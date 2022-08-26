my opinion The people that build these guns are typically gun enthusiasts(law abiding citizens) criminals are typically too lazy to go through that much work you can buy a gun on the street and file off the serial number done🤣✌️
Just like criminals, politicians are terrified of people who aren't easy victims. Every criminal and tyrant throughout history has loved gun control laws and for the exact same reasons. It's much easier to deprive others of their lives, liberty, and property after they've been disarmed. Individuals have been making firearms since the 1350's and one more law won't change that.
And it’s unconstitutional and was made up by a law enforcement agency who has no authority to make laws period in fact the Supreme Court has already ruled on that. True facts
Related
Judge rules 'ghost guns' are firearms and bars Polymer80 from selling them to D.C. residents
Dealers rush to sell ghost guns before new rules take effect
A device that can turn a semi-automatic weapon into a machine gun in moments is wreaking havoc on American streets
Why even more Americans are arming up with AR-15 guns
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bill would not turn current semi-automatic weapon owners into felons
Here's What To Do If Law Enforcement Raids Your Home
25 High-Velocity Handguns, Ranked
California’s New ‘Bounty-Hunter’ Gun Law
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS' Norah O'Donnell sets off uproar with tweet about FBI not having Trump passports
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
Florida Republican Matt Gaetz Is Sponsoring a Bill To Prevent the IRS From Getting Ammunition for Their Guns
Six More States Could Legalize Recreational Marijuana This Fall
Convicted US Capitol rioter's son says he 'absolutely' agrees with father's sentence
Don’t be surprised if Republicans are high-fiving one another after Trump’s FBI search
'It's just insanity': ATF now needs 2 weeks to perform a routine gun trace
Police arrested an Ohio man who is accused of sending more than three dozen letters laced with poop to Republican politicians, including Rep. Jim Jordan
A 72-year-old Capitol rioter who beat a police officer with a Trump flag has received a nearly 4-year prison sentence
NYPD issues emergency rules to allow concealed carry handgun licenses after Supreme Court ruling
Cops Are Now Freaking Out About ‘Rainbow Fentanyl’
Chicago police are arresting thousands more Black drivers after traffic stops than they report to state regulators
therockwalltimes
The Rockwall Times is your go-to source for anything and everything Rockwall county. From community news to local government news to school sports to community events and more! We’ll cover it all!http://www.therockwalltimes.com
Comments / 140