New York City, NY

Harper's Bazaar

Dua Lipa wears sheer white dress to Jacquemus designer's wedding

Wearing white to a wedding is typically seen as the ultimate fashion faux pas – but Dua Lipa was one of many guests to attend the wedding of designer Simon Porte Jacquemus this weekend wearing the hue traditionally reserved for brides. The singer was pictured at the ceremony in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Angelina Jolie Wears a White Sundress While Plant Shopping in LA

Angelina Jolie stepped out in another effortlessly stylish look yesterday. The actress and humanitarian was photographed while shopping for plants with her 14-year-old son, Knox Jolie-Pitt in Los Angeles yesterday. She was seen smiling as she carried a small plant and a statue, before she and her son left the nursery.
LOS ANGELES, CA
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Gabrielle Union Wears A Fiery Tube Top and Maxi Skirt in Spain

Gabrielle Union's stunning vacation style has made a comeback. The Being Mary Jane actress is enjoying her annual summer vacation with her husband, retired NBA star Dwyane Wade, and the stylish couple are sharing some fun party looks. While France and Italy seemed to be the year's favored destinations for other celebs, the Union-Wades have spent their time touring the Spanish islands, including Mallorca and Menorca.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Harper's Bazaar

Is Katie Holmes Making Pajamacore a Thing?

Katie Holmes is delivering a style lesson in transitional dressing by relying on some unconventional bottoms. The Dawson's Creek alum was spotted out and about in New York City yesterday looking stylish in a nearly all-black outfit that embodied a kind of roll-out-of-bed-and-look-effortlessly-cool aesthetic—quite literally. Her baggy black-and-cream pinstriped trousers could easily pass as pajama pants, but she pulled the rest of the look together via a black racer-back tank crop top and black sneakers. Her accessories included a maroon leather shoulder bag and chunky gold earrings.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Emily Ratajkowski
Harper's Bazaar

Meena Harris on the Meaning of Beauty and Her Skincare-Forward Routine

Meena Harris is continuing her phenomenal year. The lawyer, best-selling author, and founder of the media company Phenomenal (which just won a Tony Award for co-producing the musical A Strange Loop, and recently acquired Reductress) is now starring in an Ulta Beauty campaign. Called Beauty&, the campaign encompasses everything from T-shirts to podcasts to philanthropic initiatives, with an aim to “move the industry forward, widen the lens of beauty, and inspire all to reclaim beauty on their own terms,” according to a press release.
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

Lizzo Is Utterly Enchanting in a Billowing Iridescent Gown at the 2022 VMAs

Lizzo is bringing her A game to the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer arrived on the red carpet wearing a billowing navy blue gown. The dramatic piece, hailing from Jean Paul Gaultier's spring/summer 2022 couture collection, featured an off-the-shoulder neckline and cascades of iridescent fabric engulfing her figure. She accessorized with matching sheer opera gloves and gold jewelry, which included multiple hoop earrings, as well as a cuff adorning her green-tinted lips.
MUSIC
Harper's Bazaar

Twitter Absolutely Lost It over These Moments at the 2022 MTV VMAs

Another VMAs, another three hours packed with unforgettable music moments. The MTV Video Music Awards are known for being one of the more outrageous and raunchy ceremonies of the awards circuit, from the unforgettable fashion to the iconic performances. And, at this year's VMAs, the nominees and performers did not disappoint.
NEWARK, NJ
Harper's Bazaar

Introducing Bazaar BTS: An Exclusive Fashion Month Newsletter

Social media and livestreaming mean that the world is more plugged into the goings-on of fashion month than ever before. But as any fashion fanatic knows, the moments that make the shows come alive are the conversations in between, the style trends that pop up on the street, the restaurants that editors are flocking to, and the vintage stores and spas that are otherwise best-kept secrets.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Harper's Bazaar

Meet the 23-Year-Old Designer Creating Must-Have Denim for Hollywood's Trendsetters

People tend to be passionate about their denim, and designer Elena Bonvicini is no exception. The 23-year-old budding designer is the creative mind behind EB Denim, a buzzy, carefully curated collection of denim goods (including jeans, skirts, dresses, and corsets) that has captured the attention of Hollywood's ultimate trendsetters. Hailey Bieber, Lori Harvey, and both Hadid sisters have all been photographed sporting their own pairs. EB is edgy without being overtly trendy, taking inspiration from vintage denim silhouettes and upcycling techniques including grommet detailing, chain-link embellishments, patchwork prints, and ultra-mini hemlines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Harper's Bazaar

Sam McKnight's 10 commandments for supermodel hair

Kate, Naomi, Christy… the one thing these three supermodels have in common? Aside from being the world’s most recognisable faces, they’ve all had their tresses touched by legendary hairstylist Sam McKnight. In-between tending to the hair of his famous friends and creating memorable catwalk moments for the likes of Chanel, Moschino and Fendi, McKnight has been busy expanding his haircare line, Hair By Sam McKnight.
HAIR CARE
Harper's Bazaar

Stella McCartney on Launching Her Namesake Skincare Line—for the Second Time

By definition, Stella McCartney is a minimalist. She’s known for her vegan, animal-free leather and classic silhouettes that are simple yet elevated—and she raised the bar for sustainable fashion. Now, the designer is giving the same treatment to the beauty world as she introduces her simple skincare line, STELLA, which embodies her eco-conscious ethos.
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Lori Harvey Is Just the Start of a Black Pilates Legacy

Recently, I was scrolling through social media, and I saw the comment, “Fitness studios are about to become more diverse than ever.” It was a response to Lori Harvey accrediting her physique to Pilates. I pondered and sat with the notion of Black people and POC not taking part in fitness practices until recently. I knew that despite the recent uptick in the Pilates hype, our culture is rich in the wellness space.
WORKOUTS
Harper's Bazaar

How Natalie Portman got in godlike shape for Thor

Whether she’s giving an Oscar-winning turn as a prima ballerina in Black Swan, stealing hearts and minds in Star Wars, or shaving her head for V for Vendetta, Natalie Portman always commits to going above and beyond for her roles. For this year’s Thor: Love And Thunder, she completed...
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Kate Young, stylist to the stars, teams up with Monica Vinader

If there is one woman whose fashion sense you know you can trust, it's the stylist responsible for some of Hollywood's best wardrobes. Kate Young – who looks after Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez, Julianne Moore, Dakota Johnson and Michelle Williams (to name just a few of her most high-profile clients) – has collaborated on a jewellery collection with Monica Vinader, and it is one you're going to want to get your hands on.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

