World's largest password manager confirms it was hacked, claims user data are safe

Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Social security payment 2022: First half of double $1,682 check payments to be sent in two days
Supplemental Security Income recipients are to receive the first half of their $1,682 September payments in two days. The Social Security Benefit Payments 2022 calendar shows that recipients' first payments of $841 will be doled out on Sept. 1. The second payments will be sent out at the end of that month.
How To Stop Spam Text Messages For Good
Spammers are phishing to harvest your personal data or send you malware. Here's how to spot and stop spam text messages.
Hackers Are Breaking Into and Emptying Cash App Accounts
Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. Hackers are breaking into unsuspecting victims’ Cash App accounts, a massively popular payment app, and stealing hundreds of dollars, according to victims Motherboard spoke to. In one person’s case, they said, Cash App has not reimbursed them for the stolen funds.
How to Identify a Fake Text Message in 2022
Are you also frustrated by getting fake messages and want to identify that fake messages? Then continue reading for more detail about fake messages. We always think, "that would never happen to me.." But let's concentrate on Proofpoint shows that more than 74% of U.S. associations encountered an effective phishing attack in 2021.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TechSpot
10 out of 15 major wireless carriers disclosed their practices for collecting and storing user geolocation data
Bottom line: Last month, FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel contacted 15 of the top mobile providers to ask specific questions about how their company handled data retention, privacy, and security. She took the inquiry one step further last Thursday and made the carrier responses available to the general public. The responses indicate that 10 out of 15 carriers employed data-related practices that collected and stored geolocation data, often without the user's knowledge and with no ability to opt-out of it.
Got Cash App?: Hackers are Stealing $1,000s from Unsuspecting Victims
Peer2Peer and cashless payment systems provide an all too necessary way to cover the cost of goods or services without having to ante up by passing around cash amongst friends at dinner or digging around your purse in the store.
Tech Experts Agree: The 3 Browser Settings You Need To Change Immediately To Protect Your Privacy
Your browser may be the LAST thing you consider when you’re trying to amp up the privacy settings on your phone or computer or and prolong the life of your battery. But that’s a major oversight, according to tech experts. Hackers can gain entry into your data via your browser and it’s just as important to enable and disable certain settings on your browser as it is to create difficult and unique passwords for your email accounts. Tech Expert Sohaib Hasan, the founder of MyTechIsSolved, explains which browser settings you need to change immediately to protect your privacy and boost battery power — and why making this a priority is crucial.
How Bing is Spying on Users Without their Consent Using Microsoft Clarity
If you’re using Bing Ads on your website then I have some bad news for you. You may not aware that Bing is using Microsoft Clarity to secretly spying your website without your consent. Are you being watched? The answer is most probably yes with all you and your...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fast Company
Homomorphic encryption could revolutionize privacy—so what is it?
You want to take a DNA test to get a genomic health report, but there’s a problem: you don’t feel comfortable just handing over all your health and genomic data to that big biotech company. As an analogy, you might think of your data like gold, and the company like a jeweler. The jeweler will make you a gold necklace—produce your genomic health report—but you might not notice if the jeweler also takes a bit of gold for themselves, or lets their even less scrupulous friends have some, or loses it to thieves.
Anyone can now sign up for DuckDuckGo’s private email service
DuckDuckGo's closed beta for its email service is now available for everyone. Deposit PhotosTrackers are vital for companies' profit margins. This new email service keeps them out of your inbox.
‘Fear of going online could cost older people nearly £1,000 a year’
Older people who have reservations about using the internet could be losing nearly £1,000 a year by paying extra for goods and services because they do not feel computer-savvy, according to a new study.Research from the Vodafone UK Foundation found that nearly half of those over 65 (45%) do not feel completely comfortable going online.It estimated that, as a result, those people could be spending on average an extra £97 on clothes, £158 on entertainment services and £184 on travel, as well as missing out on £156 in state entitlements – adding up to a total possible loss of just...
knowtechie.com
What is WhatsApp used for?
Anybody who spends time keeping in touch with family and friends worldwide probably already knows what WhatsApp is. Billions of people use it monthly worldwide to communicate and keep in touch. But, what exactly is WhatsApp used for? To some users, WhatsApp is essentially the greenish chat app they use...
Online Forms May Collect and Share Your Data Even if You Don’t Click Submit
You might expect that if you complete an online form on a website and click the submit button, the data you enter will be stored and probably shared out. What may surprise you is that many web forms save, use, and share the data you enter even if you change your mind and don’t submit them, perhaps because you’re having second thoughts about providing the requested data.
CNBC
FTC sues data broker for allegedly selling location data from hundreds of millions of phones
The Federal Trade Commission sued data broker Kochava for allegedly selling information that would allow for individuals' whereabouts to be traced to sensitive locations. The agency claimed it was possible to use the information to trace consumers to reproductive health clinics, domestic violence shelters and places of worship. The lawsuit...
DuckDuckGo takes the fight to ProtonMail with new email privacy tool
DuckDuckGo has announced a beta version of its new email privacy tool is now available for users to try. Introduced in the summer of 2021, DuckDuckGo Email Protection is a free email forwarding utility that gives people a way to conceal their email address when signing up for online services, newsletters and the like.
FTC lawsuit spotlights a major privacy risk: From call records to sensors, your phone reveals more about you than you think
The Federal Trade Commission filed suit against Kochava Inc. on Aug. 29, 2022, accusing the data broker of selling geolocation data from hundreds of millions of mobile devices. Consumers are often unaware that their location data is being sold and that their past movements can be tracked, according to the commission. The FTC’s suit specified that Kochava’s data can be used to track consumers to sensitive locations, including “to identify which consumers’ mobile devices visited reproductive health clinics.” When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, many people seeking abortion care found themselves in legal jeopardy....
LAW・
technewstoday.com
How Long Do Routers Last? When is It Time to Upgrade
There is no definite answer to how long a router lasts. A router might serve you for a prolonged period without any need to replace it. However, with its extensive use, you may notice a slight performance dip. Moreover, the latest routers available in the market come equipped with different...
knowtechie.com
Truth Social has been banned from the Google Play Store
Truth Social, the social media site created by the Trump Media and Technology Group after the former President was removed from Twitter, has been banned from the Google Play Store. The reason? Google has worries about the “insufficient content moderation” on the platform. Those concerns stem from the...
protocol.com
The PC is entering a dark era
Good morning! After two years of people spending money to make their homes and lives more comfortable, people are now spending big on travel and being outside. And the PC market is feeling the hit. Dark days ahead. For much of the pandemic, PCs were like Pelotons: Seemingly everyone needed...
Worried that Big Tech is following your every move online? Here's what to do
Worried that you're giving away too much information online through your activities there?. Many people are doing just this — but there are steps to take to protect yourself and your privacy. Kurt Knutsson, AKA The CyberGuy, appeared on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday morning, August 28, 2022,...
Comments / 0