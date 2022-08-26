SAN ANGELO – Much anticipated and needed heavy rain inundated the streets of San Angelo and all across West Texas Monday night as a slow moving system moves across the area to start the week. Officially at the airport 1.38 inches of rain fell before midnight Monday with much more expected especially Tuesday through Thursday. That 1.38 inches brings up the total rainfall for August to 1.62 inches which is only .6 below normal. It was not enough to erase the deficit for the year though; San Angelo has only had 4.99 inches of rain this year which is a whopping 8.76 below normal. The…

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO