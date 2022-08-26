Read full article on original website
Who are the Velaryons in ‘House of the Dragon?’ House Velaryon, explained
The two great houses of Westeros in the period when House of the Dragon takes place are the Targaryens of Dragonstone and the Velaryons of Driftmark, both being the only two surviving houses from the destroyed Valyrian empire. But now that Game of Thrones fans have been introduced to the Lords of the Tides, what else is there to know about the only other descendants of Valyria in the new age?
‘House of the Dragon’ fans want to know who wins: Drogon or Caraxes?
House of the Dragon has already delivered exactly what many fans were wanting from the show: lots of cool fire-breathing dragons. Now, with a couple of new arrivals strutting their scaly stuff, fans are debating who is the strongest?. While comparing all dragons in the franchise would be a formidable...
‘House of the Dragon’ fans provide a key character with a glorious new name
House of the Dragon has once again pushed audiences into a world of intrigue, political maneuvering, and whispers, but if we want to really capture the essence of Game of Thrones — at least its first three seasons — we still need one more element to join the fold.
‘WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story’ trailer gets compared to another 2007 musical biopic parody
The highly-anticipated trailer for the Roku Channel’s upcoming WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story dropped on Monday. But if anyone was actually expecting a straightforward biopic about the life and times of the recording artist known as “Weird Al” Yankovic, the trailer sets the tone pretty quickly. And in doing so, has fans drawing comparisons to another cult beloved musical biopic parody.
More people need to check out Netflix’s latest Top 10 documentary series
From Conversations with a Killer to Making a Murderer, streaming giant Netflix has successfully brought many highly-publicized stories to life on the platform for eagle-eyed subscribers to binge watch. And the latest eye-opening documentary on the platform definitely deserves more viewers; in fact, the entire world should be tuning in to this unbelievable story regarding Notre Dame football star Manti Te’o — titled Untold: The Girlfriend Who Didn’t Exist.
‘Harry Potter’ fans are still mad that the Malfoys got away with everything
At the end of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, all the good guys got their happy ending while the Death Eaters and Voldemort’s failed their mission. However, 11 years have passed since the film was released and not everyone is happy with the final outcome. They believed it was unfair that the Malfoy family got away with their wrongdoings.
Jeff Bezos requested changes to ‘The Rings of Power’ scripts
Amazon and its executive chairman Jeff Bezos often make the headlines for less than happy reasons, with the company routinely criticized for their treatment of warehouse and delivery staff, efforts to squash collective bargaining, and wiping out brick-and-mortar competitors. But even those opposed to Amazon’s wider activities often seem able to look past that to enjoy Amazon Prime exclusive shows like The Boys, The Expanse, and Good Omens.
A new Stephen King adaptation is coming to Netflix this October
A piece of Stephen King‘s writing getting adapted for the screen has effectively become life’s third certainty at this rate; indeed, the Steven King adaptation train has been full speed ahead for almost fifty years now, having kicked off with 1976’s Carrie all the way up to Firestarter just a few months ago.
Fans agree on the classic Marvel character they never want to see in the MCU
The upcoming arrival of the X-Men in the MCU opens the door to so many exciting new opportunities for the franchise. Soon, comic book fans will finally be able to see the Children of the Atom exist alongside the wider Marvel universe on the big screen. While folks are ready to embrace new versions of Wolverine, Cyclops, Storm, and the like, there’s one member of the mutant super-team that most seem happy to have seen the last of in the movies. Sorry, Jean Grey, looks like you’re out the gang.
Warner Bros. insiders say ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ should have never happened
Public enemy number one for most hardcore DC fans is none other than studio Warner Bros., and the company’s reported lament for the Snyder cut of Justice League will not go down smoothly. After years of fan outcry and demand for Zack Snyder’s original vision for Justice League to...
An original superhero story nobody cares about swoops its way to top spot on streaming
The superhero fatigue has clearly not kicked in yet on streaming, as Amazon Prime have revealed an original which has shot its way to the top of streaming with a recognizable leading man as its grizzled crime-fighting veteran. Everybody is fully aware of the likes of Batman, Spider-Man, and Iron...
‘Triangle of Sadness’ and ‘Black Lightning’ star Charlbi Dean dies of sudden illness at the age of 32
Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model known for the films Triangle of Sadness and Spud and the CW superhero show Black Lightning, has died from a sudden illness at the age of 32. The news of Dean’s passing included that a representative for the actor said she “passed...
An unpredictable mystery drama has dethroned ‘The Sandman’ on Netflix
The Sandman‘s reign at the top of the Netflix charts is over, with a streaming debutant coming straight for the number one spot. Echoes, starring Mission Impossible alum Michelle Monaghan, has become the series to upend The Sandman’s long reign on top of the charts, with the mystery series skyrocketing past the Neil Gaiman adaptation after just a week. Though it occupied the number two spot as recently as Aug. 28, it’s now well and truly ahead.
Fans go to war over controversial list of the all-time worst television finales
In the wake of Game of Thrones re-entering the public zeitgeist, battlegrounds of the internet are filled with digital blood as fans go all-out discussing a list of worst TV series endings of all time, and almost nothing is sacred. Initially published by Variety, the list has sparked massive debate...
Here’s the ‘Terrifier 2’ release date, trailer, runtime, and more
The massive horror genre has always adhered to an abundance of gore-fest presentations and violent antics that leave our jaws dropped. However, horror cult-classic Terrifier certainly takes the cake. As if the terrifying (no pun intended) appearance of the film’s central villain, Art the Clown, wasn’t intimidating enough, then its over-the-top brutality and blood-curdling moments help it stand out.
‘Percy Jackson’ creator says he’s going to ‘fix’ the franchise and offers update
Rick Riordan provides an update on the Percy Jackson Disney Plus series and shares his disappointment about the previous movies. Percy & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters weren’t received positively by many people, and the movies didn’t go over well with the author either.
Film fans roast the letdowns they were once excited for
For the avid moviegoer, there are times when a film blows your mind due to how amazing the story is. However, other films are hyped up thanks to trailers and fan expectations but are ultimately disappointing. In a recent online thread, fans decided to call out these movies for being massive letdowns.
Horror enthusiasts share which horror movie jump scare is the best
If there is one thing the horror genre has completely mastered, it is the jump scares in movies and television. The intense tension build-up, eerie sound effects, and dark ambiance are perfect for a sudden loud and jarring scene to immerse and completely scare the audience. Therefore, it comes off as no surprise that horror enthusiasts are passionate about this cinematic technique. Upon being prompted by a user on Reddit, horror fans have shared their favorite jump scares throughout the genre.
Here’s 6 actors who would crush the role of Jack in Netflix’s ‘Bioshock’ adaptation
Netflix’s live action adaptation of the popular video game Bioshock is still in its early stages, and fans remain on the edge of their seats for the news of which actor will front the upcoming film as protagonist Jack. Oscar nominee Francis Lawrence, director of four of the famous...
Review: ‘The Last of Us Part I’ successfully revives an aging masterpiece
While there hasn’t been a rumor or rumbling about a third main line entry in developer Naughty Dog’s flagship survival-action series, it’s quite clear that it won’t be going away any time soon. After years of failed live-action developments, things seem to have gotten things back on track with an upcoming TV adaptation set to premiere next year on HBO. And while it’s by no means a proper sequel, a standalone multiplayer game is currently being worked on, and this reviewer can only hope that it won’t follow in the footsteps of the many ill-fated live service titles that have come before it.
