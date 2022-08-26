Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision Kicks Off Dining in the Dark 2023 Campaign at Annual Vision Quest Luncheon

Read full article on original website
Book Signing at Coastal Care Partners Features Local Author
Coastal Care Partners, Savannah’s only comprehensive, registered nurse-managed aging services company, is hosting the inaugural book signing for Carolyn V.B. Bush on Saturday, August 27, from 11:00AM-1:30PM at 7074 Hodgson Memorial Drive. The event is free and open to the public. Bush’s book, “God, Mom, and Me,” is an inspiring story of how a black female entrepreneur and U.S. Air National Guard retiree became her mother’s caregiver and world travel companion throughout her Alzheimer’s journey.
RISE Outreach to Host Fundraiser
RISE Outreach, a 501c3 nonprofit organization committed to providing musical opportunities to aspiring musicians of all ages through a variety of diverse musical programs and unique and educational performance opportunities to host their first fundraiser 6pm, September 12, 2022 at Starland Yard – featuring a “RISE Talks” (TED Style) presentations about the power of music and a sneak peak of this year’s choir seasons with live performances!
New Realm Brewing & Distilling Company Promotes Bradley Summers to General Manager in Savannah
New Realm Brewing & Distilling Company is proud to announce Bradley Summers has been promoted to General Manager of New Realm’s Savannah location. Originally from Atlanta, GA, Summers began his career with New Realm in his hometown working as the Atlanta location's Taproom Manager. As Taproom Manager, Summers credits his ability to stay organized under pressure as the key to managing such a high-volume environment. He has always thrived in the hospitality industry due to his natural talent for connecting with people from all walks of life. Throughout the years, he has learned that leading by example, thoughtful listening and hands-on work often creates the most success when managing a team. Unsurprisingly, Summers has continued to climb the corporate ladder and feels thankful to have found a company willing to invest in their employees.
Regina Pointer Named Marketing Growth Specialist for Center Parc Credit Union in Savannah
Regina Pointer has been named the new marketing growth specialist for Center Parc Credit Union’s Savannah metro area, which includes Chatham, Effingham and Bryan counties. In that role, she will support marketing and sales enablement efforts. “I am excited about my new position, and about Center Parc’s commitment to...
Catch the Final Lowcountry Made Market of the Summer
It might not officially be Fall until September 22, but that doesn’t mean you can’t start shopping for Fall decor and your favorite Fall treats!. The final Lowcountry Made Market of the summer — scheduled for Saturday, September 17 — is a great place to kick off your Fall shopping!
City of Savannah Announces Accessory Dwelling Unit Survey
The City of Savannah wants your feedback about possible revision of standards for accessory dwelling units also known as carriage homes. Current zoning ordinances includes lot coverage, setback, and lot size requirements. See. .
Corporate Environments Announces Merger with Office Services, Expanding Services for Clients Across North America
Corporate Environments, a full-service furniture and interior architecture dealer, announced earlier today that the company has merged with Office Services, a leading office furniture and products dealer in Savannah, Ga., as part of a strategic expansion to serve clients across southeast Georgia and throughout North America. With the addition of...
GDOT Celebrates Jimmy DeLoach Parkway Completion with Ribbon Cutting
Officials from the Georgia DOT, Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Kemp Bert Brantley, and members of the DeLoach family gather to cut the ribbon. Photo credit: GDOT. Officials from the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT), Georgia Ports Authority, Chief of Staff for Governor Brian Kemp...
Georgia Leads Nation in Large Warehouse Leases for 1H 2022
Megawarehouses are in style in a big way – nowhere more so than in Georgia, according to a new report from CBRE. Between Atlanta and Savannah, Georgia tallied 19 of the largest warehouse leases signed in the U.S. during the first half of 2022. Atlanta led all markets with 12 leases totaling 10.3 million sq. ft.
Netflix Movie Starring Emily Blunt, Chris Evans Now Filming in Savannah
A Netflix movie starring Chris Evans (Avengers: Endgame) and Emily Blunt (A Quiet Place) is in production across the Savannah area. On Monday and Tuesday, the film shot on Tybee Island's South Beach. See. .
Hinesville Sees Drop in July Unemployment Rate
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Hinesville recorded an unemployment rate of 3.1 percent in July, down three-tenths of a percent over the month. A year ago, the rate was 3.7 percent. "This summer, we have seen unemployment rates drop while job numbers have climbed," said Commissioner Mark...
