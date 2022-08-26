FULTON, KY — A threat was made to Fulton Independent School on social media this morning, and a suspect is in custody, according to an announcement from the district. They did not specify what the threat was in their statement, but FIS says there is no immediate threat to students and staff. The schools will remain on a soft lockdown for the rest of the day as a precaution.

FULTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO