NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tuesday the farther north you are the more likely you'll see a passing clouds. The farther south you are, the more sunshine you'll get. A stray isolated shower is possible, but most of us stay dry. Highs will average 68 degrees in the U.P. and 72 degrees in the northern Lower. Wind from the west will gust to 25 m.p.h.

