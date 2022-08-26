Read full article on original website
Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes' owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner.
Louisiana lands another $100 million in transportation aid
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana will receive nearly $100 million in additional federal transportation aid that went unused by other states, officials said Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards said the aid, which the state landed after successfully obligating the full amount of its federal assistance for 2021-2022, is the largest redistributed funds Louisiana has collected, The Advocate reports.
WVa agency sets hiring event for human resources positions
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Transportation is hiring for positions in human resources and plans a hiring event next week. The agency's Human Resources Division has set a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 8 at 1340 Smith St., Charleston. Interviews will be held there, with hiring almost immediate, the department said in a news release.
Tire manufacturer to add 400 jobs in Tennessee expansion
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A South Korean tire manufacturer plans to add almost 400 jobs in a third expansion of its Tennessee operations. The state Department of Economic and Community Development says Hankook Tire & Technology Co. is planning to add the jobs over five years at its Clarksville campus.
Editorial Roundup: Missouri
Kansas City Star. August 29, 2022. Editorial: Mike Parson is talking to Sam Brownback’s ‘tax experiment’ architect. Beware, Missouri. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has called a special session of the state legislature, asking it to consider permanent income tax cuts that would cost the state about $700 million a year, or more.
Editorial Roundup: Kansas
Kansas City Star. August 30, 2022. Editorial: Allegations of racism keep dogging this Kansas college. Time for a leadership change. Change can be slow, but in some cases patience is necessary. Two years ago, we called out the unfair policies that singled out Black student-athletes at Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas, including allegations in a federal lawsuit filed by a former women’s basketball coach and two assistants.
Texas Team Stax
Team Totals.244.307435558110631771715855237211211002977. Team Totals58704.09128128301139.010445765181334521046.
