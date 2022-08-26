ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hill

Democrats clash over Manchin side deal, raising shutdown risk

Liberal lawmakers are pressing Democratic leaders in the House to not include a side deal undercutting environmental reviews worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a short-term measure funding the government. House Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) is circulating a letter asking leadership to separate the Manchin deal...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Senate GOP super PAC cancels ad buys in Arizona, Alaska

Senate Republicans’ primary super PAC is canceling nearly $10 million in Arizona and Alaska ad reservations, raising questions about the party’s commitment to Blake Masters, its Senate nominee in the Copper State. The Senate Leadership Fund, which is aligned with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is scrapping roughly $8...
ALASKA STATE
Mic

This poll perfectly captures the Republican Party’s Trump problem

It’s never been all that hard to characterize former President Donald Trump as sitting at the top of a vast conservative cult of personality — one that’s traded right-wing policy goals and even party affiliation for the more nebulous satisfaction of fascistic, strong-man beatification. But what does that actually mean, in terms of cold, hard data? Look no further than a new poll that shows the degree to which Trump has supplanted the GOP itself as the focal point for nearly half of all Republicans.
POTUS
MSNBC

A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift

A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

GOP edge in race for House control slips: poll

Republicans’ advantage in the race for control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections is slightly shrinking, according to a new survey. A CBS News poll released Sunday estimates that Republicans will win 226 House seats in November, which is down from 230 seats estimated last month.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Rubio spells out his position on abortion

Hello and welcome to Friday. Where he stands— Sen. Marco Rubio made extensive remarks about abortion on Thursday that could shape the contours of his reelection campaign against Democratic Rep. Val Demings — while also leading to questions for other GOP candidates on the ballot this year. Questioned—...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

GOP seat lead shrinks as Biden approval ticks up — CBS News Battleground Tracker poll

Republicans head into the fall still in position to gain enough House seats for a majority, but a tumultuous summer has made their advantage appear a little smaller today — with a trend so far pointing toward narrow gains instead of a wave. Our CBS News Battleground Tracker estimates Republicans at 226 seats today, down from 230 estimated in July. A majority of 218 is needed to win control.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

White House announces staffing changes in press operation

The White House on Thursday announced a trio of staffing changes in the press office as the administration prepares for the final stretch before the midterm elections. Olivia Dalton will join the West Wing to serve as principal deputy press secretary, a role that has been vacant since May when Karine Jean-Pierre was elevated to White House press secretary.
POTUS
Daily Beast

GOP Senate Candidates Are Getting Crushed Online

Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. As the old saw goes, it takes money to make money. And there’s an obvious corollary: It also takes money to spend money. Those truths have recently...
CONGRESS & COURTS

