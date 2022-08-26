ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fresno County health officials report 9 human cases of West Nile Virus

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQq87_0hWV8uks00

You might want to take a closer look at any standing water near your home, from planters to unmaintained swimming pools.

"If you see anything that's wiggling like this, it's mosquito larvae, dump it out," says Katherine Ramirez, the scientific education coordinator with Fresno County Mosquito Control.

She adds: "It doesn't matter the area. We're finding the virus in all areas. It could be that your neighbor has an unmaintained swimming pool."

While these aren't fully grown mosquitoes, Ramirez says mosquitoes are temperature-dependent, so the hotter the temperature the faster the development.

"That's why its important to check water sources on a daily basis when we have hot temperatures or at least once a week," she says.

While some are just a nuisance, of the 30 types of mosquitoes found in Fresno County, four have the potential to carry and transmit West Nile Virus.

Symptoms include a fever, head or body ache, and joint pain.

But according to the CDC, 8 out of 10 people infected with West Nile won't develop symptoms.

That was the case with three of Fresno County's positive cases who found out after donating blood.

Surveillance teams with Fresno County Mosquito Control set 200-250 traps weekly. Throughout this season they've collected 216 samples that have tested positive for West Nile.

One common household mistake that attracts mosquitoes is leaving shoes close to your doorway.

"Mosquitoes are attracted to the smell of our feet so mosquitoes are going to wait at the shoe and when you open the door they will follow you inside," says Ramirez.

Experts say it's important to remember dawn and dusk are when mosquitoes that carry West Nile are most active.

Make sure your insect repellent has DEET, lemon eucalyptus or picaridin.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Heat wave could bring record-breaking temperatures to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An upcoming heat wave is expected to bring triple-digit temperatures through this next week in the Central Valley. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service announced that an Excessive Heat Warning has been put in place for the valley from 11:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6. Temperatures in […]
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Citrus risks unclear from virus ID'd in Tulare

Another incurable disease threatens Kern County's $1.3 billion citrus industry, this time a virus discovered 34 years ago in Pakistan but never in the Western Hemisphere until its finding in March during routine testing on a residential property in Tulare. Citrus Yellow Vein Clearing Virus has the potential to cause...
TULARE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus West Nile Virus#Cdc#Linus Mosquitoes#Diseases#General Health
YourCentralValley.com

Extreme heat causing events to shut down in the Valley

CENTRAL VALLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The heat wave is causing many events to be canceled around the Central Valley. The popular ApCal Rock ‘N Ranch announced Wednesday through their social media that their event for this Saturday has been canceled due to the extreme heat. The post goes on to say that all tickets and […]
HANFORD, CA
thesungazette.com

Kaweah Health to move administrators out of downtown

VISALIA – Kaweah Health will move much of its administrative staff out of downtown, relieving some of the congestion caused at its own office space and downtown parking in general. Marc Mertz, chief strategy officer for Kaweah Health, said the hospital will be moving a team of more than...
VISALIA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
GV Wire

Feds Arrest Mom in Family Dispute Spanning Fresno to Missouri

Federal agents have arrested the mother of a local youth, as well as a former Missouri boarding school dean, for allegedly teaming up to take the teenager out of state against his will. A federal indictment unsealed on Tuesday in Fresno charged Shana Gaviola, 35, formerly of Clovis, and Julio...
FRESNO, CA
fox29.com

Dive team who found Kiely Rodni searches for 2 other missing California women

TRUCKEE, Calif. - A dive team who found Kiely Rodni in Prosser Lake last week said they will search for two other missing California women. The announcement came during Adventures with Purpose's livestream in which they detailed the discovery of Kiely's car and her body inside. Authorities around the state had been searching for the missing Truckee teen since her Aug. 6 disappearance.
TRUCKEE, CA
thesungazette.com

Tulare’s only westside grocer to close in October

TULARE – A Tulare supermarket will close in October, leaving 68 people without a job and Tulare’s westside without a grocery store, at least temporarily. Locally-owned Palace Food Depot announced the closure and layoffs to the state earlier this summer and were listed on the most recent Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) list from the Employment Development Department. According to the report, which spans July 1 through Aug. 24, 2022, Palace Food Depot will lay off 68 employees and close its doors on Oct. 1, 2022.
TULARE, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
54K+
Followers
11K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy