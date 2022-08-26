Read full article on original website
Leaked Gameplay From Original 2012 'Dead Island 2' Surfaces Online
Dead Island 2 was finally re-revealed at last night’s Opening Night Live at Gamescom. Watch out The Callisto Protocol, because Dead Island 2 also claims to be the goriest game ever made. The title is set to release on 3 February 2023, which falls almost a decade after the game was announced back in 2014. Dead Island 2 has had a pretty rocky development journey, but a new leak has unveiled an earlier incarnation of the title.
'Modern Warfare 2' Campaign Gameplay Seemingly Leaks, Including Uncharted-Like Sequence
It’s less than two months to go until the release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, but gamers are an excitable sort, and Call of Duty games in particular always seem to experience enough leaks to sink a small ship, so you know what that means. That’s right, we’re back into “take it with a pinch of salt” territory - this time, concerning the game’s campaign mode.
Ubisoft+ Subscription Service Might Be Coming To Xbox Consoles Soon
Way back at the start of the year, it was announced that Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+, would be coming to Xbox at some point “in the future”, which wins points for potentially the most vague release window of all time. Now though, as reported by VGC, it looks like it could be happening very soon.
6 games that caught our attention at Gamescom 2022
A new RTS, an open world RPG, a narrative adventure game, and more exciting Gamescom surprises. PC Gamer's Phil Savage and Mollie Taylor have been at Gamescom in Cologne this week, and so far they've published previews of The Callisto Protocol, Homeworld 3, and Jagged Alliance 3. They've seen many more games than that—I saw some fearsome-looking schedules before they left—so we'll have to wait for them to regain consciousness to find out what they're most excited about.
Leaked 'GTA 6' Screenshot Mystery Will Be Solved Soon, Says Insider
Rockstar are still keeping extremely tight-lipped on Grand Theft Auto VI, but that hasn’t stopped details about the game from leaking. It’s believed that GTA VI will be set in Vice City and feature a Bonnie & Clyde style duo as the lead characters. Further rumours suggest the title is aiming for photorealism and will feature brand new city single-player DLC. There’s one GTA VI mystery that’s yet to be resolved though.
Upcoming 'Lies Of P' Gets Moody And Atmospheric Gameplay Trailer
There are so many new announcements to catch up on thanks to Opening Night Live. In case you missed it, Gamescom has officially kicked off in style. We got a brand new look at Hogwarts Legacy - which is looking far creepier than I anticipated - plus Sony announced the DualSense Edge controller. Amidst all of the high-profile reveals though, a new IP has become the standout star of the entire event. I’m talking about Lies Of P.
Need for Speed Heat and 2 more titles leaked for September’s PlayStation Plus
It looks like fans of the Need for Speed franchise are getting a treat with the upcoming set of games in PlayStation Plus. The September edition of the subscription is set to contain Need for Speed Heat, alongside Toem and Granblue Fantasy: Versus, according to a popular PS Plus leaker billbil-kun, who once again leaked the games on Dealabs.
'GTA Online' Being Called "Unplayable" On Previous-Gen Consoles
As of late, all eyes have been on Grand Theft Auto VI. Rockstar are keeping pretty hush-hush about the project but leaks suggest that it’s set to feature a Bonnie & Clyde style duo and will take place in Vice City. One fan theory claims that a full reveal could take place in October but amidst all of the excitement, some GTA Online players have noted that the title’s become “unplayable.” Oof.
Gameplay For 'The Callisto Protocol' Is Incredibly Gruesome
We already knew that The Callisto Protocol was going to be a gory one. The upcoming survival horror game is being directed by Glen Schofield (co-creator of the Dead Space series), and aims to be “the single most scariest game for PC and consoles”. Which is reason enough for me to stay far, far away from it, because frankly, I do not have the guts. But for those brave enough, it’s looking pretty fantastic, and the latest gameplay trailer showcased last night during Gamescom was perhaps its most gruesome one yet.
'Dead Island 2' Can Be Played By Voice Command Using Amazon's Alexa
At long last, Dead Island 2 is back from the dead, ironically. The game was first announced all the way back in 2014 (and first began development in 2012), so fans have had quite a wait on their hands for this one - it almost feels like a fever dream to report that the game will officially be releasing in just a few months’ time.
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
The Last of Us Graphics Comparison: PS3 vs. PS4 Pro vs. PS5
If you can believe it, The Last of Us originally launched as a PlayStation 3 game all the way back in 2013. It recieved a PS4 remaster around a year later, and that's the version we've been playing ever since. But as it turns out, Naughty Dog wasn't finished with their first forray into the series, and has fully rebuilt the graphics from the ground up in the form of The Last of Us Part 1 for PlayStation 5. So take a ride through the last decade and see how The Last of Us' graphics have evolved, and even been remade.
'The Last Of Us Part 1' Remake Finally Gets A Full Trailer With Gameplay
We’re mere weeks away from the release of The Last of Us Part I and oh boy, it’s an exciting time. Fans were a little dubious about the graphics of Naughty Dog’s new-gen remake at first, not because they were bad - just different. Since then, Part I seems to have won fans over with its reimagined environments, but there’s still one question on everyone’s lips: When do we get to see gameplay? Today, my friends. The full launch trailer is finally here.
How to Install DLCs for Your Games on Steam
DLCs are something that keeps me excited on the game. Even though it can get pricey, these additional contents makes the game even more exciting. Most modern games offer these DLC packs as a way to continue the game either by adding new maps and stories or characters, items, etc.
'Resident Evil 7' Could Have Been A Microtransaction Nightmare, But Devs Wouldn't Allow It
Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was a pretty fantastic game - Ethan Winters’ search for his wife in a dilapidated plantation helped bring the franchise back to its survival-horror beginnings, and all in all was a great (and terrifying) time. However, things could have gone very differently. As reported by...
'Dune: Awakening' MMO Announcement Met With Heavy Scepticism By Gamers
Yesterday’s Opening Night Live at Gamescom was full of exciting announcements. Dead Island 2 and New Tales From The Borderlands were officially unveiled, plus we got a brand new look at Hogwarts Legacy ahead of the game’s February release. That being said, not all announced titles were met with a warm reception and fans are particularly sceptical about Dune: Awakening.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Features "Exclusive Quest" For One Console
Those who are purchasing Hogwarts Legacy for PlayStation are actually getting an extra exclusive quest that PC, Switch and Xbox players won't be able to experience at release. Cheeky bludgers. For a lot of fans, this is the Harry Potter game that they've been waiting for, with the glittering visuals...
Sony Just Announced Some Really Bad News About The PlayStation 5
Ever since its launch almost two years ago (!), the PlayStation 5 has been notoriously difficult to buy. Thanks to a combined mess of stock shortages (as a result of the world’s lack of semiconductors) and scalpers buying out so much of that already limited stock, grabbing one of Sony’s new-gen consoles hasn’t been as easy as just adding one to your cart and waiting for the delivery - we’re talking stock alerts, waiting in 40-minute-long online queues only to be met with no stock at the end of it, and repeat.
‘New Tales From The Borderlands’ Announced, Releasing This Year
New Tales from the Borderlands has been announced today at Gamescom 2022. A spiritual successor to Tales from the Borderlands, the interactive narrative game follows three new protagonists, Anu, Octavio and Fran, and takes place in the war-torn city of Promethea. See the announcement trailer here:. The story pits these...
