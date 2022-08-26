ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gleason, TN

radionwtn.com

Paris Landing Arts & Crafts Festival Registrations Open

Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Lakeway Kiwanis Club Arts and Crafts Festival will be held September 10-11 at Paris Landing State Park and vendors can still register for a space. It is anticipated that some 80 vendors will be at the event. Numerous local and area vendors will be on hand,...
PARIS, TN
radionwtn.com

.38 Special To Headline Soybean Festival

MARTIN, Tenn. – The University of Tennessee at Martin and other sponsors have again partnered with the city of Martin to bring the Tennessee Soybean Festival to Martin on Sept. 5-10. More than 100 events for the entire family are scheduled during the festival, including appearances by the Puppy Pals Dog Show and the Jetpack Flying Water Circus. Labor Day children’s events include the annual sidewalk chalk art contest at the C.E. Weldon Building from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and the Mad Hatter Tea Party at 11 a.m. and Magical Martin Day from 3-7 p.m., both at the Martin Public Library.
MARTIN, TN
radionwtn.com

Jackson Webb Wins Grand Champion At Country Ham Sale

Paris, Tenn.–Jackson Webb was the Grand Champion winner at Saturday’s Country Ham Sale at the Henry County Fair. Jackson is the son of Darren and Cheryl Webb of Mansfield. Jackson’s Country Ham was sold for $1,000 to Leon Rogers. At Saturday’s, Country Ham 4-H project, over $65,000...
MANSFIELD, TN
radionwtn.com

Henry County Fair Cash Giveaway Winners

Paris, Tenn.–Several people went away from the Henry County Fair $500 richer. Cash giveaways of $500 each were given away Friday and Saturday nights. The cash give-a-way winners on Friday night were: David Hawes, Asleigh Gray, Jacob Malone and Kassandra Fields. Saturday’s winners were: Alan Foust, Glenn Webb, Morgan...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
Gleason, TN
Tennessee Government
radionwtn.com

Active Shooter Training Session Tonight

Henry, Tenn.–The Henry Police Department is hosting another free training seminar to teach the public how to survive an active shooter event. It will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, at the Henry Civic Center. The Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE) seminar will significantly...
HENRY, TN
WBBJ

Surprise retirement party held for Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris

JACKSON, Tenn. — Dozens of well wishers attended a local mayor’s official send off. Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris celebrated 15 years of local service with a retirement reception. Friends, family, and colleagues came together at the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department in north Jackson to honor a...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Jackson animal shelter expresses urgent need for dog homes

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local animal shelter expresses serious need for dog adoptions. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center, right now more than ever, they are in need of people interested in adopting a dog. The shelter currently has no more available space for dogs and is in dire need...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Parham Family Named Farm Family Of Year

Dresden, Tenn.–Congratulations to the Parham Family in Weakley County for being named the TN Poultry Association‘s Farm Family of the Year. The Parham family raise pullets for the Tyson Obion County Complex. David and his wife, Melanie, have been married for 28 years and raise their children Joshua and Emma in Dresden.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Orr Investment Firm Opens New Office In Union City

Union City, Tenn.–The Orr Investment Management company was welcomed to Union City with a ribbon-cutting by the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber officials said the father and son duo, Jamie and Caleb Orr of Paris, are eager to welcome new clients in the area. A large group of well-wishers were on hand for the ribbon-cutting and open house. The new firm is located at 1208 Edwards St., Union City. The main Orr Investment Management office is located in Paris. (Chamber photo).
UNION CITY, TN
WBBJ

Police presence in two separate locations in east Jackson Sunday

JACKSON, Tenn. — A busy day for Jackson police after WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters informed us of a police presence in two separate neighborhoods Sunday. The first was on James Street in east Jackson. Sunday afternoon around 3:30, our crews found multiple police units on the scene and...
JACKSON, TN
KFVS12

Southbound lanes of Purchase Pkwy. reopen at 14mm in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The southbound lanes of Purchase Parkway reopened after crews removed a crashed semi truck. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the road was closed starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 29 near the 14 mile marker. They said the semi truck crashed over the...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky.

It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. The Du Quoin State Fair kept attendees busy - whether they were letting the kids have fun, winning best sandwich or even finding foster parents.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
radionwtn.com

Martin First City in Tennessee To Connect to Fast Charge TN

MARTIN, Tenn. – The Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced today that it is the first local power company in Tennessee to install a fast charger location as part of Fast Charge TN, a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and Seven States Power Corporation.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

UT Martin professor earns 10th degree

MARTIN, Tenn. – UT Martin professor graduates at spring commencement. According to information from UT Martin, one special graduate stood out at this year’s 2022 spring commencement, as one faculty member earned a master’s degree. On May 6, 2022, Dr. Daniel Pigg, UT Martin professor of English,...
MARTIN, TN
semoball.com

Caruthersville plays 'lights out' to beat Malden

MALDEN — The stadium lights at Malden High School shut off at Saturday night with more than five minutes left in the season opener between the Green Wave and the Caruthersville. The lights had been set on a 10 p.m. timer to save electricity, but the game took 3...
MALDEN, MO

