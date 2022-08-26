Read full article on original website
Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.
In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
WBUR
Purple flags mark Mass. overdose deaths over last decade
Thousands of purple flags are planted on Boston Common's Liberty Mall in front of the State House to honor the Massachusetts residents who died over the past 10 years from drug overdoses. Deirdre Calvert, the director of the Bureau of Substance Addiction Services for the Department of Public Health, said...
WBUR
How several cities in a Mass. pilot program will ban fossil fuel hookups for new construction
We speak with WBUR senior reporter Miriam Wasser about a pilot program in Massachusetts involving 10 cities that will ban fossil fuel hook-ups in new construction. Lisa Cunningham of ZeroCarbonMA and Henry Celli from Boston's CBT Architects also join the conversation to talk about the challenges cities face implementing the ban.
Major Boston suburb finds toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in its water supply
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — The city of Cambridge is temporarily switching the source of its drinking water after finding elevated levels of toxic “forever chemicals” in its water supply, the city said in a statement. The PFAS levels in the water are above what state standards allow,...
WBUR
Former Penn. official tapped as Mass. higher ed commissioner
A former Pennsylvania education secretary is in line to become the next higher education commissioner in Massachusetts after topping three other finalists to earn a state panel's support Tuesday. The Board of Higher Education selected Noe Ortega, who is also a former University of Michigan official and spent almost a...
WBUR
Cooked: Does eating local really reduce your impact on climate change?
This is an excerpt from WBUR's Cooked newsletter. Sign up to understand how to reduce your impact on climate change and take actionable steps so YOU can make a difference. It was a big day for Kannan Thiruvengadam. A flatbed truck was arriving with his farm’s first greenhouse, and he was bouncy with anticipation.
Emergency crews evacuating Tewksbury neighborhood due to ‘hazardous condition’
TEWKSBURY, Mass. — Evacuations are underway in a Tewksbury neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon due to a “hazardous condition” that has resulted in a large emergency response. In a Facebook post, Tewksbury police warned, “There is a hazardous condition at 20 Carter Street.”. All residents in the...
Investigation underway after bomb threat prompts lockdown at Boston Children’s Hospital
BOSTON — Law enforcement officials were called to Boston Children’s Hospital on Tuesday night following a reported bomb threat that prompted a lockdown with children, parents, and staff still inside, authorities said. A bomb squad that was called in around 9 p.m. swept the facility and declared the...
worcestermag.com
Cannabis Confidential: Worcester Palladium to host Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup with Busta Rhymes
In case you needed more evidence that Worcester is the cannabis capital of the Commonwealth, another marquee weed-related event is coming to town. The 2nd annual Massachusetts Cultivator’s Cup will be held outside the Palladium in downtown Worcester this weekend. Running from 2-10 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday,...
WCVB
How many hours should students sleep on a school night? Boston doctor weighs in
BOSTON — Many public schools in Massachusetts start the new academic year this week, but getting students out of bed and into the classroom usually requires some extra help. "It can take a week to make that adjustment," said Dr. Charles Czeisler, director of sleep medicine at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston.
whdh.com
Joe Biden traveling to Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - President Joe Biden will make his way to Boston, his second time to the Bay State this summer. Biden, who previously visited Somerset shortly before testing positive for COVID-19, will head to Boston on Monday, September 12 “to discuss the unprecedented investments in his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that are building a better America,” according to his press office.
NECN
Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action
Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
whdh.com
That’s Grosser Than Gross
When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
hot969boston.com
Boston is one of the rudest cities in America, but where does it rank?
We’re rude people. Boston is now considered one of the rudest cities in America. Is anyone shocked? We shouldn’t be. How often do you encounter road rage incidents? How often is a door slammed in your face? How often is the elevator door shut on you just as you’re about to step inside? Sure we have many amazing and friendly people here, however because we’re always in such a rush tryin’ to get everywhere, we’ve lost our manners. Let’s take a look at who did this survey and how they came up with it.
Waterfront hotel in Massachusetts named best in United States
CHATHAM, Mass. — Three hotels in New England, including a gem in Massachusetts, have landed on a list of the 10 best waterfront hotels in the United States. The Chatham Bars Inn on Cape Cod was named the best waterfront hotel in the country, according USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice for 2022.
whdh.com
Massachusetts EBT system back to normal service following outage
BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance announced Sunday that the state’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system has resumed regular operations, following a temporary outage. The department says recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, were unable able to use EBT cards or check real-time balances...
WBUR
Cambridge finds 'forever chemicals' in its water
The city of Cambridge is temporarily switching the source of its drinking water after finding elevated levels of toxic “forever chemicals" in its water supply, the city said in a statement. The PFAS levels in the water are above what state standards allow, Friday's statement said. The city will...
Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?
We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state? Or if you're planning on moving or visiting the area, you might just want to know that answer, too.
Lowest gas prices in Massachusetts average $3.35 per gallon
Gas prices in Massachusetts have gone down 9.4 cents averaging $3.84 per gallon in Springfield on Monday.
Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in Cambridge drinking water
“I would not drink that water. I would not use that water. I would not feed that water to my dogs. I would buy a filter immediately," one PFAS expert said. Increasing levels of toxic “forever chemicals” have been found in the drinking water in Cambridge, city officials said in a news release Friday.
