Get some birding tips from birder and photographer Rob Kanter at the Urbana Free Library
Rob Kanter, Clinical Associate Professor at the University of Illinois and avid birder and photographer, will present “A Birder’s Year in Central Illinois,” featuring “birding tips for opportunities to see birds close to home, in every season” from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 6th at the Urbana Free Library. Kanter teaches in the U of I’s School of Earth, Society & Environment, and previously wrote and narrated the Environmental Almanac.
Giant mushrooms are popping up in Urbana
It’s a hot and humid week here in C-U, and while most of us humans find the muggy weather a drag, the mushrooms are loving it. A circle of these “False Parasol” mushrooms emerged from the earth on Nevada street in Urbana Monday morning, about 10” each in diameter!
Main Street Creamery is a new ice cream food truck
New to the food truck scene this summer, Main Street Creamery is scooping ice cream in flavors like Zanzibar chocolate, blueberry cheesecake, munchie madness, and more. The ice cream truck is a mobile version of the brick and mortar ice cream shop called Main Street Cookies & Cream which opened last year in Fisher, Illinois.
The owners of CU Adventures played an escape room with Neil Patrick Harris
Our very own CU Adventures in Time and Space owners Anne and Chris Lukeman played an escape room in Boston with the Neil Patrick Harris. NPH was a speaker at the Reality Escape Convention earlier this month. The owners played two games with NPH — and won, of course.
A conversation with the baker of Pastry Daydreams
Regulars of the Urbana Farmers’ Market may recall there was a newcomer last year: Pastry Daydreams. I remember being taken slightly aback when I was handed a cardboard box containing not one but two croissants and advised to heat them up in a warm oven before eating. But I did as I was told, and they turned out to be some of the best I’ve had in C-U.
Garro’s slings a good Italian beef
The new food truck Garro's Taste of the City serves Chicago eats at the corner of Washington and Lierman in Urbana. Garro's menu has themed names for the food: Bulls beef, Al Capone chicken, City dog, White Sox burger, and more. I love Italian beef sandwiches, so I ordered the...
The Overture: August 29-September 4
The Overture is a rundown of live music and performances happening in and around Champaign-Urbana each week. All of the information is as accurate as we can publish; however, all shows and performances are subject to change at any time. Thank you for understanding. Did we miss something this week?...
