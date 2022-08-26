ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dewitt, NY

MA Couple Raped Mother In Front Of Her 2 Children In NY Hotel: Sheriff's Office

By David Cifarelli
 5 days ago
Dustin Wilson (left) and Tasheana Flannery (right) Photo Credit: Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

A Massachusetts couple has been charged with raping a woman in front of her two children at a New York hotel, authorities said.

Dustin Wilson and Tasheana Flannery, both of Leominster, MA, were arrested following the incident at the Red Roof Inn in DeWitt, NY, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The female victim told responding officers that she met the couple at a room in the hotel. She was then beaten, raped and forced to perform sexual acts in front of her children, the office reports.

The woman eventually ran to the front desk who reported the incident. Wilson and Flannery were arrested in the room where the assault occurred and the children have since been place in the custody of the Onondaga County Child Protective Services, the office said.

The couple is facing multiple charges including first-degree rape, two counts of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Wilson was being held without bail and Flannery was being held on $25,000 cash/$50,000 bond. Both are scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 29, the office said.

