Read full article on original website
Related
Netflix's 'Resident Evil’ Series Cast Have Reacted To The Show Being Cancelled
We’re on the precipice of entering the golden-age of video games adaptations, but we’re not quite there yet. The first teaser for HBO’s upcoming The Last of Us series looks hugely promising, as do these on-set photos from Amazon’s Fallout project. One series that failed to deliver though was Netflix’s Resident Evil. The show was torn apart by viewers and it’s now been cancelled after just one season.
First-Ever 8K Titanic Footage Reveals Stunning New Details Of Decaying Shipwreck
The new video shows off the wreck like never before.
Assassin's Creed-Style Game Set In Medieval China Looks Really Good
Whether you’re in the throngs of Gamescom or enjoying the event’s announcements from the comfort of your bedroom, this sure has been a fun week for gaming news. Sony revealed their upcoming DualSense Edge controller and new soulslike Lies of P stole the show at Opening Night Live. It wasn’t the only standout hit though as fans were equally blown away with Where Winds Meet.
Upcoming Twisted Metal TV Series Just Got Some Really Good News
In case you’d forgotten, it’s been officially confirmed that Twisted Metal is getting its own TV series. The “brilliantly funny adaptation” is being developed by Sony Interactive Studios, and even has Deadpool and Zombieland writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick as executive producers, which is enough to say that it’s shaping up to be pretty great.
RELATED PEOPLE
19 Reasons You Should Be Watching "The Resort"
Sam Esmail's latest mystery series has been a gasp-grabbing getaway worth taking...
'The Batman 2' Seemingly Confirmed With Robert Pattinson And Director Both Returning
Well, this is a relief. Just recently, it was reported that despite the film’s success, a sequel to The Batman still hadn’t been given the green light by Warner Bros. Apparently, although the director Matt Reeves had already commenced work on it, it was said that it’d be years before we actually saw it release (assuming it was given that all-important green light).
Gameplay For 'The Callisto Protocol' Is Incredibly Gruesome
We already knew that The Callisto Protocol was going to be a gory one. The upcoming survival horror game is being directed by Glen Schofield (co-creator of the Dead Space series), and aims to be “the single most scariest game for PC and consoles”. Which is reason enough for me to stay far, far away from it, because frankly, I do not have the guts. But for those brave enough, it’s looking pretty fantastic, and the latest gameplay trailer showcased last night during Gamescom was perhaps its most gruesome one yet.
'Horizon Zero Dawn' Netflix Series Being Developed By 'Umbrella Academy' Showrunner
In case you missed it, earlier this year, it was revealed that a TV adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn is in the works. The show is coming to Netflix, and although official details have been light on the ground, we just got a really important update. Take a look at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘New Tales From The Borderlands’ Announced, Releasing This Year
New Tales from the Borderlands has been announced today at Gamescom 2022. A spiritual successor to Tales from the Borderlands, the interactive narrative game follows three new protagonists, Anu, Octavio and Fran, and takes place in the war-torn city of Promethea. See the announcement trailer here:. The story pits these...
Upcoming 'Lies Of P' Gets Moody And Atmospheric Gameplay Trailer
There are so many new announcements to catch up on thanks to Opening Night Live. In case you missed it, Gamescom has officially kicked off in style. We got a brand new look at Hogwarts Legacy - which is looking far creepier than I anticipated - plus Sony announced the DualSense Edge controller. Amidst all of the high-profile reveals though, a new IP has become the standout star of the entire event. I’m talking about Lies Of P.
41 new movies and shows hit Netflix tomorrow – don’t miss these 10 titles
With the arrival of September tomorrow, a whopping 41 new titles are set to hit Netflix — just on September 1 alone. Furthermore, the slew of new content to check out includes original Netflix movies, like Fenced In from Brazil and the romantic comedy Love in the Villa, plus popular third-party titles like Road House and Scarface.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Features "Exclusive Quest" For One Console
Those who are purchasing Hogwarts Legacy for PlayStation are actually getting an extra exclusive quest that PC, Switch and Xbox players won't be able to experience at release. Cheeky bludgers. For a lot of fans, this is the Harry Potter game that they've been waiting for, with the glittering visuals...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here’s When You Can Buy Young Princess Leia’s Droid from ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’
Spoiler alert: Like BB-8 and Baby Yoda, Star Wars has spawned yet another character that’s bound to land on superfans’ wish lists this year. In the new Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, young Princess Leia Organa (played by Vivien Lyra Blair) is seen with a lovable disc-like droid nicknamed Lola, and collectors can get their very own L0-LA59 toy starting tomorrow. Designed for kids ages 4 and up, the adorable droid is available in an animatronic edition for $90 starting Dec. 1, while a smaller interactive version for $39 will be released Sept. 1. The pricier figure is equipped with a sensor that activates...
‘Nashville’ & ‘Scream’ Star Hayden Panettiere Signs With APA As Comeback Continues After Addiction Battle Reveal
EXCLUSIVE: Nashville and Heroes star Hayden Panettiere has signed with APA. The two-time Golden Globe nominee recently finished filming on Scream 6 in which she reprises her role as Kirby Reed. Panettiere’s breakout role came as Claire Bennet in NBC’s Heroes and she went on to get the starring role of Juliette Barnes in ABC’s hit Nashville. She also starred in the final season of David E. Kelly’s Ally McBeal for Fox. The actress’s other film credits include The Forger opposite Josh Hutcherson, Remember the Titans with Denzel Washington, Custody with Viola Davis, Chris Columbus’s I Love You Beth Cooper, and Bring It On: All Or Nothing. Scream 6 marks Panettiere’s first movie in six years. She...
'Dune: Awakening' MMO Announcement Met With Heavy Scepticism By Gamers
Yesterday’s Opening Night Live at Gamescom was full of exciting announcements. Dead Island 2 and New Tales From The Borderlands were officially unveiled, plus we got a brand new look at Hogwarts Legacy ahead of the game’s February release. That being said, not all announced titles were met with a warm reception and fans are particularly sceptical about Dune: Awakening.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Trailer Shows Unforgivable Curses And Dark Arts
During gamescom Opening Night Live, a new trailer for Hogwarts Legacy has been released and it shows us the consequences of dabbling in dark magic. Of course, we were aware that players would be able to choose their own path and there was a morality system that reacted to the way things play out. However, this is the first we've seen that the three Unforgivable Curses - being the Imperius Curse, the Cruciatus Curse, and the Killing Curse - are a part of the game. Given that the game follows a fifth year student, this is some heavy stuff for the player to be handling.
‘Dredge’ Preview: Ominous Eldritch Horror Meets Soothing Fishing Sim
There’s something about fishing sims that speaks to me. In spite of my veganism. I’d be utterly useless as an actual fisherman due to my unshakeable seasickness and poor eyesight - you’ve never seen a rusty person, but you have seen someone wipe the rain from their spectacles like Sisyphus rolling that rock up the hill.
Watch Gamescom Opening Night Live Right Here
It’s that time again. Later tonight, big Geoff is back with a brand new showcase because Gamescom’s Opening Night Live is almost upon us, my friends. With Summer Game Fest all but a distant memory, Geoff Keighley returns with a brand new showcase chock full of gaming reveals, updates, and trailers. We’ll be covering all the hottest news here at GAMINGbible but you can also watch along live right here. How fun is that?
'Red Dead Redemption 2' Removed Cutscene Suggests Huge Hidden Content
The fact that we’re still discovering so much about Red Dead Redemption 2 almost four years after release is a testament to just how good of a game it is. In the past few months alone, fans have unearthed a heartbreaking secret in the epilogue plus a disturbing fact about Arthur Morgan’s hair. Now though, a removed cutscene suggests that a ton of extra content was actually cut from RDR2 prior to release.
GAMINGbible
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0