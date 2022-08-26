ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boardman, OH

WFMJ.com

Buhl Farm Park Day celebrates park creator

Next week people all over Mercer county will gather at Buhl Farm Park for Buhl Day. It's held on labor day each year to celebrate the man who built the park. Frank Buhl created Buhl Farm Park 107 years ago as a place where all the steelworkers and their families could enjoy themselves.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Food truck event set Wednesday evening in Cortland

B.O.O.M. (Business Owners on Main) is sponsoring a food truck event between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31. Taking part will be TNT, Little Red Food Truck, Melt Down, Eric LLC (panini sandwiches) Sloopy Dawgs, Cortland Lions, SV Gourmet Kitchen, and Hole-y Cow donuts. The last event...
CORTLAND, OH
WFMJ.com

TSO returns to Covelli Centre in November

A holiday entertainment favorite is returning to a Valley venue in November. Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced that its 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” will play matinee and evening shows on Sunday, November 20, at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Visit the 21 WFMJ/WBCB tent during the Canfield Fair

Visit us this year at the 21 WFMJ/WBCB tent at the Canfield Fair to win free stuff, meet our anchors, help support Second Harvest Food Bank, and get one of our coveted tote bags!. Get your Canfield Fair forecast daily on air, online, and through the Storm Tracker 21 app;...
CANFIELD, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Singer Paul Simon to perform at Ryan senate fundraiser in Canfield

Legendary singer Paul Simon, best known for his solo music and duo work with Art Garfunkel, will perform at a private campaign fundraiser for Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan in Canfield on Sept. 23. The fundraiser will be hosted by BJ Alan/Phantom Fireworks CEO Bruce Zoldan, Pamela Benger, and a...
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Pet Supplies Plus celebrates grand opening August 27

A locally owned and operated pet supplies store held its grand opening in Austintown Saturday, August 27. Pet Supplies Plus, formerly known as Quality Pet Market, started its grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. There will be activities and giveaways for pets, as well as free nail trims and pet...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Fantastic forecast lineup for the Canfield Fair!

Get ready for fantastic weather over the next several days! Heading out the door this morning will feel slightly cooler in the low 60s. Temperatures will increase to an afternoon high just shy of 80 degrees. It will be a mostly sunny day with lower humidity. High pressure will move across the Valley Thursday, resulting in plenty of sunshine.
CANFIELD, OH
WKBN

Lightning causes fire in Canfield

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - As storms rolled through the Valley Monday, lightning caused some issues in Canfield, and some were left without electricity in other parts of the Valley.
CANFIELD, OH
WFMJ.com

Dog adoption event at The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project

The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is trying to find homes for 14 pups it's helped as part of a partnership with the Trumbull County Dog Pound. An adoption event will be held at 384 Collar Price Road in Brookfield Township from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

