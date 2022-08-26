Read full article on original website
14850.com
August 30 update from Health Department on COVID-19 cases
The Tompkins County Health Department says there have now been 23,664 total positive cases in Tompkins County, 42 more than on Monday, and a total of 1,934,612 tests conducted. The Health Department is also now reporting positive self-test results that have been submitted through their online portal. They say there are 9 new positive self-test results for a total of 3,613 submitted. The death of a Tompkins County resident was reported Monday morning.
14850.com
Public input session Wednesday on downtown revitalization grant program
The Downtown Ithaca Alliance, Unbroken Promise Initiative, and City of Ithaca are partnering to pursue a New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant that will bring ten million dollars to bear for one community in each of ten regions of the state, and there’s a public session on Wednesday “to hear about the priorities and interests of the broader community pertaining to downtown revitalization.”
14850.com
The Ithaca area’s new Aldi grocery store is opening this Thursday
Discount grocer Aldi has served Ithaca’s Northside and nearby Fall Creek neighborhood for years, and this week the company says their newest store, in Ithaca’s Northeast, is opening on Thursday. A storefront in the Cayuga Mall off North Triphammer Road has been under construction since early spring. When...
14850.com
COVID and the Greater Ithaca Area, August 29th
Case data from Tompkins and surrounding counties shows a slight increase in the number of cases, but Cornell University and Ithaca College both report major jumps. Cornell reported 342 new cases this week, 2.3 times the 149 new cases that Tompkins County reported. Ithaca College reported 48 new student cases.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
14850.com
Hydrate, says NWS, as heat builds for Sunday and Monday
The National Weather Service in Binghamton urges Central New York residents to hydrate well and take precautions if spending time outside today and Monday. Heat index values for Ithaca are likely to be around 90 on Sunday and as high as 96 on Monday. Actual forecast highs in the 80s...
14850.com
Ithaca’s Proper Philth represents at State Fair DJ festival
If you’re going to the Great New York State Fair on Sunday, head to the Pan African Village Stage for a taste of home. Proper Philth, an Ithaca DJ also known as Shane Hoyt, will be on the decks to close out the 2nd annual On the One DJ Festival.
14850.com
Adding to food supply chain issues, local drivers for Sysco may not be driving this week
An unusual supply chain issue is going to impact some local restaurants this week. We know some farms and food producers are short staffed, and now we’ve learned that drivers for a major distributor — aren’t driving. After weeks of late deliveries, spotty deliveries, and skipped deliveries,...
