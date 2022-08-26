Kathie Lee Gifford posts loving tribute to Regis Philbin on his 91st birthday: 'I miss Regis every day'

Former host of the “Today Show” Kathie Lee Gifford had moving words in remembrance for her former co-host Regis Philbin on what would have been his 91st birthday.

Gifford , 69, posted a vintage photo of the pair on her Instagram, both sporting great, big smiles.

“I miss Regis every day,” she wrote in the post’s caption. “But this is a particularly difficult day as we remember this amazing man who would have been 91. Sending love to Joy [Philbin’s widow] and the rest of their family as they celebrate an extraordinary man and life.”

According to Today , Philbin passed in 2020 at the age of 88. Him and Gifford began co-hosting a morning news show in New York in 1985. That show’s popularity lead to it becoming nationally syndicated with the name changing to “Live With Regis and Kathie Lee.” The two would helm the show together until 2000.

After Philbin’s passing in 2020 Gifford also posted to her Instagram in tribute to her dear friend. At the time she wrote, “There are no words to fully express the love I have for my precious friend, Regis. I simply adored him and every day with him was a gift. We spent 15 years together bantering and bickering and laughing ourselves silly.”

