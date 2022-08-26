Read full article on original website
wpsdlocal6.com
Contractor chosen for demolition of courthouse, jail and American Legion building in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield landscape is going to look a bit different soon. The contractor for the demolition of the courthouse, jail and American Legion building has been chosen. What's left of those buildings will be demolished after they were destroyed by an EF4 tornado in December. The...
KFVS12
Southbound lanes of Purchase Pkwy. reopen at 14mm in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The southbound lanes of Purchase Parkway reopened after crews removed a crashed semi truck. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the road was closed starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 29 near the 14 mile marker. They said the semi truck crashed over the...
thunderboltradio.com
Martin Becomes First City in Tennessee for Fast Charging Electric System
The City of Martin has become the first in Tennessee to have a fast charger location to accommodate electric vehicles. As part of “Fast Charge TN”, the Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced the installation of a fast charge location at 109 University Street in Martin. “Fast Charge...
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis woman walking dog arrested for property damage
A Metropolis woman walking a dog was arrested for damaging the property of an internet company. An employee of an internet company working near 8th and Metropolis Streets called the police following an altercation. The worker was installing a fiber optic box when the dog-walking woman allegedly tore the box off its mount.
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Splash Pad Closed Until Further Notice
Union City Parks and Recreation has announced the Splash Pad is closed until further notice. Parks and Recreation Director Robin Francis said they are now awaiting technical support to repair the issue.
WBBJ
Police presence in two separate locations in east Jackson Sunday
JACKSON, Tenn. — A busy day for Jackson police after WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters informed us of a police presence in two separate neighborhoods Sunday. The first was on James Street in east Jackson. Sunday afternoon around 3:30, our crews found multiple police units on the scene and...
thunderboltradio.com
Small Earthquake Recorded at Reelfoot Lake
A small earthquake was reported at Reelfoot Lake. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported the recording of a 2.0 earthquake early Friday morning. The recording took place around 1:35, and was centered southeast of Tiptonville, near the Wynnburg Blue Bank Road. The depth of the tremor was shown...
wpsdlocal6.com
Long-term recovery group in Mayfield acquires new warehouse as 'one -stop-shop' for storm survivors
MAYFIELD, KY- It is a big step to streamline tornado recovery in Mayfield. The long-term recovery group just acquired a new warehouse set to be their headquarters. It will be a centralized spot for survivors. "We really see this facility as the next step in recovery for our community," said...
WBBJ
Crockett County jail inmates transferred due to ‘unsafe conditions,’ low staff
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Conditions at a local jail have led to inmates being removed from the facility. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, inmates at the Crockett County jail have been transferred to the jail in Gibson County. Sheriff Klyce says this is due to “unsafe conditions”...
WBBJ
Jackson animal shelter expresses urgent need for dog homes
JACKSON, Tenn. –Local animal shelter expresses serious need for dog adoptions. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center, right now more than ever, they are in need of people interested in adopting a dog. The shelter currently has no more available space for dogs and is in dire need...
Family faces strokes, terminal cancer, loss of home to fire
Whenever we're faced with a life-changing tragedy, we need the support of others. One Decatur County family is dealing with three major tragedies in the span of just a few months.
wpsdlocal6.com
Man arrested after vehicle pursuit, crash involving deputy cruiser in Calloway County
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — A Cadiz, Kentucky, man was arrested Monday after the Calloway County Sheriff's Office says he led deputies on a vehicle chase that resulted in a crash on U.S. 641 North. The Calloway County Sheriff's Office says a deputy tried to pull over 61-year-old Charles Sikes...
KFVS12
Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky.
It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. The Du Quoin State Fair kept attendees busy - whether they were letting the kids have fun, winning best sandwich or even finding foster parents.
WBBJ
Student arrested after gun recovered at South Side High School
JACKSON, Tenn. — Several WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News tipsters reached out to us with concerns about an incident at South Side High School in Jackson. We reached out to school officials who confirmed a student was arrested after a firearm was recovered on campus on Monday, August 29. A...
radionwtn.com
Two People Dead; Investigation Ongoing In Martin
Martin, Tenn.–Two people are dead and an investigation is ongoing by the Martin Police Department this morning. Police Chief Don Teal said officers responded to 504 N. College St. around 3 a.m. today on a report of a burglary in progress. As officers were responding, they received information that...
cilfm.com
Cairo man dies in shooting
A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
whopam.com
Cadiz man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Calloway Co.
A Cadiz man is facing numerous charges following a vehicle pursuit in Calloway County Monday morning. According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle on Highway 641 North that was driven by 61-year-old Charles Sikes of Cadiz, as he was reportedly wanted for questioning in Trigg County. Sikes failed to stop and a vehicle pursuit began that continued several miles into Marshall County before heading back into Calloway.
kbsi23.com
Man faces charges after traffic stop turns into meth bust
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A man faces several charges after he was pulled over by the Graves County Sheriff’s Office. Frederick Gomez, 50, faces careless driving, operating on suspended/revoked license, trafficking in controlled substace 1st degree, 1st offense(2 grams of Methamphetamine or more, drug paraphernalia- Buy/Possess). Detectives...
WBBJ
2 dead after possible murder-suicide in Martin
MARTIN, Tenn. — Two people are dead following an incident in Martin over the weekend. The Martin Police Department says Camarri Harper and Marcetta Ross were found dead on North College Street early Sunday morning. Harper is an 18-year-old male from Union City, while Ross is a 31-year-old female...
Stewart County traffic stop ends in meth charges
A weekend traffic stop in Stewart County ended with a man and woman facing meth charges.
