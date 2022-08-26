Read full article on original website
Nevada school district could switch to 4-day school weeks
ELKO, Nev. (KRNV) — A Nevada school district is considering moving all schools to four-day school weeks, as discussed in a recent school board meeting. Two schools in the Elko County School District, including Carlin Combined School and Wells Combined School, have already adopted the four-day model. Teachers outlined...
State wins appeal, safety case reopened in Amish farm death
A mid-Michigan organic dairy farm is fighting state safety regulators, five years after a 19-year-old family member was fatally electrocuted while removing a metal pole from a grain bin. The dispute involves the state's scrutiny of small farms, the traditions of an Amish family and whether Alvin Yoder should be...
Labor Day bridge walks across northern Michigan
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WBPN/WGTU) -- If you are not able to travel to Mackinaw City to walk the Mighty Mac on Labor Day, there are several communities planning to celebrate on a much smaller scale. Antrim County:. Join the community of Bellaire for the Barbara Roberts Memorial Bridge Walk. The bridge...
Fire-stricken fuel refinery serving Michigan expected to restart by middle of week
LANSING, Mich. — An Indiana fuel refinery, that shut down last week after a fire, is expected to be running again by the middle of this week, experts said. Drivers likely won't see an impact on gas prices directly due to a fire at a major regional refinery in Whiting, Indiana that forced the plant to temporarily go offline, Michigan Petroleum Association president Mark Griffin said.
MI COVID-19: Weekly case numbers released, August 30
MICHIGAN -- The total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in the state of Michigan is now 2,770,359 with total confirmed and probable deaths at 38,038. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) reported 19,158 new cases and 129 deaths on August 30. The average daily COVID-19...
Consumers Energy prepares for power outages during Monday storms
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Strong to severe thunderstorms could produce damaging wind gusts as they roll into West Michigan Monday evening. Consumers Energy crews are staged in areas where the greatest damage is expected, representatives said Monday. They are ready with trucks and other essential supplies to help with power outages.
Severe thunderstorm warning for multiple Michigan counties
MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple counties in Michigan. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Northern Newaygo County in west central Michigan, Southern Osceola County in central Michigan, Southeastern Lake County in west central Michigan, Northwestern Mecosta County in central Michigan until 2:45 P.M.
Preliminary hearings begin for men accused of surveilling Whitmer's cottage
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- UPDATE: Five men accused in a plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer are in a Grand Traverse County courtroom this week. Eric Molitor, Brian Higgins, Michael Null, William Null and Shawn Fix have been charged with providing material to support a terrorist act. All...
Three people arrested for catalytic converter thefts
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Grand Traverse Sheriff’s detectives have arrested three people they say were involved with a string of catalytic converter thefts. Willie Storie Jr., 50, Johnathon Gustafson, 32, and Alicia Hamilton, 44, have all been arrested and charged for stealing catalytic converters. Another story:...
Cloudy skies throughout the day; thunder possible
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU)-- Cloudy sky much of the day Monday. We'll see a bit of sun thru the clouds, but more scattered showers are expected. Thunder is also possible. Monday will be a humid day with wind from the southwest up to 20 m.p.h. High temperatures will average 78 degrees...
Tuesday isolated shower possible, sunshine for rest of week
NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Tuesday the farther north you are the more likely you'll see a passing clouds. The farther south you are, the more sunshine you'll get. A stray isolated shower is possible, but most of us stay dry. Highs will average 68 degrees in the U.P. and 72 degrees in the northern Lower. Wind from the west will gust to 25 m.p.h.
