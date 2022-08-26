ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

Cold dog? Oscar Mayer comes out with hot dog-flavored popsicle

By Izzy Karpinski, Nexstar Media Wire
WJHL
WJHL
 5 days ago

( WXIN ) — Oscar Mayer is taking the “hot” out of hot dogs with its new meat-flavored frozen popsicle.

They’re called Cold Dogs , and they were originally an idea that stemmed from the company’s Stupid or Genius campaign. But it got such a response from fans that Oscar Mayer is bringing the popsicle to life.

The company has teamed up with Popbar, a brand of premium frozen desserts, to make the Cold Dog, which is described as having “both refreshing and smokey umami notes of Oscar Mayer’s iconic wiener” and is topped with a swirl of mustard.

“For more than 130 years, Oscar Mayer has been sparking smiles and bringing levity into everyday moments, and we are thrilled to bring fans another wonderfully odd way to enjoy our iconic wiener while beating the summer heat,” said Anne Field, head of North American Brand Communications for Oscar Mayer.

What’s the most popular food truck order in your state?

Right now, the frozen treat, which will sell for $2 a pop, will only be available at Popbar locations in Long Beach, California; New York City; Alpharetta-Atlanta, and New Orleans for a limited time.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36lDsx_0hWV4Jxr00
    Courtesy: Business Wire
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26uY35_0hWV4Jxr00
    Courtesy: Business Wire

Oscar Mayer’s iconic 27-foot-long Wienermobile will get an icy makeover to celebrate the Cold Dog. The giant hot dog on wheels will have frosted windows, icicle-inspired decorations and more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Gray man accused of shooting his way into home after fight

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A man is facing charges after authorities say he shot his way into a home. The Washington County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Office has charged Robert Cannon, 53 of Gray, with two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of aggravated assault. According to the sheriff’s office, the victim told investigators on Saturday […]
GRAY, TN
WJHL

JCPD: Argument over pizza crust leads to aggravated assault charge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An argument over pizza crust late Monday led to one man’s arrest on a domestic aggravated assault charge after he allegedly hit the victim with a motorcycle helmet before biting and punching him multiple times. An arrest warrant penned by Johnson City Police Department (JCPD) officer Shawn Phillips states that […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
FOXBusiness

Oscar Mayer starts selling 'Cold Dog' popsicle in select cities

Oscar Mayer announced Thursday it would sell a hot dog-flavored popsicle in a handful of U.S. cities. The popsicle, dubbed the "Cold Dog," is being sold for $2 at frozen desserts company Popbar locations in New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans and Long Beach, Oscar Mayer said in a press release. It visibly resembles a hot dog topped with mustard and has "smokey, umami notes of Oscar Mayer's iconic Weiner."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Food & Drinks
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Long Beach, CA
Food & Drinks
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Long Beach, CA
Lifestyle
City
Long Beach, CA
New Orleans, LA
Lifestyle
Local
Louisiana Food & Drinks
Popculture

Hot Dogs and Corn Dogs Recalled Across Multiple Grocery Stores

We can only hope that you haven't been on a hot dog kick while grilling this summer because a few different products have just been recalled with multiple grocery stores pulling them off the shelves. In a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, two chicken-based hot dog items, as well as a corn dog product, have been recalled. The first one is Maple Lodge Farms' Original Chicken Wieners. The other two recalls affect Zabiha Halal and its Original Chicken Wieners and Corn Dog items.
FOOD SAFETY
ohmymag.co.uk

Family left horrified after McDonald’s serves their 7-year-old dishcloth-stuffed chicken wrap

As reported by Mirror, what was to be a fun Saturday take-out meal for a family from Derry, Northern Ireland, turned into a disaster because of a McDonald’s Chicken Wrap. As the father of the family, Martin Holmes, handed each family member their orders, he noticed something bizarre when he was about the give his 7-year-old his chicken wrap. Instead of the McDonald’s Chicken Wrap, the sealed McDonald's box contained just a dishcloth.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Frozen Pizzas Recalled For Dangerous Ingredient

After a hard day or week at work, sometimes we just shuffle home, shove a frozen pizza in the oven, and become one with the couch. There's a special kind of pleasure in it, associating the taste of a frozen pizza with the moment one finally gets to relax. We...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Popsicle#Frozen Desserts#Food Drink#Popbar#Nexstar Media Inc
TheStreet

General Mills Is Bringing Back 4 Classic '80s Cereals

What's old is very often new and, in the case of food, nothing sells quite like nostalgia -- the tastes one remembers from childhood can push you to buy a donut despite being on a mission to eat healthier or go inside a McDonalds (MCD) or Yum! Brands (YUM) Taco Bell for the first time in years.
FOOD & DRINKS
iheart.com

13,000 Pounds Of Frozen Pizzas Are Being Recalled

More than 13,000 pounds of frozen meat pizzas are being recalled after authorities found they included an undesirable topping: scraps of metal. The affected pizzas, produced by Home Run Inn, are labeled Chicago’s Premium Pizzeria Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Although a number of consumers have reported finding pieces of metal on their pizzas, no injuries or illnesses have been reported, per the USDA.
CHICAGO, IL
WJHL

CCSO offering $1K reward for person of interest in death investigation

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Carter County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday announced the agency is offering a $1,000 reward for the information that leads to the arrest of a person of interest in a death investigation. Authorities named Brandon Clay Carrier as a person of interest in the case. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
TheStreet

McDonald's Fries Up (Yes, Fries) Some Unique New Burgers

When people think of McDonald's (MCD) , they tend to think of a traditional, all-American brand that's been a reliable fast food pick for as long as they can remember. McDonald's certainly is those things, and its revenue proves not only that people think of it as a trusted brand, but that it's held that reputation for many years.
RESTAURANTS
WJHL

VSP: Buchanan Co. house fire kills 2 people

RAVEN, Va. (WJHL) — Virginia State Police (VSP) announced that two people died in a Buchanan County house fire Friday night. Buchanan County 911 received a report of the fire in the 1200 block of Meadows Road at 7:36 p.m. There were three people inside the residence, and one man escaped the flames to safety, […]
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WJHL

New to Town: Llama farm now open to the public

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Wandering Llamas are usually wandering trails in our region but now you’re welcome into their home.     For the first time, the farm itself is open to business and offers another chance to check out the mammals without having to walk for miles. “Some people either can’t hike or don’t want to […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Woman convicted in Washington County, Va. murder and robbery case

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — A Washington County, Virginia jury has convicted a woman in a 2020 robbery and murder case. Karen Holmes of Saltville was convicted of first-degree murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office. Holmes was charged in connection to the Jan. […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJHL

1972 Tennessee High QB talks national title 50 years later

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been nearly a half-century since the Tennessee High Vikings football team went undefeated and brought home a national championship. 1972 Vikings quarterback David Bibee joined Kenny Hawkins Monday in a live interview to talk about what went into the championship team.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Missing Morristown woman found safe

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman previously reported missing by the Morristown Police Department has been found safe. Police had been looking for Christina “Dee Dee” Strange Ivy, 47. According to the Morristown Police Department, Ivy notified an acquaintance on Saturday that her vehicle had broken down in south Morristown, but when the individual arrived […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WJHL

WJHL

35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy