WSYX ABC6
Kane Brown bringing 'Drunk or Dreaming' Tour to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kane Brown is bringing his Drunk or Dreaming Tour to Columbus. The multi-platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer announced his Tour will stop at Nationwide Arena on March 23, 2023. He will kick off his U.S. Tour next year in Grand Rapids and hit 23 cities...
WSYX ABC6
Hip Hop fitness class teams up with Lifeline of Ohio for outdoor workout happening today
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — If you're a fan of a great dance workout and trending hip hop music there's a place for you right here in Central Ohio. Mike Nicholson of M. Nicholson Hip Hop Fitness previews his outdoor fitness class happening today. M. Nicholson Hip Hop Fitness and...
WSYX ABC6
2 women injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
WSYX ABC6
Book launch celebrates journalism and medical trailblazer Burl Osbourne
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus bestselling biographer Jane Wolfe is set to release her newest book, “Burl: Journalism Giant and Medical Trailblazer” September 6th during a book launch party at Gramercy Books. "Burl" chronicles the extraordinary life and career of journalist Burl Osborne, from his unlikely rise...
WSYX ABC6
'BS High': HBO producing documentary on Bishop Sycamore
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After year after Bishop Sycamore sparked national headlines after losing 58-0 to IMG Academy on national television, HBO announced it would be producing a documentary about the Columbus program. The game sparked headlines and had many wondering if Bishop Sycamore was even a school. The...
WSYX ABC6
100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia are one step closer to finding their forever homes in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued at the Envigo breeding facility. On Monday, 100 of those rescued beagles were brought to Columbus Humane....
WSYX ABC6
Starbucks pumpkin spice latte, other seasonal drinks return Tuesday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's time for all the fall feels at Starbucks!. The popular coffee shop announced the return of its fall favorites. Customers can order the following items starting Tuesday:. Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte: Combines Starbucks Signature Espresso and steamed milk with flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and...
WSYX ABC6
New OSU Buckeye licensed treats ahead of game day celebrations
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Football season is right around the corner and the team at C.Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods has the biggest Buckeye Fever. This season they are unveiling an entire line of officially licensed OSU Buckeye cookie packaging – perfect for gameday celebrations and fan gifting.
WSYX ABC6
Could Columbus host another NCAA Final Four?
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus is familiar with hosting large events like the NCAA Final Four and Central Ohio could be called to host the event once again. Columbus is a finalist to host the NCAA women's basketball Final Four between the years 2027-2031. Members of the NCAA were in Columbus Tuesday for a site visit to see what Central Ohio has to offer.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus gas prices fall nearly 14 cents over past week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The average price of gas in Columbus dropped in the last week and remains under $4 per gallon. Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas costs $3.85. It has decreased 5 cents in the last week. In Ohio, the national average price of...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus declares south Franklinton apartment complex public nuisance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The city of Columbus has declared a south Franklinton apartment complex a public nuisance due to its unsanitary living conditions and criminal activity. City Attorney Zach Klein announced his office filed the lawsuit, requiring the owners to improve the quality of life for its residents...
WSYX ABC6
Licking County Humane Society clears 6 beagles rescued from Va. facility for adoption
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia. Shelters and humane societies across the country have been helping to get dogs into forever homes. Here in Ohio, 100 beagles were brought into the state on Monday and sent to humane societies across the state.
WSYX ABC6
CCS students and parents reflect on being back in the classroom
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After joining her daughter's Columbus City Schools teachers at the picket line less than one week ago, one mom is thankful to see her child back in the classroom with her teachers. “The parents were all talking, the teachers hugging the students, the students hugging...
WSYX ABC6
2 suspects accused of stealing over $2k worth of items from northwest Columbus Lion's Den
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing from a northwest Columbus Lion's Den in July. A man and woman entered the Lion's Den located along Roberts Road on July 18 around 10 p.m. According to police, the two suspects filled their backpacks with...
WSYX ABC6
Ohio State students scammed trying to buy game tickets for Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week before the sold-out season-opener between Ohio State and Notre Dame Saturday, Ohio State University students say they've been scammed for hundreds of dollars trying to buy tickets. "It was going to be one of my first games to go to, so...
WSYX ABC6
Apologetic mom of teen linked to theft ring works to stop kids from stealing cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of a teenager linked to a theft ring in Columbus allegedly stealing Kias and Hyundai’s are begging for additional help and services from the juvenile justice system to stop the spike in teen crime. “He's definitely out here stealing cars and getting...
WSYX ABC6
Kids back in classroom for 1st day of in-person learning at Columbus City Schools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Monday was the first day of in-person classes for Columbus City School students. One week ago, this day looked anything but certain after teachers voted to go on strike. A deal has been hammered out, and it’s been signed by the Board of Education.
WSYX ABC6
2 people killed after car crashes into tree in Westerville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This is a developing story. Two people are dead after a car crashed into a tree in Westerville Tuesday, city officials said. The accident happened along Liberty Lane around noon. The identities of the victims were not immediately available. No other information was released. ABC...
WSYX ABC6
Man caught on camera breaking into Columbus home to steal furniture, tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man they say kicked in the door of a home in the Mount Vernon neighborhood and stole several items. The residence was under renovation when the break-in occurred on June 18, 2022, in the 1400 block of Hildreth Avenue.
WSYX ABC6
Motorcyclist in critical condition following accident in Clintonville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition following an accident in Clintonville Tuesday morning. The crash happened at East Cooke Road around 4:30 a.m., police said. The victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital in critical condition. No other information was released.
