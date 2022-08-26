ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Songwriter

7 of the Best Disco Songs of the ’70s

The Father of Disco, composer/producer Giorgio Moroder, once said, “Disco is music for dancing, and people will always want to dance.” We’ve been dancing to disco music ever since. To properly capture the spirit of disco, we’ve found seven of the best disco tracks from the decade where it first peaked—the 1970s.
American Songwriter

5 Forgotten Songs from the ’50s

Today, when attention spans seem to be dictated by the shelf-life of the latest TikTok trend, it can be easy to forget what happened last year, let alone 70 years ago. But, as they say, history tends to repeat itself. So, in honor of our roots, let’s embrace our musical history.
Ultimate Classic Rock

40 Artists Who Defined Rock Music in 1982

Steve Perry was still with Journey in 1982, Metallica had just debuted and the Doobie Brothers went on a farewell tour that wouldn't be their last. Popular songs would soon be dripping with synthesizers and reverb, and some of that had already begun seeping in. By and large, however, rock artists continued to enjoy success in 1982 with full drum kits and timeless guitar solos.
American Songwriter

Songwriter U: Songwriting—The Melody

Written by Katia Sanakai for Guitar Tricks and 30 Day Singer. Writing a song or lyric can seem intimidating if you sit down and try to write from nothing. Some people think you need extensive music theory training or singing lessons. But there’s a technique to writing music that makes it much more manageable. We’ll break it down a little bit for you and you’ll see how straightforward it can be.
Deadline

Sébastian Marnier Talks Casting ‘Call My Agent!’ Star Laure Calamy In Twisted Rags To Riches Thriller ‘Origin Of Evil’ – Venice Q&A + Clip

Sébastian Marnier’s psychological thriller Origin Of Evil, starring Call My Agent! actress Laure Calamy as a factory worker who discovers the father she never knew is a wealthy businessman, opens Venice’s Horizons Extra sidebar on Thursday. Embarrassed by her humble background when she meets her father and stepmother and sister in their luxury Mediterranean mansion, Calamy’s character pretends she is an entrepreneur on the verge of success. But nothing is as it seems and the lies begin to pile up. Calamy was in Venice last year in Horizons title A Plein Temps for which she won the best actress award for her...
NPR

Amor Perdido: 25 Latin ballads for summer heartbreak

Stream the playlist via Apple Music, Spotify, Tidal, YouTube. The sun wanes and the banda packs up to go home. Amidst stray trumpet blows and distant laughter, tequila causes you to sink further into a white plastic chair. Just as you close your eyes for a night-ending siesta, you look up to find a determined Tía Rosa standing over you.
talentrecap.com

David Archuleta’s New Song ‘Faith in Me’ Will Have You Dancing

American Idol Season 7 runner-up David Archuleta is back with a new song, and this one will have you dancing. The poppy track, called “Faith in Me,” is the first new single Archuleta has released this year. David Archuleta Releases New Song “Faith in Me”. Archuleta’s new...
Pitchfork

Nick Cave to Narrate Audiobook of His New Memoir

Nick Cave has announced the audiobook for Faith, Hope and Carnage, the new book based on 40 hours of interviews between Cave and his friend, the journalist Sean O’Hagan. Cave narrates the book with O’Hagan, and it was recorded so the listener, when wearing headphones, is hearing the narration as though they’re sitting between Cave and O’Hagan. Listen to a clip below.
Stereogum

Album Of The Week: Mo Troper MTV

Bite-sized power-pop is the best. For years, bands across the map have been cranking out short, sweet, typically guitar-powered tunes and inevitably drawing comparisons to Guided By Voices, the masters of the form. Some, like Tony Molina in the Bay Area, keep their tracklists as quick and to the point as their songs, resulting in fuzz-pop LPs with the concision and consistency of a hardcore record. Others, like Philadelphia’s 2nd Grade, pile up tracks like GBV in their prime, shuffling through styles and textures in pursuit of patchwork brilliance.
classicfm.com

‘I played the shark theme to Spielberg and he said, “you can’t be serious!”’ – John Williams on composing Jaws

The film music legend, composer of Star Wars, Schindler’s List and Superman, spoke to Classic FM in an exclusive interview in his 90th birthday year. Just two notes, to encapsulate a film’s title character – John Williams’ famous ‘da, duh’ theme to Jaws (1975) earned the composer his second Oscar and has become one of the most memorable themes in film history.
Stereogum

A Composer Breaks Down The Music Theory Behind Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul”

Beyoncé’s hypnotic new single, “Break My Soul,” has topped the Billboard Hot 100, and if pandemic restrictions continue relaxing, you’ll soon experience this ebullient ’90s-inspired house jam on a dance floor near you. It’s is a four-on-the-floor, fastball-down-the-middle club track, threaded with raucous New Orleans bounce chants (courtesy of a Big Freedia sample), and replete with archetypical house production characteristics. Because expertly crafted public relations accompanies everything Beyoncé does, it can be tempting to reflexively dismiss her music as mere ear candy—i.e., alluring sonic confections that lack nutritional value but attain cultural buoyancy due to strategic marketing. However, if you scratch the surface of a song like “Break My Soul,” you may notice some deceptively sophisticated composition techniques. Indeed, this new Beyoncé single might initially sound like it uses only standard house music tropes, but there’s actually some skillful innovation going on. So let’s check it out.
MUSIC

