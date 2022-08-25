Read full article on original website
Survive Your Freshman Year At UM Missoula
Well, you made it to Missoula. You've unloaded your boxes and grocery bags full of clothes, moved what furniture you have into your new living space (hope you remembered to lift with your knees!) and now you're standing at the crossroads of adulthood, thinking about where to put your bed with no frame and regretting taking most of this stuff with you to your new pad:
Can You Hike The M Trail In Missoula At Night?
Missoula's best-known trail up Mt Sentinel is one of the most iconic in the State of Montana. The summit of "The M" offers a great view of the University of Montana, the City Of Missoula, and both mountain ranges (the Sapphire and Bitterroot ranges) I even liked my first trip up The M so much I documented it for posterity:
Record Heat Wave Expected for First Week of School in Missoula
Summer is long from being over in Missoula, despite the fact that the school year is underway both for elementary and high schools as well as the University of Montana. We spoke with Meteorologist Joe Messina with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Monday about the heat wave to start the school year.
Good Fun, Griz Fans: Time to Gather at Weekly Football Coach Show
It's a special bunch of Montana Grizzly football fans who gather for the weekly coach's show. And we'd like you to join us. The school spirit and camaraderie these really friendly folks exude is contagious. Add to that a lot of interesting news about how the team is doing, and you've got yourself an entertaining and insightful hour.
Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones
Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
Six Missoula Mayoral Finalists Named Out of 18 Applicants
The process to replace the late City of Missoula Mayor John Engen is moving along to the point where there are now six individuals vying for the seat that will be chosen by the City Council as a whole. We talked to Missoula City Councilor Sandra Vasecka on Tuesday’s Talk...
Strange Things You May Hear on the UM Campus
The Fall semester hasn't even begun at the University of Montana and Missoulians can already feel the energy of having the college students back. The controlled chaos of move-in day is challenging yet invigorating. As great as the vibe is here in the summer, Missoula is a college town and we're truly ourselves only when we're reunited with our other half. That said, the Griz kids DO keep Missoula weird, so you might hear some strange phrases if you take a stroll through campus. Here are some examples.
Yes, it’s Montana! Grizzlies Spotted in the Northern Bitterroot
It's not like you have to travel to Yellowstone to see the Bears! You can catch sight of a brown bear almost anywhere in Montana, but grizzlies in the northern Bitterroot? One of my neighbors told me that they thought they had spotted a small bear that sure looked like a grizzly along the Bitterroot river while they were rafting earlier this August. It was at a distance but they thought it was too shaggy looking for a black bear. Lolo is not unused to seeing animals from the river venturing into town.
Missoula Parents: You May Qualify For Free School Lunches
Maybe the only good thing about the public health emergency we've been through the last two years was that school meals have been free for all kids. But this year, free and reduced-cost meals will only be given to those who qualify. Not sure if you qualify? You'll have to take time out of your day to fill out the boring paperwork. I know that's annoying, especially if you don't think your family will be eligible, but doing so won't just potentially benefit you, it'll benefit our community— here's how.
Who Will End Up In This Missoula Building?
When the Subway on S Reserve St closed down in March of 2022, Missoulians (and a handful of insatiably voracious radio peeps) were left without one of our favorite lunchtime spots. We were so used to the convenience of footlongs, breakfast paninis and hordes of green and yellow napkins which graced our break rooms and studios.
Missoula Actor is Best at Cannes International Cinema Festival
At any level of an international film competition, being name best actor is a pretty sensational accolade. And Missoula, Montana happens to be home to this year's recipient. In his usual, low-key humble manner, the response to my congratulatory phone call was, "Isn't that cool?" Uh, yeah, we're with you on that one, pal.
Missoula Paddlehead Player Featured on Popular Joe Rogan Podcast
The Missoula Paddleheads have been on a roll this season. As one of the crown jewels of the Pioneer League, the Paddleheads shine bright. Not to mention being featured on the world stage on an extremely popular media platform. The Joe Rogan Experience has become one of the most listened-to...
Film Festival “Camp Horror” Returns to The Roxy Theater
August is coming to a close but if you think all the summer camps are over, think again. "Camp Horror" at The Roxy Theater is Missoula's film festival that you almost-certainly won't be brutally murdered at. For reassurance, here's a quote from camp communications director Charlotte Macorn, as featured at nbcmontana.com.
One of Canada’s Best Comedians Is Coming To Missoula
Straight off his new special "Candy and Smiley" on Amazon Prime, comedian Ed Hill will be cracking up Missoula this September. Born in Taiwan, and later migrated to Canada, Ed Hill, one of the best Taiwanese-Canadain comedians is set to bring the laughs to our local Missoula VFW. His latest special "Candy and Smiley" was named one of the "Top 15 Comedy Specials of 2021". Even NPR radio gave the special a "Best of 2021", so you know Ed is no lightweight in the comedy world.
Waterworks Hill Trailhead Will Open Soon, Rebuild Cost $798,143
The City of Missoula Parks and Recreation Department, along with the Public Works and Mobility Department, will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, August 25 at 9:30 a.m. We spoke with Morgan Valliant, Ecosystems Services Superintendent for the City of Missoula this week about the newly improved trail system...
Your Chance to Own a Missoula County Eyesore in IRS Auction
On your trek to Missoula on Highway 93, across from the Subway and the stoplight from the gas station, you might have noticed the run-down buildings and changing collection of "stuff" from hot tubs to stripped motorhomes. The old Kings Hat Cafe and the building in front of it on the corner of Glacier Drive and Highway 93 will be sold at Public Auction in Missoula on September 13th, 2022.
MCPS Prepares for New School Year Without COVID Conditions
After a long, hot summer, thousands of Garden City children will troop off to start the new school year at Missoula County Public Schools on August 30. We spoke with MCPS Communications Director Tyler Christiansen this week for details on the new school year. “The first day of school will...
New Electric Mountain Line Buses In Missoula -$10 Mill Grant
If you have to spend any time in Missoula you have seen the familiar Blue Buses of Mountain Line rolling through an intersection or have had the chance to grab one at a U of M Griz game to shortcut the parking hassle and post-game traffic snarls. Great news for not only riders but everyone. Mountain Line has been awarded a $10 Million Dollar Federal grant to purchase new electric vehicles for the fleet.
Missoula Commissioners Talk 2023 Budget and Proposed Tourist Tax
Once a month, the Missoula County Commissioners gather on KGVO to answer questions from listeners and share important information about county policies in a special program called ‘County Talk’. Due to their early morning meeting schedules, we host the commissioners from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. and then replay...
Missoula’s Mayoral Succession Has a Very Interesting History
As the process moves on to replace the late Mayor John Engen, the Missoula City Council will be choosing up to 12 applicants for the position that was chosen by the councilors in each of the six wards on August 29. Interviews will be held on September 7 before the...
