Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WFMJ.com
Buhl Farm Park Day celebrates park creator
Next week people all over Mercer county will gather at Buhl Farm Park for Buhl Day. It's held on labor day each year to celebrate the man who built the park. Frank Buhl created Buhl Farm Park 107 years ago as a place where all the steelworkers and their families could enjoy themselves.
Here’s a tent you can’t miss at the Canfield Fair
You can't miss the purple tent at the Canfield Fair. It belongs to The Military Order of the Purple Heart, and it caught plenty of attention last year.
WFMJ.com
Food truck event set Wednesday evening in Cortland
B.O.O.M. (Business Owners on Main) is sponsoring a food truck event between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31. Taking part will be TNT, Little Red Food Truck, Melt Down, Eric LLC (panini sandwiches) Sloopy Dawgs, Cortland Lions, SV Gourmet Kitchen, and Hole-y Cow donuts. The last event...
Dahlias fill Boardman Park for annual show
The Mahoning Valley Dahlia Society held its annual show at Boardman Park.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Haunts take over Dillard’s space at Southern Park Mall
The former Dillard's space turned COVID -19 vaccination center now has a new temporary tenant at the Southern Park Mall.
Boardman Park celebrates 75 years
It's been 75 years since Boardman Park was introduced to the community.
Trans-Siberian Orchestra sets Youngstown date
The dates have been set for a holiday tradition to hit the Valley.
Roads to close for local bar event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) -- Some roads in Youngstown will be closed on Saturday will be closed for Golden String Radio's Pabstolutely event.
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMJ.com
TSO returns to Covelli Centre in November
A holiday entertainment favorite is returning to a Valley venue in November. Multi-platinum, progressive rock group Trans-Siberian Orchestra announced that its 2022 winter tour, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – the Best of TSO & More” will play matinee and evening shows on Sunday, November 20, at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown.
WFMJ.com
Visit the 21 WFMJ/WBCB tent during the Canfield Fair
Visit us this year at the 21 WFMJ/WBCB tent at the Canfield Fair to win free stuff, meet our anchors, help support Second Harvest Food Bank, and get one of our coveted tote bags!. Get your Canfield Fair forecast daily on air, online, and through the Storm Tracker 21 app;...
4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
WFMJ.com
Singer Paul Simon to perform at Ryan senate fundraiser in Canfield
Legendary singer Paul Simon, best known for his solo music and duo work with Art Garfunkel, will perform at a private campaign fundraiser for Ohio Senate candidate Tim Ryan in Canfield on Sept. 23. The fundraiser will be hosted by BJ Alan/Phantom Fireworks CEO Bruce Zoldan, Pamela Benger, and a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Pet Supplies Plus celebrates grand opening August 27
A locally owned and operated pet supplies store held its grand opening in Austintown Saturday, August 27. Pet Supplies Plus, formerly known as Quality Pet Market, started its grand opening celebration at 9 a.m. There will be activities and giveaways for pets, as well as free nail trims and pet...
New Canfield restaurant holding open interviews
R46 is hiring and holding open interviews every day this week from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Livestock and giant pumpkins part of fair prep
Hundreds of animals are being brought into the Canfield Fairgrounds this week as everyone gets ready for opening day.
WFMJ.com
Fantastic forecast lineup for the Canfield Fair!
Get ready for fantastic weather over the next several days! Heading out the door this morning will feel slightly cooler in the low 60s. Temperatures will increase to an afternoon high just shy of 80 degrees. It will be a mostly sunny day with lower humidity. High pressure will move across the Valley Thursday, resulting in plenty of sunshine.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music fills the air for a cause at Pabstolutely 15
The Feral Cats kicked off Pabstolutely 15, Golden String Radio's annual day-long music festival taking place at the Royal Oaks.
Lightning causes fire in Canfield
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) - As storms rolled through the Valley Monday, lightning caused some issues in Canfield, and some were left without electricity in other parts of the Valley.
WFMJ.com
Dog adoption event at The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project
The Healthy Hearts and Paws Project is trying to find homes for 14 pups it's helped as part of a partnership with the Trumbull County Dog Pound. An adoption event will be held at 384 Collar Price Road in Brookfield Township from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28.
Comments / 0