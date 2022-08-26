In the latest installment of HYPEBEAST Diaries, we follow a day in the life of Cheb Moha as he shines a light on Dubai’s hottest creative and cultural hubs. For the Iraqi, Dubai-based multi-hyphenate creative, the city is a melting pot for emerging talent. This bubbling scene continues to inspire his work across a range of projects as well as providing a unique perspective to global campaigns. “I can create based on my existence here,” he explains. “Whether it’s places I go to hang out, where I like to eat, what I like to do. It’s like we’re best friends, me and Dubai.”

VISUAL ART ・ 3 HOURS AGO