FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive Two Checks in September
Photo Courtesy of Fox Business/Social SecurityFox Business. Some critics said Social Security Beneficiaries should not get excited about the additional check in September. Imagine you contributed to the United States economy by working for over 30 plus years. Now you have retired, and you are eligible to receive Social Security Benefits, it is not enough for you to eat and pay your bills. This is the shocking reality for a lot of senior citizens, disabled, blind, and elderly community.
Airport chaos is the worst I've ever seen in 30 years of being a pilot – lines are out the door and we can't retrain pilots fast enough
Commercial-airline pilot Patrick Smith shares what it's been like behind the scenes at airports this summer, from staff shortages to mega queues.
FDA clears updated COVID boosters targeting newest variants
The CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon.
