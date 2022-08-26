Read full article on original website
Hypebae
TikTok Dives Into Anime Culture With Manga Lash Extension Trend
Eyelashes are an essential beauty staple for many people. There’s something universally flattering about a set of eye-defining lashes, from the most natural to the most dramatic pair. TikTok users are now taking inspiration from Japan’s manga comic books and graphic novels for their latest trend: Manga lashes.
ComicBook
Naruto Funko Pop Exclusive Double Feature: Killer Bee and Young Kakashi with Chidori
Today is a very exciting day for Naruto: Shippuden fans because Funko has dropped two exclusive Pop figures for your collection, and both offer the opportunity to score an ultra rare Chase. First up is the Entertainment Earth exclusive Killer Bee Funko Pop, which features the wielder of the Gyuki the Eight-Tailed Beast in a battle stance. The second Naruto Pop figure up for grabs is the AAA Anime exclusive Kakashi as a ninja in training, complete with a his blue Chidori attack that glows in the dark along with the base.
epicstream.com
Go Yoon Jung Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Alchemy of Souls Actress?
From supporting roles to K-dramas rising star, Go Yoon Jung gained massive attention after joining the cast of the hit series Alchemy of Souls. She may not be the drama’s female lead but viewers were drawn to her performance as she plays Nak Su. Interestingly, due to the overwhelming...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Goes Super With Future Trunks
Future Trunks was one of the biggest introductions of Dragon Ball Z, with the son of Vegeta and Bulma cutting his way into the minds of anime fans by slicing Frieza into millions of pieces. Playing a major role in the Dragon Ball Super during the Goku Black Arc, Trunks also has a big part of the latest arc of Super Dragon Ball Heroes. Now, one cosplayer has taken the chance to go Super Saiyan by bringing Future Trunks into the real world.
ComicBook
Overlord Cosplay Readies Albedo for Movie Debut
Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of the anime while getting ready for its debut feature film release, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans are all in with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has been successfully adapted into four seasons so far, but as fans have seen through the episodes it's clear that the story is far from over. It's a pretty big time to be a fan of the series, and there's an even bigger future for Ains Ooal Gown and the rest of the Sorcerer Kingdom.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia: Did All For One Debunk the Series' Top Fan-Theory?
Over the years, My Hero Academia has become a breeding ground for fan theories, and they are popping up like mad these days. As the manga works through its final act, all eyes are on our top heroes and villains as they each make their last stands. Obviously, this goes double for Izuku and All For One given their hatred for one another, and the former has proven he's still as diabolical as ever. But at the end of a recent chapter, some fans believe All For One nuked the manga's most popular fan theory with a single close-up.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Topples 'Broly' Record at U.S. Box Office
Dragon Ball Super is on the world's stage right now, and we have its new movie to thank. After a solid opening in Japan, the movie moved to the United States and wowed fans by taking the top spot at the domestic box office during its opening weekend. And now in its second weekend, Dragon Ball Super has taken down a record earned by 'Broly' a few years ago.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising In Value In The Last Week Include Predator, Sandman & More
What an assortment of books to hit the top ten this week! It has a bit of everything, from the return of EIGHT BILLION GENIES to a highly controversial book that has caused an "ultimate fallout" in the comic community. The recent media releases of PREY and SANDMAN also bring some key issues to the spotlight. Speculators got a wealth of new information this week, in the form of a new show based on DARK SPACES WILDFIRE. We also received a glimpse of new character appearances in SHE-HULK and the upcoming IRONHEART series. The MCU announcement of SECRET WARS rekindles the interest in a specific book in the Spider-Man mythos. Finally, Poison Ivy is the prominent subject of a beautiful 1:50 ratio that has caught many collectors' eyes!
ComicBook
Netflix Reveals Release Date For Fullmetal Alchemist: The Final Transmutation
Fullmetal Alchemist surprised fans this year when it released not one, but two live-action feature-length films in theaters in Japan, via The Avenging Scar and The Final Transmutation. With the first sequel arriving on Netflix earlier this month, the final movie of the trilogy will be arriving on the streaming service as well, and here is when you can expect to see the last installment. While a new Fullmetal Alchemist anime hasn't been confirmed as of yet, the franchise remains one of the most popular in the medium.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Hamiltons Free Online
Cast: Cory Knauf Samuel Child Joseph McKelheer Mackenzie Firgens Rebekah Hoyle. The Hamiltons seem to be the picture-perfect American family. They are hardworking community members; giving to their local charities, attending town hall meetings and always respectful of their neighbors...except for the fact that they usually end up killing them.
‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’: Christopher Sabat and Kyle Hebert Talk the ‘Emotional Impact’ of the Movie
Kyle Hebert and Christopher Sabat spoke to the emotional core of 'Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero,' which revolves around Gohan and Piccolo's relationship.
Popculture
Netflix Cancels Popular Video Game Adaptation After 1 Season
Netflix has done the expected with its recent adaptation of Capcom's Resident Evil on their streaming platform. According to Deadline, the streamer decided to cancel the series around a month after its debut on the platform. The loose adaptation of Capcom's successful survival horror series was meant to be an...
ComicBook
Fan-Favorite RPG Creators Launch Double Kickstarter for Spiritual Successors
Two spiritual successors to fan-favorite RPG series are teaming up for a "Double Kickstarter." Taking a cue from Suikoden Successor Eiyuden Chronicle, Wild Bunch Production's Armed Fantasia: To the End of the Wilderness is a successor to the Western-themed JRPG series Wild Arms. Yukikaze and Studio Wildrose's Penny Blood follows in the footsteps of Shadow Hearts, which blended horror with historical fiction. Both Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts, though lesser-known series, developed dedicated cult followings in part because they offered fans of the game genre something different than the usual fantasy or sci-fi settings. Both of these Kickstarter projects have staff who worked on the series that inspired them involved, including Wild Arms creator Akifumi Kaneko and Shadow Hearts creator Matsuzo Machida. Each game is seeking $750,000 in crowdfunding support. That's not a lot for a video game, which may mean that the projects will be shopped to established publishers if they get the funding they're after.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Cosplay Highlights Gohan's Beast Mode
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the first time that the Shonen series has hit the big screen since 2018's Broly. Becoming the number one movie in North America this past weekend, the film has plenty of major developments and new transformations for the Z-Fighters. With Gohan and Piccolo taking the fight to the Red Ribbon Army, the son of Goku receives a beastly new form, with one cosplayer bringing Gohan's most powerful transformation to date to life.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Exec Shares Manga Highlight Ahead of the Anime
Chainsaw Man is one of the most-anticipated anime series slated for 2022, and it isn't hard to see why. Tatsuki Fujimoto's original series is hugely popular, and Studio MAPPA will oversee its animation. The show's trailer have been nothing short of impressive, and that all comes courtesy of the studio in question. And now, the CEO of MAPPA is giving the manga a specific shoutout ahead of the show's premiere.
IGN
Exclusive: Sony YAY! Programming Head Talks Naruto, Anime's Growth in India, Channel's Future Plans
The hit anime show Naruto came back on Indian television when Sony YAY! started airing the series from August 15. The channel has been promoting the series heavily, as we spotted advertisements on digital billboards on Mumbai streets promoting Naruto’s telecast on Indian TV. It even got Indian actors Aayush Sharma and Esha Deol for promotions.
epicstream.com
Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2 Gets Official Release Date, New Key Visual
While it was previously confirmed that the show’s second half will premiere in Fall 2022, the initial announcement did not come with a release date. Now, the Spy x Family Season 1 Part 2 release date has been announced alongside the release of a new key visual. The reveal...
Hypebae
Lost Pilot for '90s American Live-Action Adaptation of 'Sailor Moon' Surfaces
Sailor Moon could have almost been a live-action show. Thankfully, the idea was scrapped for the animated series we know and love and the pilot has never seen the light of day – until now. Initially set to premiere in 1994 alongside Power Rangers, the 17-minute pilot was discovered...
Polygon
Megan Thee Stallion had a great time at Japan’s Super Mario World
It looks like Megan Thee Stallion has had an incredible time in Japan, from cosplaying as Sailor Moon to taking a trip to the Super Mario World amusement park. She shared her thoughts on the trip, from doing real-life Mario Kart — “how many of y’all can say you really played Mario Kart in real life, bitch?” — to hitting the iconic coin block with a “puh-duh.” She also rode the adorable-looking Yoshi’s Adventure ride.
dotesports.com
Capcom confirms Tokyo Game Show 2022 line-up includes Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Exoprimal, and more
With the annual Tokyo Games Show taking place next month, Capcom has unveiled its presentation line-up for the showcase. The company’s presentation will last for 50 minutes and will be comprised of showcases and updates from some of Capcom’s mainline games, such as Street Fighter 6, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, Resident Evil Village, Exoprimal, and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. Capcom’s slot is scheduled for Sept. 15 at 9am CT, while a separate presentation dedicated to Street Fighter 6 will also take place on Sept. 16 at 10am CT.
