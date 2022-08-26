Two spiritual successors to fan-favorite RPG series are teaming up for a "Double Kickstarter." Taking a cue from Suikoden Successor Eiyuden Chronicle, Wild Bunch Production's Armed Fantasia: To the End of the Wilderness is a successor to the Western-themed JRPG series Wild Arms. Yukikaze and Studio Wildrose's Penny Blood follows in the footsteps of Shadow Hearts, which blended horror with historical fiction. Both Wild Arms and Shadow Hearts, though lesser-known series, developed dedicated cult followings in part because they offered fans of the game genre something different than the usual fantasy or sci-fi settings. Both of these Kickstarter projects have staff who worked on the series that inspired them involved, including Wild Arms creator Akifumi Kaneko and Shadow Hearts creator Matsuzo Machida. Each game is seeking $750,000 in crowdfunding support. That's not a lot for a video game, which may mean that the projects will be shopped to established publishers if they get the funding they're after.

