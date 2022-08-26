Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpsdlocal6.com
Contractor chosen for demolition of courthouse, jail and American Legion building in Mayfield
MAYFIELD, KY — The Mayfield landscape is going to look a bit different soon. The contractor for the demolition of the courthouse, jail and American Legion building has been chosen. What's left of those buildings will be demolished after they were destroyed by an EF4 tornado in December. The...
radionwtn.com
Martin First City in Tennessee To Connect to Fast Charge TN
MARTIN, Tenn. – The Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced today that it is the first local power company in Tennessee to install a fast charger location as part of Fast Charge TN, a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and Seven States Power Corporation.
wpsdlocal6.com
Marshall County School Board violated Kentucky Open Records Act, attorney general finds
MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The Marshall County School Board violated the Kentucky Open Records Act by failing to respond to a records request in a timely manner and by delaying access to records without invoking a state statute or providing an explanation for the delay, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron says.
radionwtn.com
Orr Investment Firm Opens New Office In Union City
Union City, Tenn.–The Orr Investment Management company was welcomed to Union City with a ribbon-cutting by the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber officials said the father and son duo, Jamie and Caleb Orr of Paris, are eager to welcome new clients in the area. A large group of well-wishers were on hand for the ribbon-cutting and open house. The new firm is located at 1208 Edwards St., Union City. The main Orr Investment Management office is located in Paris. (Chamber photo).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radionwtn.com
Kustoff Shows Support For Baptist Hospital-Union City
Union City, Tenn.–Congressman David Kustoff recently visited Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City to show support to the staff for their dedication to the community. Kustoff is serving his third term as the United States representative of Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District and is a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means.
KFVS12
Southbound lanes of Purchase Pkwy. reopen at 14mm in Graves Co.
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The southbound lanes of Purchase Parkway reopened after crews removed a crashed semi truck. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the road was closed starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 29 near the 14 mile marker. They said the semi truck crashed over the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Long-term recovery group in Mayfield acquires new warehouse as 'one -stop-shop' for storm survivors
MAYFIELD, KY- It is a big step to streamline tornado recovery in Mayfield. The long-term recovery group just acquired a new warehouse set to be their headquarters. It will be a centralized spot for survivors. "We really see this facility as the next step in recovery for our community," said...
WBBJ
Crockett County jail inmates transferred due to ‘unsafe conditions,’ low staff
CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Conditions at a local jail have led to inmates being removed from the facility. According to Crockett County Sheriff Troy Klyce, inmates at the Crockett County jail have been transferred to the jail in Gibson County. Sheriff Klyce says this is due to “unsafe conditions”...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
New long term recovery center
Long-term recovery group in Mayfield acquires new warehouse as 'one -stop-shop' for storm survivors. The long-term recovery group just acquired a new warehouse set to be their headquarters. It will be a centralized spot for survivors.
radionwtn.com
Noon On Square To Be Held In October
Paris, Tenn.–The popular Noon On The Square in downtown Paris has been moved to October. The event draws hundreds to the court square to hear live music and munch on burgers, BBQ and more and historically has been held in September. Last year, the event was moved to October...
thunderboltradio.com
Union City Splash Pad Closed Until Further Notice
Union City Parks and Recreation has announced the Splash Pad is closed until further notice. Parks and Recreation Director Robin Francis said they are now awaiting technical support to repair the issue.
thunderboltradio.com
Small Earthquake Recorded at Reelfoot Lake
A small earthquake was reported at Reelfoot Lake. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported the recording of a 2.0 earthquake early Friday morning. The recording took place around 1:35, and was centered southeast of Tiptonville, near the Wynnburg Blue Bank Road. The depth of the tremor was shown...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFVS12
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man convicted in a shooting at Heath High School that killed three students will be appearing in court for parole hearings. Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. and September 20 at 8 a.m. James Mills, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney...
radionwtn.com
Henry County Fair Cash Giveaway Winners
Paris, Tenn.–Several people went away from the Henry County Fair $500 richer. Cash giveaways of $500 each were given away Friday and Saturday nights. The cash give-a-way winners on Friday night were: David Hawes, Asleigh Gray, Jacob Malone and Kassandra Fields. Saturday’s winners were: Alan Foust, Glenn Webb, Morgan...
radionwtn.com
Parham Family Named Farm Family Of Year
Dresden, Tenn.–Congratulations to the Parham Family in Weakley County for being named the TN Poultry Association‘s Farm Family of the Year. The Parham family raise pullets for the Tyson Obion County Complex. David and his wife, Melanie, have been married for 28 years and raise their children Joshua and Emma in Dresden.
radionwtn.com
Jackson Webb Wins Grand Champion At Country Ham Sale
Paris, Tenn.–Jackson Webb was the Grand Champion winner at Saturday’s Country Ham Sale at the Henry County Fair. Jackson is the son of Darren and Cheryl Webb of Mansfield. Jackson’s Country Ham was sold for $1,000 to Leon Rogers. At Saturday’s, Country Ham 4-H project, over $65,000...
wpsdlocal6.com
Fulton Independent School on soft-lockdown after social media threat
FULTON, KY — A threat was made to Fulton Independent School on social media this morning, and a suspect is in custody, according to an announcement from the district. They did not specify what the threat was in their statement, but FIS says there is no immediate threat to students and staff. The schools will remain on a soft lockdown for the rest of the day as a precaution.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis woman walking dog arrested for property damage
A Metropolis woman walking a dog was arrested for damaging the property of an internet company. An employee of an internet company working near 8th and Metropolis Streets called the police following an altercation. The worker was installing a fiber optic box when the dog-walking woman allegedly tore the box off its mount.
WBBJ
Bells community gathers for special event
BELLS, Tenn. — Residents of the Bells community gathered today to implore a deeper connection to each other and the park that hosted them. The Bells Association has conducted multiple events leading to today’s public and free picnic. Don Williams, President of the Bells Community Association, informs us...
radionwtn.com
Paris Landing Arts & Crafts Festival Registrations Open
Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Lakeway Kiwanis Club Arts and Crafts Festival will be held September 10-11 at Paris Landing State Park and vendors can still register for a space. It is anticipated that some 80 vendors will be at the event. Numerous local and area vendors will be on hand,...
Comments / 1