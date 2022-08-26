Read full article on original website
Release Info for the PLEASURES x ASICS GEL-LYTE III Collaboration
Clearly isn’t messing around this season as the brand has kept a consistent stream of striking collaborations pumping out into the world. In recent memory, we’ve seen the Japanese sportswear imprint connect with JJJJound for a GEL-KAYANO 14 collection, Awake NY for a GEL-LYTE III range and NAKED for a sustainable GEL-1130 makeup, and now it has tapped PLEASURES for a two-piece GEL LYTE III capsule.
New Balance Brings Two 550 Colorways to HBX
Continuing the lineage of the silhouette dating back to 1989, New Balance has just released two colorways of the 550 on HBX. Both iterations feature an off-white upper crafted with nubuck leather and premium pig suede. Leading the lineup is the style in “Sea Salt/Surf” colorway first unveiled in June, which sees a yellow “N” logo, a subtle red detailing on the toe, and blue accents of different shades on the rear of the heel and outsole. On the other hand, the “Sea Salt/Black” version revealed in March takes a more minimalistic approach with black hits throughout the lateral, heel, and outsole.
HYPEBEAST Summer Drops: Hyein Seo, Midnight Studios and The Skateroom Capture Elements of Camp and Futurism
Over the last two years, the world stalled in an eerie limbo, as if reality itself was buffering. With summers spent indoors, isolated from the masses, the pandemic introduced a new wave of tactical apparel and minimalist leisurewear to accommodate the cosmic glitch in your day-to-day routines. In the spirit of making up for lost time, Hypebeast returns with another roundup of apparel, accessories, footwear and home goods that speak to evolving trends and remote lifestyles as the world slowly opens up. Consumer demands have shifted to 9-to-5 multifunction pieces that transition from work from home days to a night out on the town. The season conjures an infusion of vibrant color and graphic visuals; elements of militaria and camp have also infiltrated mainstream fashion as brands race to create the silhouettes of the future while referencing remnants of pop culture. Our list traverses the peculiar, with vinyl figurines from Mighty Jaxx to a technical, monochrome messenger vest by Hyein Seo. For footwear, Maison Mihara Yasuhiro returns alongside new drops in design, featuring The Skateroom and Midnight Studios.
Essentials: Justin Saunders
Started in 2006 as a creative diary that looked to examine the recurring patterns in timeless design, JJJJound has grown from its beginnings as an online mood board to becoming a full-fledged design studio and label. Under the guidance of founder Justin Saunders, JJJJound has developed a number of highly sought-after footwear offerings with the likes of New Balance and BAPE, as well as more niche apparel and lifestyle products with brands such as Eddie Bauer and MAD et LEN. Beyond its collaborations, the studio also creates its own in-line products ranging from coffee beans and corkscrews to beanies and bicycles.
Tremaine Emory Announces "PYREX TEARS" Release Date
Taking to Instagram, Tremaine Emory, shared a release date for the highly-anticipated “PYREX TEARS” collection. Sharing an image of The Resurrection by Italian Baroque painter Cecco del Caravaggio, the Denim Tears head and Supreme Creative Director revealed a September 6 release for the special range on the Denim Tears website. Aside from referencing Virgil Abloh‘s use of Caravaggio paintings during the early releases of his PYREX VISION label, The Resurrection painting will serve as a central image of the “PYREX TEARS” collection that parallels Virgil’s continuing creative spirit.
Nike's Latest Air Max 97 Celebrates the Father of Air Technology
Back in 1978, NASA engineer Marion Frank Rudy (1925-2009) presented. founder Phil Knight with the novel idea of adding an air unit to the midsole of sneakers. In 1980, the revolutionary technology was patented, and the rest was history. To celebrate the man behind the breakthrough, Nike Sportswear released a commemorative two-tone Nike Air Max 97 “M. Frank Rudy” colorway earlier this year and now follows up with another take in bright retro tones.
The Nike Air More Uptempo Surfaces in "Cobalt Bliss"
In the past month, appears to expand its collection of high-tops by resurrecting one of its most sought-after ’90s models. By reaching into its archives, the Nike Air More Uptempo has surfaced in various colorways including the “Red Toe”, a Los Angeles Lakers inspired hue and most recently in “Wheat Gum”. The model will also be debuting its first Nike Air More Uptempo Slides, slated to arrive later this Fall.
Clone X to Release Physical Nike Air Force 1s
On Tuesday, August 30, RTFKT’s Clone X announced the first season of its Forging system, which enables users to acquire physical merchandise based on their specific NFT. The dynamic drop allows users of specific Clone X NFTs to order merch that is tied to their avatar’s DNA. With over 10 unique total sets and more than 60 individual items.
다다DADA多多 Discusses Working With Friends in Latest HBX Interview
At the heels of its collaboration with OkDongsik, 다다DADA多多 released its first entry into the world of collectible Medicom Toy BE@RBRICKs. Produced in collaboration with Kinki Robot and NUBIAN, the figure takes shape as a BE@RBRICK that’s given a makeover to look like it is constructed from watermarked jade stone.
Secretly Canadian Joins the Fight Against Homelessness With This Vans Sk8-Hi Collab
Collaborations have been churning out from the folks at Vans at rapid speeds lately. The Anaheim-based skateboarding imprint has linked up with the likes of Bianca Chandôn and the popular Netflix series Stranger Things for joint capsules in recent memory, and now it’s formed a philanthropic initiative alongside record label Secretly Canadian. In an effort to aid homelessness in the music company’s hometown of Bloomington, Indiana, it has aligned with Vans to create a Vans Sk8-Hi collaboration to raise awareness and funds.
New Balance RC30 Arrives in "Black/Grey"
After Donald Glover debuted the silhouette in two collaborative colorways last month, the New Balance RC30 now returns in a clean GR iteration dressed in “Black/Grey” hues. Inspired by the New Balance Trackster, the world’s first running shoe made with a rippled sole, the upcoming pairs arrive in an equally classic, experimental, and minimalist aesthetic.
Bottega Veneta Emphasizes Pragmatic Luxury in Winter 2022 Campaign
Following Daniel Lee’s departure as creative director at Italian luxury house Bottega Veneta, all eyes have been on his successor Matthieu Blazy. Imparting his unique vision at the house, Blazy’s first collection at Bottega Veneta was revealed in February of this year with a keen focus on fusing contemporary class with the brand’s signature details. Now with the unveiling of Bottega Veneta’s Winter 2022 campaign, it is clear that Blazy’s vision at the house is one of pragmatic luxury.
Pharrell and adidas Present the Hu NMD S1 RYAT in "Cardboard"
Pharrell Williams and have a length history of coming together to create magic. Whether it be the original Hu NMD that took the world by storm or the collaborative Humanrace apparel line, the duo has remained a staple in streetwear. Now, for 2022, the pairing has presented the trail-inspired adidas Hu NMD S1 RYAT. Noting the approach to the shoe’s design, Williams shared “The RYAT is a cultural artifact and an object for humans pushing forward on our planet.”
On-Foot Look at the Philllllthy x adidas NMD S1 "Blue"
As continues to expand its collaborative catalog of designers, Phillip “Philllllthy” Leyesa has teamed up with the Three Stripes to rework the adidas NMD S1. Following a first look in July, on-foot images of the sneaker have now popped up. For this collaborative take on the adidas NMD...
Official Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Slate"
While and Kanye West‘s adidas YEEZY division remains unpredictable with its output of bold new silhouettes, one consistent element in recent years has been the presentation of the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 in a wide range of colorways. Whether it be restocks or new flavors, the iconic sneaker has not slowed down since its debut in 2016. Now, following an on-foot look in March, adidas has shared official images of the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Slate.”
Cernucci is Redefining the Jewelry Market Through Accessible Pieces
When British jewelry brand Cernucci launched back in 2017, it set out to bring a wild array of jeweled medallions and sparkling chains to the European market. Inspired by the elaborate pieces worn by hip-hop artists as well as his Brazilian heritage, the brand aims to recreate similar looks for admiring fans through an experimental mix of design and materials.
Air Jordan 1 Low "Triple White" Receives Fall Release Date
The Jordan Brand is set to deliver a crips, all-white iteration of its classic low-top silhouette in early September. The Air Jordan 1 Low is arriving in “Triple White,” all set to round out any outfit post-Labor Day. The latest offering sees the Air Jordan 1 Low come dressed in an all-white smooth leather makeup with uppers and overlays to match. The Jumpman logo is seen on the tongue in white stitching, as is the Wings branding on the heels. The all-white aesthetic continues throughout the shoe to the midsole and the rubber outsole.
New Balance 1906R Appears in “White/Red”
New Balance 1906R has received another update and this time the silhouette has surfaced in “White/Red.”. Just like previous editions, the 1906R features a mixed-media construction with mesh and leather fabrics. On this colorway, the underside of the mesh is done up in red while crisp white sits on top. Complimenting the mesh are off-white leather overlays and a sand-colored heel guard.
Chitose Abe and the Swoosh Connect for a sacai x Nike Cortez Collab in This Week's Best Footwear Drops
August is jogging down to a close and the last official month of what has been quite the eventful Summer 2022 is approaching. And ahead of Labor Day Weekend, notable footwear imprints such as. ,. and. are fitting in a sizable amount of hot collaborations and general releases, but before...
