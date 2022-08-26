Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Dua Lipa wears sheer white dress to Jacquemus designer's wedding
Wearing white to a wedding is typically seen as the ultimate fashion faux pas – but Dua Lipa was one of many guests to attend the wedding of designer Simon Porte Jacquemus this weekend wearing the hue traditionally reserved for brides. The singer was pictured at the ceremony in...
Harper's Bazaar
Zoë Kravitz Pairs an Oversized Button-Down with the Year’s Hottest Shoe Trend
Zoë Kravitz is making a case for oversized menswear—but with an edgy, feminine spin. This week, the Batman star was seen taking a smoke break in New York City in a cool look consisting of an oversized light blue button-down over a long white T-shirt and denim short shorts.
Harper's Bazaar
Angelina Jolie Wears a White Sundress While Plant Shopping in LA
Angelina Jolie stepped out in another effortlessly stylish look yesterday. The actress and humanitarian was photographed while shopping for plants with her 14-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt in Los Angeles yesterday. She was seen smiling as she carried a small plant and a statue, before she and her son left the nursery.
Harper's Bazaar
Blackpink Prove They're the It Girls of the Red Carpet in Matching All-Black Looks
Is it really a red carpet if Blackpink isn't there?. Lisa, Jisoo, Jennie, and Rosé of the insanely popular K-pop girl group have officially made their grand arrival at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The foursome walked the red carpet in style, wearing matching all-black looks. Lisa looked...
Harper's Bazaar
Kendall Jenner Wore Sleek Leather Pants During Date Night with Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner is doing date night dressing right. Over the weekend, the model was spotted on a low-key outing in Los Angeles with boyfriend Devin Booker, looking sleek in an all-black look. Her ensemble consisted of a high-waisted, straight-leg pair of leather trousers, which she styled with a black halter...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
Harper's Bazaar
Gabrielle Union Wears A Fiery Tube Top and Maxi Skirt in Spain
Gabrielle Union's stunning vacation style has made a comeback. The Being Mary Jane actress is enjoying her annual summer vacation with her husband, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, and the stylish couple are sharing some fun party looks. While France and Italy seemed to be the year's favored destinations for other celebs, the Union-Wades have spent their time touring the Spanish islands, including Mallorca and Menorca.
Harper's Bazaar
Is Katie Holmes Making Pajamacore a Thing?
Katie Holmes is delivering a style lesson in transitional dressing by relying on some unconventional bottoms. The Dawson's Creek alum was spotted out and about in New York City yesterday looking stylish in a nearly all-black outfit that embodied a kind of roll-out-of-bed-and-look-effortlessly-cool aesthetic—quite literally. Her baggy black-and-cream pinstriped trousers could easily pass as pajama pants, but she pulled the rest of the look together via a black racer-back tank crop top and black sneakers. Her accessories included a maroon leather shoulder bag and chunky gold earrings.
Harper's Bazaar
Meena Harris on the Meaning of Beauty and Her Skincare-Forward Routine
Meena Harris is continuing her phenomenal year. The lawyer, best-selling author, and founder of the media company Phenomenal (which just won a Tony Award for co-producing the musical A Strange Loop, and recently acquired Reductress) is now starring in an Ulta Beauty campaign. Called Beauty&, the campaign encompasses everything from T-shirts to podcasts to philanthropic initiatives, with an aim to “move the industry forward, widen the lens of beauty, and inspire all to reclaim beauty on their own terms,” according to a press release.
Harper's Bazaar
Lizzo Is Utterly Enchanting in a Billowing Iridescent Gown at the 2022 VMAs
Lizzo is bringing her A game to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer arrived on the red carpet wearing a billowing navy blue gown. The dramatic piece, hailing from Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 2022 couture collection, featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and cascades of iridescent fabric engulfing her figure. She accessorized with matching sheer opera gloves and gold jewelry, which included multiple hoop earrings, as well as a cuff adorning her green-tinted lips.
Harper's Bazaar
Twitter Absolutely Lost It over These Moments at the 2022 MTV VMAs
Another VMAs, another three hours packed with unforgettable music moments. The MTV Video Music Awards are known for being one of the more outrageous and raunchy ceremonies of the awards circuit, from the unforgettable fashion to the iconic performances. And, at this year's VMAs, the nominees and performers did not disappoint.
Harper's Bazaar
Introducing Bazaar BTS: An Exclusive Fashion Month Newsletter
Social media and livestreaming mean that the world is more plugged into the goings-on of fashion month than ever before. But as any fashion fanatic knows, the moments that make the shows come alive are the conversations in between, the style trends that pop up on the street, the restaurants that editors are flocking to, and the vintage stores and spas that are otherwise best-kept secrets.
Harper's Bazaar
Meet the 23-Year-Old Designer Creating Must-Have Denim for Hollywood's Trendsetters
People tend to be passionate about their denim, and designer Elena Bonvicini is no exception. The 23-year-old budding designer is the creative mind behind EB Denim, a buzzy, carefully curated collection of denim goods (including jeans, skirts, dresses, and corsets) that has captured the attention of Hollywood's ultimate trendsetters. Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, and both Hadid sisters have all been photographed sporting their own pairs. EB is edgy without being overtly trendy, taking inspiration from vintage denim silhouettes and upcycling techniques including grommet detailing, chain-link embellishments, patchwork prints, and ultra-mini hemlines.
Harper's Bazaar
Stella McCartney on her new skincare line, suspicious ingredients and sustainability
After a significant hiatus in the space, Stella McCartney is launching a new skincare brand, Stella, with the aim to bring about a mindful alternative in beauty, the designer and activist tells Bazaar. “When I launched my own skincare range in 2006, it was so ahead of its time that...
Harper's Bazaar
Sam McKnight's 10 commandments for supermodel hair
Kate, Naomi, Christy… the one thing these three supermodels have in common? Aside from being the world’s most recognisable faces, they’ve all had their tresses touched by legendary hairstylist Sam McKnight. In-between tending to the hair of his famous friends and creating memorable catwalk moments for the likes of Chanel, Moschino and Fendi, McKnight has been busy expanding his haircare line, Hair By Sam McKnight.
Harper's Bazaar
Stella McCartney on Launching Her Namesake Skincare Line—for the Second Time
By definition, Stella McCartney is a minimalist. She’s known for her vegan, animal-free leather and classic silhouettes that are simple yet elevated—and she raised the bar for sustainable fashion. Now, the designer is giving the same treatment to the beauty world as she introduces her simple skincare line, STELLA, which embodies her eco-conscious ethos.
Harper's Bazaar
Lori Harvey Is Just the Start of a Black Pilates Legacy
Recently, I was scrolling through social media, and I saw the comment, “Fitness studios are about to become more diverse than ever.” It was a response to Lori Harvey accrediting her physique to Pilates. I pondered and sat with the notion of Black people and POC not taking part in fitness practices until recently. I knew that despite the recent uptick in the Pilates hype, our culture is rich in the wellness space.
Harper's Bazaar
How Natalie Portman got in godlike shape for Thor
Whether she’s giving an Oscar-winning turn as a prima ballerina in Black Swan, stealing hearts and minds in Star Wars, or shaving her head for V for Vendetta, Natalie Portman always commits to going above and beyond for her roles. For this year’s Thor: Love And Thunder, she completed...
Harper's Bazaar
Kate Young, stylist to the stars, teams up with Monica Vinader
If there is one woman whose fashion sense you know you can trust, it's the stylist responsible for some of Hollywood's best wardrobes. Kate Young – who looks after Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Julianne Moore, Dakota Johnson and Michelle Williams (to name just a few of her most high-profile clients) – has collaborated on a jewellery collection with Monica Vinader, and it is one you're going to want to get your hands on.
