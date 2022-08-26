Read full article on original website
Related
COVID-19 weekly update: Cases increase by 8,661, with 67 new known deaths
Reported COVID-19 cases in Arizona were similar to last week's numbers and the percentage of tests returning positive for the virus declined, the state's latest weekly update says. Health officials on Wednesday added 8,661 new COVID-19 cases and 67 new known deaths over the weeklong period ending Aug. 20. June and July saw relatively similar weekly case additions,...
Comments / 0