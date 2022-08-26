Read full article on original website
Georgia Walmart fire: Police arrest and charge 14-year-old suspect with arson
Police in Georgia investigating a fire that caused "significant damage" to the inside of a Walmart store in Peachtree City have announced the arrest of a 14-year-old female suspect. The blaze on Aug. 24 "was intentionally set in the paper goods aisle," according to a statement from the Peachtree City...
Missing Lithonia K-9 found with gunshot wound, had to be put down, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Lithonia Police Department officials have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a missing K-9 was found with a gunshot wound. Police said Officer Perro was located early Monday morning by The DeKalb County Animal Control. “As of right now we do not have a...
Man violently carjacked in broad daylight at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is recovering after a violent carjacking in broad daylight in Lawrenceville. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was on Buford Road Tuesday, where the victim pulled up to a Gwinnett County gas station, parked his car and was immediately blindsided by someone who started beating him over the head with a gun.
Woman arrested for armed robbery in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Decatur hotel in April. Angel Maria Nicole Macias was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. Macias is accused of robbing Kelvin...
‘It just didn’t seem real,’ Lithonia woman recalls moment she was shot inside car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Metro Atlanta woman is recovering after being shot in the neck Saturday afternoon. It happened on Dunbarton Drive near Panola Road in DeKalb County. The female victim, who wants to remain anonymous for her own safety, tells CBS46 she had just left a friend’s house and got lost on her way home.
2 arrested in homicide of infant in southwest Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested two people in the death of an infant in southwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they were called to a home on Beecher Rd. on Aug. 10 after reports of an unresponsive infant. The child was taken to the hospital, where the baby was pronounced dead.
Fight between Clayton County brothers leads to 1 shot, killed, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Clayton County man is accused of shooting and killing his brother after an argument early Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials were called to Riverwood Townhouses around 3:40 a.m. at 681 Flint River Road in Riverdale about...
Man arrested after attacking woman in shower at Cobb gym, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. — A “Peeping Tom” is in police custody after they say he walked into the shower at a gym and inappropriately touched a woman. Police say Matthew Carlisle walked into the women’s locker room at the LA Fitness on Terrell Mill Road in Marietta last Thursday.
Caught on camera: Atlanta man believes tow truck tried to steal car
ATLANTA - Cameras were recording as a troublesome tow truck rolled down Atlanta's Weyman Avenue Thursday night around 10:30 on the hunt for a big haul. "Couldn't believe someone would actually steal a mini-van," said Jared Bagby. Bagby is the van's owner. He says it took the tow truck driver...
Man found shot to death inside of his car in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating after learning of a man who was shot to death inside of his vehicle, police say. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police say they responded to the 400 block of North Indian Creek Drive around...
Burglar steals insurance company files, plus 2 other home burglaries reported
Burglaries usually involve the theft of items such as guns, jewelry, electronics or cash. But an Aug. 24 burglary in Fayetteville came with the theft of files from an insurance company. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said officers on Aug. 24 met with the owner of the State Farm...
Georgia man sentenced to 20 years for assaulting girlfriend
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A Spaulding County jury announced on Wednesday the conviction of a Douglasville man on an aggravated assault charge. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Jonathan Isaac Smith, 23, was sentenced to 20 years for injuries he caused on his then-girlfriend, Kira...
Man dies after hitting tree, exiting off of I-20
ATLANTA — A man is dead after a high-speed crash off of Interstate 20 early Tuesday morning. Atlanta investigators with the Accident Investigations Unit responded to an accident at the ramp of I-20 Westbound to Northbound I-75/85 at 3:15 a.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Video shows out of control driver barely miss ambulance in Duluth
DULUTH, Ga. — Duluth police are releasing traffic camera video of a driver losing control and narrowly missing an ambulance. Police say the driver was going north on Peachtree Industrial Blvd. earlier this week when they lost control. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
1 Person Dead In A Pedestrian Crash On I-20 (Atlanta, GA)
According to authorities, one person died in a pedestrian crash on I-20 West near Fulton Industry. The deadly crash involved a vehicle. The pedestrian was hit by a vehicle. He later died on [..]
Two found guilty of 2020 murder, both get life in prison
Two people were found guilty of murder in a trial on Friday in Coweta County. A jury found Mikelle Howard Harrison, 23, and Cody Lamar Mercer, 20, both of Columbus, guilty of malice murder, felony murder, criminal attempt to commit entering an automobile, aggravated assault, criminal attempt to commit armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Police: Woman stabbed during fight in Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a woman at a home Saturday afternoon. Officials say at around 3:20 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to the 2800 block of Barnett Court after reports of a person stabbed. At the scene, officers found a female victim with a...
Woman in critical condition after being found shot inside car in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is critical after she was found shot in her car Saturday afternoon, according to the DeKalb County Police Department. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers were called to the 1700 block Dunbarton Drive in Lithonia just after noon...
Georgia man sentenced to 15 years in I-95 Christmas Day 2020 crash that killed Virginia dad
GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a Christmas Day 2020 crash that killed a Virginia father. Brandon Eugene Mack, 35, of Ellenwood, Ga., was sentenced to 15 years in prison after he pleaded guilty Friday to homicide by vehicle in the first degree and hit and run, according to a release from the office of Keith Higgins, District Attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.
Video shows Georgia Walmart shoppers fleeing fire in store before partial roof collapse
A video has captured concerned shoppers fleeing a Walmart store in Georgia after a fire broke out inside that eventually led to a partial roof collapse. The four-alarm blaze erupted in the Peachtree City store around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to Fox5 Atlanta. "While fighting the fire with a large...
