chuck
5d ago

my opinion The people that build these guns are typically gun enthusiasts(law abiding citizens) criminals are typically too lazy to go through that much work you can buy a gun on the street and file off the serial number done🤣✌️

Robert Frost
5d ago

Just like criminals, politicians are terrified of people who aren't easy victims. Every criminal and tyrant throughout history has loved gun control laws and for the exact same reasons. It's much easier to deprive others of their lives, liberty, and property after they've been disarmed. Individuals have been making firearms since the 1350's and one more law won't change that.

Jack Hook
5d ago

And it’s unconstitutional and was made up by a law enforcement agency who has no authority to make laws period in fact the Supreme Court has already ruled on that. True facts

