States With GOP Governors That Democrats Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterm
Polls show that Democrats are favored to flip at least three governorships this year.
Democrats Beat GOP for Control of Congress by Slim Margin: Polling Average
The narrow lead comes after Democrats had trailed Republicans in midterm polling for months.
Democrats Gaining Ground In Race For The House: Polls, Experts
The party in power typically fares poorly in midterm elections, but Democratic voters appear to be motivated by the death of Roe and other factors.
Democrats clash over Manchin side deal, raising shutdown risk
Liberal lawmakers are pressing Democratic leaders in the House to not include a side deal undercutting environmental reviews worked out with Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in a short-term measure funding the government. House Natural Resources Chairman Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz.) is circulating a letter asking leadership to separate the Manchin deal...
Senate GOP super PAC cancels ad buys in Arizona, Alaska
Senate Republicans’ primary super PAC is canceling nearly $10 million in Arizona and Alaska ad reservations, raising questions about the party’s commitment to Blake Masters, its Senate nominee in the Copper State. The Senate Leadership Fund, which is aligned with Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is scrapping roughly $8...
Daily Beast
Trump Demands Either New Election ‘Immediately’ or Make Him ‘Rightful’ President Now
Former President Donald Trump on Monday took time off from melting down over the FBI executing a search warrant at his home to seize classified documents to demand that he be installed as commander-in-chief of the United States—22 months after he decisively lost the 2020 race. The twice-impeached ex-president,...
Mic
This poll perfectly captures the Republican Party’s Trump problem
It’s never been all that hard to characterize former President Donald Trump as sitting at the top of a vast conservative cult of personality — one that’s traded right-wing policy goals and even party affiliation for the more nebulous satisfaction of fascistic, strong-man beatification. But what does that actually mean, in terms of cold, hard data? Look no further than a new poll that shows the degree to which Trump has supplanted the GOP itself as the focal point for nearly half of all Republicans.
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Americans are starting to get it: we can’t let Trump – or Trumpism – back in office
Polls and election results over the last week reminded Americans that politics seldom moves in a straight line. As in physics, action produces reaction. Overreach invites backlash. For a long while former President Trump and his cronies seemed to be immune from this rule of political life and from the...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Privately Blew Up Biden Nominee Needed to Enact Regulatory Agenda
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the one to scuttle President Joe Biden’s choice to head the obscure but all-important Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, according to sources familiar with the standoff. The office was created to help speed — or, more accurately, make somewhat less torturous — the...
Marco Rubio slams the White House's 'lame attempts' to bash GOP lawmakers who got their PPP loans forgiven but are calling Biden's student-debt cancellation 'unfair'
"President Biden and his puppets in the media eagerly lie to the American people because the truth isn't popular," Rubio wrote of student-loan relief.
RNC fires national spokesperson
Paris Dennard had been serving as the Republican National Committee's national spokesman and director of Black media affairs for the committee.
Florida U.S. Senate results: Val Demings-Marco Rubio matchup is on
More than a million Democrats in Florida gave U.S. Rep. Val Demings an early vote of confidence Tuesday as the party’s national leaders push for her to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio this fall. Demings, 65, the former Orlando Police chief who’s served three terms in Congress, dominated...
GOP edge in race for House control slips: poll
Republicans’ advantage in the race for control of the House of Representatives in the midterm elections is slightly shrinking, according to a new survey. A CBS News poll released Sunday estimates that Republicans will win 226 House seats in November, which is down from 230 seats estimated last month.
POLITICO
Rubio spells out his position on abortion
Hello and welcome to Friday. Where he stands— Sen. Marco Rubio made extensive remarks about abortion on Thursday that could shape the contours of his reelection campaign against Democratic Rep. Val Demings — while also leading to questions for other GOP candidates on the ballot this year. Questioned—...
GOP seat lead shrinks as Biden approval ticks up — CBS News Battleground Tracker poll
Republicans head into the fall still in position to gain enough House seats for a majority, but a tumultuous summer has made their advantage appear a little smaller today — with a trend so far pointing toward narrow gains instead of a wave. Our CBS News Battleground Tracker estimates Republicans at 226 seats today, down from 230 estimated in July. A majority of 218 is needed to win control.
White House announces staffing changes in press operation
The White House on Thursday announced a trio of staffing changes in the press office as the administration prepares for the final stretch before the midterm elections. Olivia Dalton will join the West Wing to serve as principal deputy press secretary, a role that has been vacant since May when Karine Jean-Pierre was elevated to White House press secretary.
Daily Beast
GOP Senate Candidates Are Getting Crushed Online
Pay Dirt is a weekly foray into the pigpen of political funding. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Thursday. As the old saw goes, it takes money to make money. And there’s an obvious corollary: It also takes money to spend money. Those truths have recently...
Republicans Ignore Trump's Hoarding Of Classified Documents
The GOP is continuing to contort itself in defense of Donald Trump, despite new information relating to classified documents held at his Florida estate.
Comments / 1