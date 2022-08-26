Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Tom Green County Commissioners Rescind Burn Ban Tuesday Morning
SAN ANGELO – Tom Green County Commissioners Tuesday morning rescinded the ban on outdoor burning following the heavy rain Monday night. According to information from the County Judge's office, the burn ban in Tom Green County was lifted at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday morning. Residents are now allowed to carefully burn household trash and debris in a safe manner.
Animal Shelter must be evacuated-Dogs need temporary fosters
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Paws has sent out an urgent message to the community searching for help in finding temporary fosters for 250 pets before Thursday, September 1, 2022. According to the City of San Angelo, the animal shelter will be temporarily closing due to an issue with roaches. Brian Groves, a communications […]
DAILY LIVE! | We Prayed for Rain and Got it!
SAN ANGELO- Today on LIVE!, rain could be in the forecast for the next couple days, the Texas Rangers were called into to assist a possible shooting in Mertzon, a number of crashes and a drive-by shooting occurred last night, and the Sterling City Eagles look to take on the Miles Bulldogs this week.
San Angelo Police Searching for Missing Teen
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police are still searching for a missing San Angelo teen Monday. According the SAPD website, 15-year-old Norberto Gonzales was last seen around noon Sunday and is possibly in danger. Gonzales is described as 5'6" tall, weighing about 140 lbs with black hair and brown...
Authorities Release Little Information on Possible Shooting in Mertzon that Locked Down Schools Monday
MERTZON – An incident near the Irion County Sheriff’s Office in Mertzon Monday caused the Irion County High School District to go into lockdown. According to a Facebook post by the Irion County High School, around 10:00 a.m. on August 29, 2022, loud noises were heard near the school that sounded like loud fireworks. To be cautious, the school went into lockdown. An incident occurred near the Irion County Sheriff’s Office and it was being investigated.
Angelo State University Greek Life Picks Up Trash on Loop 306
SAN ANGELO, TX – A group of Angelo State University students gave up their Saturday to pick up trash along Loop 306 after San Angelo LIVE! reported on the mess. As previously reported, San Angelo LIVE! received a number of complaints from citizens urging that reporters write an article to raise awareness of the trash problem on W. Loop 306 near the Foster Rd. exit. For the original article see: Trash Build up Along Loop 306 Concerns Residents Four days after that article, the news room received news that because of the article a large group of Angelo State University students volunteered to…
WATCH: Contractor Continues Annual Sealcoating Project in Southland
SAN ANGELO – Construction crews continue to sealcoat San Angelo streets this week in the Southland area. The City of San Angelo has contracted with CK Newberry, LLC to sealcoat streets in certain areas. The work will take four to six weeks. Maps of the streets to be sealed...
Much Needed Rain Inundates West Texas With More Possible
SAN ANGELO – Much anticipated and needed heavy rain inundated the streets of San Angelo and all across West Texas Monday night as a slow moving system moves across the area to start the week. Officially at the airport 1.38 inches of rain fell before midnight Monday with much more expected especially Tuesday through Thursday. That 1.38 inches brings up the total rainfall for August to 1.62 inches which is only .6 below normal. It was not enough to erase the deficit for the year though; San Angelo has only had 4.99 inches of rain this year which is a whopping 8.76 below normal. The…
SAPD: avoid Knickerbocker and South Bryant due to police activity
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department has put out an alert to avoid the area of Knickerbockers and South Bryant due to police activity. At this time, the reason or what is taking place is currently unknown. Concho Valley Homepage will update as information becomes available. You can be the first to know […]
Texas Approves $85 billion in Highway Construction Including Major San Angelo Area Projects
AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott Tuesday announced the adoption of the Texas Department of Transportation's (TxDOT) 2023 Unified Transportation Program (UTP), advancing a record $85 billion, 10-year statewide roadway construction plan. The 2023 UTP reflects an unprecedented level of projected transportation funding dedicated to improving transportation safety, addressing congestion and rural connectivity, and preserving roadways for Texas drivers. The plan includes several projects in the San Angelo area. Major initiatives in the San Angelo District include continued heavy rehabilitation and…
Currently unsolved cold cases in San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — There are currently four unsolved cold cases originating from San Angelo, Texas listed on the San Angelo Police Department’s website. 1984 Murder of Ronald Lewis HearnAt the time of his death, Lewis Hearn was a senior at Central High School and was looking forward to graduating and possibly joining the armed […]
SAPD searching for possibly endangered minor
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department is searching for a minor who may be in danger. Norberto Gonzales is a 15-year-old who stands 5’6″, 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen midday Sunday between 12 and 1 p.m. If you have any information about his whereabouts, please […]
Real Estate: So Country It Comes With a Chicken Coop
SAN ANGELO, TX — Come check out this remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom on 0.33 acres. There are 2 living areas with an amazing fireplace with a rock wall featured in the den. Removal of a wall to create an open and fresh concept. New Kitchen with new cabinetry,...
A red light runner causes rollover crash
SAN ANGELO, Texas — San Angelo Police Department responded to a rollover crash on South Bryant and West 19th Street Tuesday afternoon. According to the police, a white Ram truck with a green light was trying to turn right onto East 19th St when a beige Chevy truck, which was traveling northbound, ran a red […]
Two minors arrested after possible drive-by shooting & vehicle pursuit
Officer found the suspected vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop. The 16-year-old driver then began to evade the officers.
Right on Time: Start of Dove Season Heavy Rain Headed to West Texas
SAN ANGELO – Heavy rain is in the forecast this week for most of West Texas just in time for the beginning of dove season and the unofficial end-of-summer Labor Day Weekend. Meteorologists with the National Weather Service office in San Angelo say heavy rain and flooding will be the major concern with rounds of thunderstorms which will develop each day mostly during the afternoon hours beginning Tuesday.
Southwest Blvd. Set to Close for Construction in front of Tractor Supply & Hobby Lobby
SAN ANGELO – Construction crews are set to close a portion of Southwest Blvd. in front of Tractor Supply and Hobby Lobby Thursday and Friday to upgrade the low water crossing on the busy street. According to information from the City of San Angelo, Southwest Boulevard between Elite Physique (2802 Southwest Boulevard) and Valvoline Instant Oil Change (2722 Southwest Boulevard) will be closed. Signage will be in place along Southwest Boulevard from Old Post Road to Sherwood Way to alert motorists. When: 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1 to 6 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2 Why: Construction work on the low…
DETAILS: Juveniles Arrested After Monday Night Drive-by Shooting & High Speed Chase
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police have released more information on Monday night's drive-by shooting & chase that ended near the intersection of S. Bryant and Knickerbocker Rd. According to the San Angelo Police Department, on Aug. 29 around 8:33 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Beauregard in reference to a possible "Drive-By Shooting" call. While enroute, Officers observed the suspect vehicle, a Silver GMC Pickup traveling North on Bryant toward 29th St.
Ongoing Utility Construction Closes College Hills Intersections Again Monday
SAN ANGELO – The ongoing utility construction on College Hills Blvd. has closed two intersections again Monday. According to information from the City of San Angelo, the intersection of Oxford and College Hills and SAC and College Hills will be closed all day Monday. Here's the latest from the city: Sac Avenue, west of the College Hills-Sac intersection Oxford Avenue, east of the College Hills-Oxford intersection When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29 Detours: Citizens traveling north on College Hills may avoid the closure by traveling east on Sac Avenue to A&M Avenue to Oxford…
San Angelo Police Arrest 3 After Wild Drive-by Shooting & High Speed Chase
SAN ANGELO – San Angelo Police arrested three suspects following a drive-by shooting and a high speed chase through downtown San Angelo that ended when the suspect vehicle lost a tire and stopped on S. Bryant Blvd. at Knickerbocker Rd. According to San Angelo Police officer Craig Thomason at the scene, they responded to a shooting call near the intersection of S. Abe and Beauregard around 8:30 p.m. A suspect vehicle was identified as a white pickup truck.
