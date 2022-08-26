Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Bagels in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
They Only Found Her Legs: Ohio Mother Searching For Answers In Her Daughter's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Football: Williams ‘walking the walk’ as Buckeye captainThe LanternColumbus, OH
On a budget? Here’s what to do in Columbus for cheap pricesThe LanternColumbus, OH
'BS High': HBO producing documentary on Bishop Sycamore
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After year after Bishop Sycamore sparked national headlines after losing 58-0 to IMG Academy on national television, HBO announced it would be producing a documentary about the Columbus program. The game sparked headlines and had many wondering if Bishop Sycamore was even a school. The...
Kane Brown bringing 'Drunk or Dreaming' Tour to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kane Brown is bringing his Drunk or Dreaming Tour to Columbus. The multi-platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer announced his Tour will stop at Nationwide Arena on March 23, 2023. He will kick off his U.S. Tour next year in Grand Rapids and hit 23 cities...
Book launch celebrates journalism and medical trailblazer Burl Osbourne
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus bestselling biographer Jane Wolfe is set to release her newest book, “Burl: Journalism Giant and Medical Trailblazer” September 6th during a book launch party at Gramercy Books. "Burl" chronicles the extraordinary life and career of journalist Burl Osborne, from his unlikely rise...
Apologetic mom of teen linked to theft ring works to stop kids from stealing cars
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The parents of a teenager linked to a theft ring in Columbus allegedly stealing Kias and Hyundai’s are begging for additional help and services from the juvenile justice system to stop the spike in teen crime. “He's definitely out here stealing cars and getting...
Hip Hop fitness class teams up with Lifeline of Ohio for outdoor workout happening today
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — If you're a fan of a great dance workout and trending hip hop music there's a place for you right here in Central Ohio. Mike Nicholson of M. Nicholson Hip Hop Fitness previews his outdoor fitness class happening today. M. Nicholson Hip Hop Fitness and...
No reservation, no problem; Travel experts say Columbus has plenty of rooms for visitors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With thousands of thousands of Buckeye and Notre Dame fans flocking to Columbus this weekend for the big matchup, are there enough hotel rooms to go around?. Experience Columbus chief sales officer Dan Williams said the answer is a resounding yes!. "Columbus has enough hotel...
2 women injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
Wednesday at 11: Moms of suspected 'Kia Boys' say they need help
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I am sorry," said the mother of a teenager linked to a juvenile car theft ring, as she works to stop kids from stealing cars. A Columbus mom who says her son has stolen cars linked to the "Kia Boys" theft ring says parents need more community services and help from the juvenile justice system to stop the spike in juvenile crime.
Upper Arlington family continues to fight for cure for rare genetic disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Landon McChesney is a 6 year-old-boy battling a rare genetic disorder. One so rare, less than 30 people in the world have it. There's no name or treatment for the disorder, but his family continues to fight for an answer. "Without the sufficient amount of...
CCS students and parents reflect on being back in the classroom
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After joining her daughter's Columbus City Schools teachers at the picket line less than one week ago, one mom is thankful to see her child back in the classroom with her teachers. “The parents were all talking, the teachers hugging the students, the students hugging...
Nina Day, OSU's First Lady of Football gets her own team ready for the football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As Ohio State head coach Ryan Day gets ready for the big game this Saturday, another team is up for the challenge this football season too, his family. Day's wife, Nina knows football season means Ryan will be spending a lot of time at The...
100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia are one step closer to finding their forever homes in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued at the Envigo breeding facility. On Monday, 100 of those rescued beagles were brought to Columbus Humane....
New OSU Buckeye licensed treats ahead of game day celebrations
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Football season is right around the corner and the team at C.Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods has the biggest Buckeye Fever. This season they are unveiling an entire line of officially licensed OSU Buckeye cookie packaging – perfect for gameday celebrations and fan gifting.
Ohio State students scammed trying to buy game tickets for Saturday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Less than a week before the sold-out season-opener between Ohio State and Notre Dame Saturday, Ohio State University students say they've been scammed for hundreds of dollars trying to buy tickets. "It was going to be one of my first games to go to, so...
Man caught on camera breaking into Columbus home to steal furniture, tools
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a man they say kicked in the door of a home in the Mount Vernon neighborhood and stole several items. The residence was under renovation when the break-in occurred on June 18, 2022, in the 1400 block of Hildreth Avenue.
17-year-old suspect turns himself in after deadly east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 17-year-old suspect involved in an east Columbus homicide turned himself in on Tuesday. Police said Jaizion Reid is accused of killing Lavarr Madison, 21, on August 15. A murder warrant was filed for Reid's arrest last week. Officers were called to the area of...
2 teen suspects in stolen Kia steal woman's car with dog inside, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a pair of teenage suspects accused of striking a woman in the head and stealing her car near the Easton Town Center. Police said the victim was walking her dog to her car from the Pet Smart in the 3700...
2 people killed after car crashes into tree in Westerville
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This is a developing story. Two people are dead after a car crashed into a tree in Westerville Tuesday, city officials said. The accident happened along Liberty Lane around noon. The identities of the victims were not immediately available. No other information was released. ABC...
2 suspects accused of stealing over $2k worth of items from northwest Columbus Lion's Den
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing from a northwest Columbus Lion's Den in July. A man and woman entered the Lion's Den located along Roberts Road on July 18 around 10 p.m. According to police, the two suspects filled their backpacks with...
Caught on camera: Man attempts to steal car in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man who broke into a car and attempted to steal it last week in east Columbus. Police said the suspect broke the victim's car window and tried to steal it on August 24 along Citizens Place.
