Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Concept Trailer For 'The Witcher 4' Looks Absolutely Perfect
Back in March, CD Projekt Red revealed that the next installment of The Witcher saga was officially in development. We know practically nothing about the project except that it’s reportedly not The Witcher 4, so whether it’ll be a reboot or centre on a different character, we don’t yet know. The truth is though, fans are desperate for a fourth entry in the franchise and so one has taken it upon themselves to imagine what The Witcher 4 might look like.
'The Batman 2' Seemingly Confirmed With Robert Pattinson And Director Both Returning
Well, this is a relief. Just recently, it was reported that despite the film’s success, a sequel to The Batman still hadn’t been given the green light by Warner Bros. Apparently, although the director Matt Reeves had already commenced work on it, it was said that it’d be years before we actually saw it release (assuming it was given that all-important green light).
Assassin's Creed-Style Game Set In Medieval China Looks Really Good
Whether you’re in the throngs of Gamescom or enjoying the event’s announcements from the comfort of your bedroom, this sure has been a fun week for gaming news. Sony revealed their upcoming DualSense Edge controller and new soulslike Lies of P stole the show at Opening Night Live. It wasn’t the only standout hit though as fans were equally blown away with Where Winds Meet.
Gameplay For 'The Callisto Protocol' Is Incredibly Gruesome
We already knew that The Callisto Protocol was going to be a gory one. The upcoming survival horror game is being directed by Glen Schofield (co-creator of the Dead Space series), and aims to be “the single most scariest game for PC and consoles”. Which is reason enough for me to stay far, far away from it, because frankly, I do not have the guts. But for those brave enough, it’s looking pretty fantastic, and the latest gameplay trailer showcased last night during Gamescom was perhaps its most gruesome one yet.
Fans Divided Over Music Choice For New 'The Rings Of Power' Trailer
Everyone stay calm, but The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is almost upon us. The all-new Amazon Prime Video series, set thousands of years before Frodo’s adventures in The Lord of the Rings, is set to release in under two weeks time, and just in case you weren’t excited enough, a new trailer has been revealed. Spoiler alert - it’s looking pretty epic.
Leaked 'GTA 6' Screenshot Mystery Will Be Solved Soon, Says Insider
Rockstar are still keeping extremely tight-lipped on Grand Theft Auto VI, but that hasn’t stopped details about the game from leaking. It’s believed that GTA VI will be set in Vice City and feature a Bonnie & Clyde style duo as the lead characters. Further rumours suggest the title is aiming for photorealism and will feature brand new city single-player DLC. There’s one GTA VI mystery that’s yet to be resolved though.
'Iron Man 3' Star Set To Reprise Role In Upcoming Marvel Series 'Wonder Man'
These days, keeping up with the MCU is a full-time undertaking. Last month, Marvel confirmed new details about phases four, five and six which are set to culminate in the epic Avengers: Secret Wars - a film that is already claiming to be “bigger than Endgame.” For now though, fans are enjoying She-Hulk: Attorney At Law which has earnt rave reviews. There’s another Marvel series just around the corner though, and one Iron Man 3 star is set to reprise his role.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Trailer Shows Unforgivable Curses And Dark Arts
During gamescom Opening Night Live, a new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy has been released and it shows us the consequences of dabbling in dark magic. Of course, we were aware that players would be able to choose their own path and there was a morality system that reacted to the way things play out. However, this is the first we've seen that the three Unforgivable Curses - being the Imperius Curse, the Cruciatus Curse, and the Killing Curse - are a part of the game. Given that the game follows a fifth year student, this is some heavy stuff for the player to be handling.
‘Winnie The Pooh: Blood And Honey’ Gets Childhood-Destroying First Trailer
Earlier this year, Winnie the Pooh entered the public domain. Until 2022, Disney had the rights to A.A. Milne’s characters, meaning only they could produce movies, TV shows and the like. Well, that’s not the case anymore, and Jagged Edge Productions quickly jumped on the opportunity to turn the beloved franchise into a horror slasher - Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. Now, we’ve just got our first trailer, and be warned - it will ruin your childhood.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Pre-Orders Live Soon, Featuring An Interesting Bundle
Despite its unfortunate delay, we’re not far away at all from the release of Hogwarts Legacy. The open-world wizarding RPG is set to release on 10 February 2023, and will feature spell-casting, broomstick flight, magical creatures to befriend, classes to attend, and much more. The latest trailer, revealed last night during Gamescom’s opening night, even showcased the Unforgivable Curses, and seemingly revealed a split storyline depending on if players decide to delve into the dark arts or not.
19 Forgotten Or Unfairly Dismissed Movies That Are Actually So Good It's Upsetting
" Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes is a fun movie. A café owner finds out that he can see two minutes into the future due to a time delay on his closed-circuit TV setup between his bedroom and the café he owns downstairs. It's a simple concept executed superbly with a bunch of shenanigans."
Upcoming 'Lies Of P' Gets Moody And Atmospheric Gameplay Trailer
There are so many new announcements to catch up on thanks to Opening Night Live. In case you missed it, Gamescom has officially kicked off in style. We got a brand new look at Hogwarts Legacy - which is looking far creepier than I anticipated - plus Sony announced the DualSense Edge controller. Amidst all of the high-profile reveals though, a new IP has become the standout star of the entire event. I’m talking about Lies Of P.
‘New Tales From The Borderlands’ Announced, Releasing This Year
New Tales from the Borderlands has been announced today at Gamescom 2022. A spiritual successor to Tales from the Borderlands, the interactive narrative game follows three new protagonists, Anu, Octavio and Fran, and takes place in the war-torn city of Promethea. See the announcement trailer here:. The story pits these...
‘Dredge’ Preview: Ominous Eldritch Horror Meets Soothing Fishing Sim
There’s something about fishing sims that speaks to me. In spite of my veganism. I’d be utterly useless as an actual fisherman due to my unshakeable seasickness and poor eyesight - you’ve never seen a rusty person, but you have seen someone wipe the rain from their spectacles like Sisyphus rolling that rock up the hill.
'Hogwarts Legacy' $300 Collector's Edition Revealed And Explained
There it is. At long last, the Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy has been revealed, and it looks like fans are definitely going to want to get in on this one. An unboxing of the various goodies included has just been showcased on the Hogwarts Legacy YouTube channel by Avalanche Software’s Community Manager, Chandler Wood, and there’s plenty to be excited about.
‘BioShock’ Netflix Film Has Landed Its Director
There are so many live-action video game adaptations in the works right now and I’m weirdly optimistic about them all, despite the fact that Netflix’s recent Resident Evil series proved that we haven’t quite turned the ‘video game adaptations are no longer terrible’ corner we thought we’d turned. You cannot deny though that HBO’s upcoming The Last of Us TV series looks incredible in its first teaser trailer. This latest news on Netflix’s BioShock adaptation has also left me feeling quite hopeful.
‘Planet Of Lana’, Coming To Game Pass, Is A Beautiful Puzzler For ‘Inside’ Fans
Coming in 2023 to PC and Xbox Series consoles and that old One you’ve still got creaking away under the TV, Planet of Lana is a gorgeous-looking side-on puzzle-platformer that mixes incredibly attractive visuals - think Breath of the Wild by way of Studio Ghibli - with some surprisingly brutal one-hit-kill enemy encounters that are akin to the grisly deaths of Limbo or Inside. Playing it at Gamescom 2022, I’m immediately smitten - and as a day one title on Game Pass, it’s one that I know I’ll be catching up with again as soon as it drops.
Another Video Game Movie Is In Development At PlayStation, Says Report
Just when you thought that there were already more than enough PlayStation movie and TV adaptations in the works, apparently, we might be getting another. And no, I’m not on about the Days Gone film (which is going to be a thing, supposedly). Take a look at the story...
'Minecraft' Player Spends 2500 Hours Walking Across The Map, Doesn't End Well At All
It’s been a rocky few months for Minecraft players. Back in July, Mojang outlined their plans to start monitoring private servers leading many fans to start a ‘Save Minecraft’ campaign. Needless to say, the moderation policy hasn’t gone down well but that hasn’t stopped all fans from enjoying the game. One user is on course to complete the game in the weirdest way, and now another fan has revealed what happened after they spent 2,500 hours walking across the map.
