Britney Spears & Elton John Drop ‘Hold Me Closer’ Duet

Britney Spears and Elton John just dropped their much-anticipated duet “Hold Me Closer.”

The song combines John’s 1972 hit “Tiny Dancer” with his 1992 single “The One.” Listen!

The track also marks Spears’ return to music for the first time since her 13-year conservatorship ended.

Britney, who recently took down her Instagram account, reacted to the success of the new song with a video message to Elton on Twitter. The pop star said, Hello Sir Elton John, We are like No. 1 in 40 countries. Holy Shit... and I’m about to have the best day ever and I hope you’re well."

Elton had a little impromptu listening party at a restaurant in Cannes this week, where he played attendees the song and sang along. The footage was livestreamed and Elton later posted it on his Instagram.

Spears commemorated the release with a Twitter post on Wednesday.

She wrote, "Okie dokie … my first song in 6 years 🎶 !!!! It's pretty damn cool that I'm singing with one of the most classic men of our time … @eltonofficial 🚀!!!! I'm kinda overwhelmed… it's a big deal to me !!! I'm meditating more 🧘🏼‍♀️ and learning my space is valuable and precious !!!"

She continued, "I'm learning everyday is a clean slate to try and be a better person and do what makes me happy … yes I choose happiness today. I tell myself every day to let go of the hurt bitterness and try to forgive myself and others to what may have been hurtful. I want to be fearless like when I was younger and not be so scared and fearful. I pray there actually is truth to the Holy Spirit and I hope that spirit is with my children as well !!! Yes … I choose happiness and joy today ☀️ !!!?”

Earlier this year, Elton and Britney both missed out on his annual Academy Awards Viewing Party, but Brit’s husband Sam Asghari attended in her place. He told “Extra,” at the time, "I wish she was [here]. She's at home doing a couple of stuff… She's traveling a lot.”

Despite not having Britney by his side, Asghari was in good spirits. He shared, “I'm really happy to be here and, you know, just to celebrate cinema.”