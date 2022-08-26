ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Kane Brown bringing 'Drunk or Dreaming' Tour to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kane Brown is bringing his Drunk or Dreaming Tour to Columbus. The multi-platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer announced his Tour will stop at Nationwide Arena on March 23, 2023. He will kick off his U.S. Tour next year in Grand Rapids and hit 23 cities...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 women injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Book launch celebrates journalism and medical trailblazer Burl Osbourne

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus bestselling biographer Jane Wolfe is set to release her newest book, “Burl: Journalism Giant and Medical Trailblazer” September 6th during a book launch party at Gramercy Books. "Burl" chronicles the extraordinary life and career of journalist Burl Osborne, from his unlikely rise...
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Society
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
WSYX ABC6

'BS High': HBO producing documentary on Bishop Sycamore

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After year after Bishop Sycamore sparked national headlines after losing 58-0 to IMG Academy on national television, HBO announced it would be producing a documentary about the Columbus program. The game sparked headlines and had many wondering if Bishop Sycamore was even a school. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia are one step closer to finding their forever homes in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued at the Envigo breeding facility. On Monday, 100 of those rescued beagles were brought to Columbus Humane....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, other seasonal drinks return Tuesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's time for all the fall feels at Starbucks!. The popular coffee shop announced the return of its fall favorites. Customers can order the following items starting Tuesday:. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte: Combines Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk with flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

New OSU Buckeye licensed treats ahead of game day celebrations

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Football season is right around the corner and the team at C.Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods has the biggest Buckeye Fever. This season they are unveiling an entire line of officially licensed OSU Buckeye cookie packaging – perfect for gameday celebrations and fan gifting.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Downtown Columbus#Localevent#Scioto Mile#Hot Sauce#Wsyx#Sauce Boss Gang
WSYX ABC6

Could Columbus host another NCAA Final Four?

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus is familiar with hosting large events like the NCAA Final Four and Central Ohio could be called to host the event once again. Columbus is a finalist to host the NCAA women's basketball Final Four between the years 2027-2031. Members of the NCAA were in Columbus Tuesday for a site visit to see what Central Ohio has to offer.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus gas prices fall nearly 14 cents over past week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Columbus dropped in the last week and remains under $4 per gallon. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.85. It has decreased 5 cents in the last week. In Ohio, the national average price of...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus declares south Franklinton apartment complex public nuisance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Columbus has declared a south Franklinton apartment complex a public nuisance due to its unsanitary living conditions and criminal activity. City Attorney Zach Klein announced his office filed the lawsuit, requiring the owners to improve the quality of life for its residents...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Instagram
WSYX ABC6

CCS students and parents reflect on being back in the classroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After joining her daughter's Columbus City Schools teachers at the picket line less than one week ago, one mom is thankful to see her child back in the classroom with her teachers. “The parents were all talking, the teachers hugging the students, the students hugging...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 people killed after car crashes into tree in Westerville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This is a developing story. Two people are dead after a car crashed into a tree in Westerville Tuesday, city officials said. The accident happened along Liberty Lane around noon. The identities of the victims were not immediately available. No other information was released. ABC...
WESTERVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Motorcyclist in critical condition following accident in Clintonville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident in Clintonville Tuesday morning. The crash happened at East Cooke Road around 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. No other information was released.
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy