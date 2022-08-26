Iowa city — Iowa City officials will host an open house on the Southwest District Plan between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday at Weber Elementary, 3850 Rohret Road. The plan, first adopted in 2002, works on extending new infrastructure west of U.S. Highway 218. With completion drawing near, the city meeting will discuss housing, neighborhood development, parks, schools, infrastructure, transportation, commercial uses, and more. The open house also gives residents the opportunity to share their own thoughts and ideas. Two more public meetings are to be held in the future.

