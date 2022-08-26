ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

WUPE

Massachusetts is One of the Absolute Laziest States in the U.S.

In terms of its age in American history, Massachusetts is one of the oldest states in the United States. The 'Founding Fathers' had so much history either in or around the New England area in working hard to help with the creation of this country, you might think that our heritage rubbed on our state. Unfortunately, you would be very wrong.
WBUR

Purple flags mark Mass. overdose deaths over last decade

Thousands of purple flags are planted on Boston Common's Liberty Mall in front of the State House to honor the Massachusetts residents who died over the past 10 years from drug overdoses. Deirdre Calvert, the director of the Bureau of Substance Addiction Services for the Department of Public Health, said...
WBUR

Former Penn. official tapped as Mass. higher ed commissioner

A former Pennsylvania education secretary is in line to become the next higher education commissioner in Massachusetts after topping three other finalists to earn a state panel's support Tuesday. The Board of Higher Education selected Noe Ortega, who is also a former University of Michigan official and spent almost a...
WBUR

Cooked: Does eating local really reduce your impact on climate change?

This is an excerpt from WBUR's Cooked newsletter. Sign up to understand how to reduce your impact on climate change and take actionable steps so YOU can make a difference. It was a big day for Kannan Thiruvengadam. A flatbed truck was arriving with his farm’s first greenhouse, and he was bouncy with anticipation.
whdh.com

Joe Biden traveling to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - President Joe Biden will make his way to Boston, his second time to the Bay State this summer. Biden, who previously visited Somerset shortly before testing positive for COVID-19, will head to Boston on Monday, September 12 “to discuss the unprecedented investments in his Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that are building a better America,” according to his press office.
NECN

Coyotes in Mass. Town Prompt Police Call to Action

Coyotes have been cropping up in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said Monday, urging residents to do what they can to keep the coyotes from eating human food. Local animal control officers have been receiving and responding to complaints of coyotes in the area, Wilmington police said in a Facebook post. They noted that coyotes being in town isn't a concern in and of itself, but added that residents can help keep it that way.
whdh.com

That’s Grosser Than Gross

When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
hot969boston.com

Boston is one of the rudest cities in America, but where does it rank?

We’re rude people. Boston is now considered one of the rudest cities in America. Is anyone shocked? We shouldn’t be. How often do you encounter road rage incidents? How often is a door slammed in your face? How often is the elevator door shut on you just as you’re about to step inside? Sure we have many amazing and friendly people here, however because we’re always in such a rush tryin’ to get everywhere, we’ve lost our manners. Let’s take a look at who did this survey and how they came up with it.
whdh.com

Massachusetts EBT system back to normal service following outage

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance announced Sunday that the state’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system has resumed regular operations, following a temporary outage. The department says recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, were unable able to use EBT cards or check real-time balances...
WBUR

Cambridge finds 'forever chemicals' in its water

The city of Cambridge is temporarily switching the source of its drinking water after finding elevated levels of toxic “forever chemicals" in its water supply, the city said in a statement. The PFAS levels in the water are above what state standards allow, Friday's statement said. The city will...
97.5 WOKQ

Do You Live in One of the 10 Safest Places in New Hampshire?

We all take safety seriously, right? That includes when it comes to personal safety and where we choose to live. But ever wonder how your town rates when it comes to the safest places in your state? Or if you're planning on moving or visiting the area, you might just want to know that answer, too.
Boston

Toxic ‘forever chemicals’ found in Cambridge drinking water

“I would not drink that water. I would not use that water. I would not feed that water to my dogs. I would buy a filter immediately," one PFAS expert said. Increasing levels of toxic “forever chemicals” have been found in the drinking water in Cambridge, city officials said in a news release Friday.

