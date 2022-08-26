ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSYX ABC6

'BS High': HBO producing documentary on Bishop Sycamore

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After year after Bishop Sycamore sparked national headlines after losing 58-0 to IMG Academy on national television, HBO announced it would be producing a documentary about the Columbus program. The game sparked headlines and had many wondering if Bishop Sycamore was even a school. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Kane Brown bringing 'Drunk or Dreaming' Tour to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Kane Brown is bringing his Drunk or Dreaming Tour to Columbus. The multi-platinum, 5X AMA award-winning entertainer announced his Tour will stop at Nationwide Arena on March 23, 2023. He will kick off his U.S. Tour next year in Grand Rapids and hit 23 cities...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Book launch celebrates journalism and medical trailblazer Burl Osbourne

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Columbus bestselling biographer Jane Wolfe is set to release her newest book, “Burl: Journalism Giant and Medical Trailblazer” September 6th during a book launch party at Gramercy Books. "Burl" chronicles the extraordinary life and career of journalist Burl Osborne, from his unlikely rise...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 women injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Wednesday at 11: Moms of suspected 'Kia Boys' say they need help

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "I am sorry," said the mother of a teenager linked to a juvenile car theft ring, as she works to stop kids from stealing cars. A Columbus mom who says her son has stolen cars linked to the "Kia Boys" theft ring says parents need more community services and help from the juvenile justice system to stop the spike in juvenile crime.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

CCS students and parents reflect on being back in the classroom

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After joining her daughter's Columbus City Schools teachers at the picket line less than one week ago, one mom is thankful to see her child back in the classroom with her teachers. “The parents were all talking, the teachers hugging the students, the students hugging...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

100 beagles rescued from Virginia breeding facility arrive in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Beagles rescued from a breeding facility in Virginia are one step closer to finding their forever homes in the Buckeye State. Earlier this month, 4,000 beagles were rescued at the Envigo breeding facility. On Monday, 100 of those rescued beagles were brought to Columbus Humane....
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

New OSU Buckeye licensed treats ahead of game day celebrations

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Football season is right around the corner and the team at C.Krueger’s Finest Baked Goods has the biggest Buckeye Fever. This season they are unveiling an entire line of officially licensed OSU Buckeye cookie packaging – perfect for gameday celebrations and fan gifting.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

2 people killed after car crashes into tree in Westerville

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — This is a developing story. Two people are dead after a car crashed into a tree in Westerville Tuesday, city officials said. The accident happened along Liberty Lane around noon. The identities of the victims were not immediately available. No other information was released. ABC...
WESTERVILLE, OH
WSYX ABC6

Caught on camera: Man attempts to steal car in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man who broke into a car and attempted to steal it last week in east Columbus. Police said the suspect broke the victim's car window and tried to steal it on August 24 along Citizens Place.
COLUMBUS, OH

