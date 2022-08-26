ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dresden, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
radionwtn.com

Martin First City in Tennessee To Connect to Fast Charge TN

MARTIN, Tenn. – The Weakley County Municipal Electric System announced today that it is the first local power company in Tennessee to install a fast charger location as part of Fast Charge TN, a partnership between the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), and Seven States Power Corporation.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Orr Investment Firm Opens New Office In Union City

Union City, Tenn.–The Orr Investment Management company was welcomed to Union City with a ribbon-cutting by the Obion County Chamber of Commerce. Chamber officials said the father and son duo, Jamie and Caleb Orr of Paris, are eager to welcome new clients in the area. A large group of well-wishers were on hand for the ribbon-cutting and open house. The new firm is located at 1208 Edwards St., Union City. The main Orr Investment Management office is located in Paris. (Chamber photo).
UNION CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washburn, TN
City
Dresden, TN
Local
Tennessee Government
Dresden, TN
Government
radionwtn.com

Kustoff Shows Support For Baptist Hospital-Union City

Union City, Tenn.–Congressman David Kustoff recently visited Baptist Memorial Hospital-Union City to show support to the staff for their dedication to the community. Kustoff is serving his third term as the United States representative of Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District and is a member of the House Committee on Ways and Means.
UNION CITY, TN
KFVS12

Southbound lanes of Purchase Pkwy. reopen at 14mm in Graves Co.

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The southbound lanes of Purchase Parkway reopened after crews removed a crashed semi truck. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the road was closed starting at 9 a.m. on Monday, August 29 near the 14 mile marker. They said the semi truck crashed over the...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Municipal Building#Design#City Hall#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
wpsdlocal6.com

New long term recovery center

Long-term recovery group in Mayfield acquires new warehouse as 'one -stop-shop' for storm survivors. The long-term recovery group just acquired a new warehouse set to be their headquarters. It will be a centralized spot for survivors.
MAYFIELD, KY
radionwtn.com

Noon On Square To Be Held In October

Paris, Tenn.–The popular Noon On The Square in downtown Paris has been moved to October. The event draws hundreds to the court square to hear live music and munch on burgers, BBQ and more and historically has been held in September. Last year, the event was moved to October...
PARIS, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Small Earthquake Recorded at Reelfoot Lake

A small earthquake was reported at Reelfoot Lake. The Center for Earthquake Research and Information reported the recording of a 2.0 earthquake early Friday morning. The recording took place around 1:35, and was centered southeast of Tiptonville, near the Wynnburg Blue Bank Road. The depth of the tremor was shown...
TIPTONVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
radionwtn.com

Henry County Fair Cash Giveaway Winners

Paris, Tenn.–Several people went away from the Henry County Fair $500 richer. Cash giveaways of $500 each were given away Friday and Saturday nights. The cash give-a-way winners on Friday night were: David Hawes, Asleigh Gray, Jacob Malone and Kassandra Fields. Saturday’s winners were: Alan Foust, Glenn Webb, Morgan...
HENRY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Parham Family Named Farm Family Of Year

Dresden, Tenn.–Congratulations to the Parham Family in Weakley County for being named the TN Poultry Association‘s Farm Family of the Year. The Parham family raise pullets for the Tyson Obion County Complex. David and his wife, Melanie, have been married for 28 years and raise their children Joshua and Emma in Dresden.
WEAKLEY COUNTY, TN
radionwtn.com

Jackson Webb Wins Grand Champion At Country Ham Sale

Paris, Tenn.–Jackson Webb was the Grand Champion winner at Saturday’s Country Ham Sale at the Henry County Fair. Jackson is the son of Darren and Cheryl Webb of Mansfield. Jackson’s Country Ham was sold for $1,000 to Leon Rogers. At Saturday’s, Country Ham 4-H project, over $65,000...
MANSFIELD, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

Fulton Independent School on soft-lockdown after social media threat

FULTON, KY — A threat was made to Fulton Independent School on social media this morning, and a suspect is in custody, according to an announcement from the district. They did not specify what the threat was in their statement, but FIS says there is no immediate threat to students and staff. The schools will remain on a soft lockdown for the rest of the day as a precaution.
FULTON, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Metropolis woman walking dog arrested for property damage

A Metropolis woman walking a dog was arrested for damaging the property of an internet company. An employee of an internet company working near 8th and Metropolis Streets called the police following an altercation. The worker was installing a fiber optic box when the dog-walking woman allegedly tore the box off its mount.
METROPOLIS, IL
WBBJ

Bells community gathers for special event

BELLS, Tenn. — Residents of the Bells community gathered today to implore a deeper connection to each other and the park that hosted them. The Bells Association has conducted multiple events leading to today’s public and free picnic. Don Williams, President of the Bells Community Association, informs us...
BELLS, TN
radionwtn.com

Paris Landing Arts & Crafts Festival Registrations Open

Buchanan, Tenn.–The Paris Lakeway Kiwanis Club Arts and Crafts Festival will be held September 10-11 at Paris Landing State Park and vendors can still register for a space. It is anticipated that some 80 vendors will be at the event. Numerous local and area vendors will be on hand,...
PARIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy