World's largest password manager confirms it was hacked, claims user data are safe

Your browser may be the LAST thing you consider when you’re trying to amp up the privacy settings on your phone or computer or and prolong the life of your battery. But that’s a major oversight, according to tech experts. Hackers can gain entry into your data via your browser and it’s just as important to enable and disable certain settings on your browser as it is to create difficult and unique passwords for your email accounts. Tech Expert Sohaib Hasan, the founder of MyTechIsSolved, explains which browser settings you need to change immediately to protect your privacy and boost battery power — and why making this a priority is crucial.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 7 DAYS AGO