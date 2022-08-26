Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Depth Chart | Ohio State
No. 5 Notre Dame has released its depth chart for Saturday's game at No. 2 Ohio State. WR Braden Lenzy Joe Wilkins Jr. Vyper Isaiah Foskey Justin Ademilola OR Jordan Botelho. DE Rylie Mills Nana Osafo-Mensah Alexander Ehrensberger. Will Marist Liufau Jack Kiser OR Prince Kollie. Mike JD Bertrand OR...
Video | Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman on Injuries, CBs and Lessons From Lou Holtz
Notre Dame football coach Marcus Freeman spoke on Monday afternoon as the Fighting Irish prepare for Ohio State. 0:00 - Marist Liufau and Jarrett Patterson's health updates. 1:21 - Thoughts on the underdog role and lessons learned from Lou Holtz. Like and Subscribe to ISD on YouTube and Instagram!. A...
Cam Hart Taking Mature Approach Heading Into Notre Dame Opener
There is no denying the challenge Ohio State's offense will present Notre Dame on Saturday night in Columbus. On paper, the Buckeyes offense is filled with former blue-chip recruits, but the returning core has experience and production - Heisman Trophy production. One can make a case for CJ Stroud, TreVeyon...
Notre Dame Embraces Underdog Role Against Ohio State, Freeman “Emotionless” for Homecoming
On April 28, Marcus Freeman appeared on an NFL Draft edition of ESPN’s College GameDay. He wore a dark green suit and sat next to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, who donned a bright red blazer. The two head coaches talked about their 2022 season-opening matchup against one...
Ohio State Preview. 8-29-22 Power Hour
In this episode we preview the match-up between Notre Dame and Ohio State this weekend. Who needs to have a big game for the Irish? How should Notre Dame try to defend the Buckeyes high-powered offense? Can the Irish be effective against the Ohio State defense? What are the keys to the game? Find out our thoughts on these questions and more in this epsiode of Power Hour.
No Mystery To Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame Game Plan
Notre Dame isn’t about to hand Ohio State its playbook five days before the season-opener, but first-year Irish head coach Marcus Freeman hasn’t been coy about what he wants the identity of his program to be, either. And, he plans on putting that on display on Saturday night...
Scouting Report | Ohio State
Notre Dame has matched up with Florida State and Texas in season openers on the road in the last decade, but they haven’t faced a challenge quite like the one they’ll face against Ohio State. Texas and FSU were down during those matchups. Ohio State is a program...
