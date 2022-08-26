Read full article on original website
Downtown Cedar Rapids Library reopening September 1 following cleanup from fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The Downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library will reopen after being closed for over a month following a fire. The library will reopen on September 1st, after a majority of cleaning has been completed following the fire. A fire broke out in a...
Marion partners with Monarch Research to help restore canopy lost in the 2020 derecho
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Marion, in partnership with Monarch Research, announced the Marion Native Tree Right-of-Way (ROW) Enrichment Pilot for area residents. The primary goal of the city-wide initiative is to provide residents and landowners, subject to right-of-way easements, with native Iowa trees to...
Splash pads in Iowa City closing for the season on September 6
IOWA CITY, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa City Parks and Recreation Department will be closing the splash pads starting Tuesday, September 6th. The Tower Court Splash Pad, 1124 Tower Ct, will be temporarily closed on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, and will reopen for use the following day before closing for the season on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022.
Iowa City to hold open house on the future of Southwest District
Iowa city — Iowa City officials will host an open house on the Southwest District Plan between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Thursday at Weber Elementary, 3850 Rohret Road. The plan, first adopted in 2002, works on extending new infrastructure west of U.S. Highway 218. With completion drawing near, the city meeting will discuss housing, neighborhood development, parks, schools, infrastructure, transportation, commercial uses, and more. The open house also gives residents the opportunity to share their own thoughts and ideas. Two more public meetings are to be held in the future.
Dark Harvest Halloween Parade to return to NewBo District / Czech Village
It’s back! Local Halloween enthusiast, Peter Durin, announces the return of the annual Halloween Parade--Saturday, October 22nd, 2022!. This year a theme of "Dark Harvest Halloween Parade" will return to NewBo District / Czech Village, once again organized by Terry-Durin Company. Spectators are asked to come in costume and...
Coe College announces the 2022-2023 Thursday Forum lecture series
Coe College has announced this years lineup for its annual Thursday Forum series. For more than 30 years Coe's faculty has provided lectures for adults in Cedar Rapids and the surrounding communities on a variety of subjects. This years topics include:. Critical Race Theory: Facts, Misconceptions and Opportunities for Engagement:...
CRCSD hosts bond vote input sessions
On Monday the Cedar Rapids Community School District held their first of four input sessions on the new $312 million bond proposal that will go for a vote in March. The focused discussion involves middle school and high school renovation, additions, new build, and repurposing. They're not 21st century buildings....
Cedar Rapids schools schedule extra virtual open house for $312 mil. bond vote
The Cedar Rapids Community School District has scheduled an extra virtual open house to discuss the facilities master plan and that $312 million bond vote that would provide the funding for the plan. The vote is next March and needs 60% support to pass. The District says it has not...
Rescheduled solar farm reading meets more push-back in Palo
Linn County — Monday night marked a second shot at a first reading and vote on a solar farm project in Palo. Iowa's News Now reported last week, last Monday's meeting was postponed about ten minutes after it was supposed to start because the Linn County Board of Supervisors didn't get enough notice out to the public.
Johnson County PDS asks for residents' input on village boundaries
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — Planning, Development, and Sustainability (PDS) hosted a second meeting Monday night in Windham to figure out their village boundaries. Windham is an unincorporated part of Johnson County. PDS set community goals and created a vision statement during the first meeting. PDS Assistant Director, Nate Mueller,...
Iowa House Representative's visit Iowa City VA Medical Center
Eastern Iowa's two U.S. House Representative's spent parts of their day on Tuesday touring the Iowa City VA Medical Center along with a congressman from Illinois. This comes as both Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks are running for their second terms in congress. The two also made a stop at...
Coralville Public Library parking closed for construction
The parking lot next to the entrance to the Coralville Public Library will be temporarily closed starting on Monday due to ramp work. The drive-up book drop will also be closed, however curbside service and the front door will remain open for pedestrians and ADA access. The lower level entrance will be unaffected. The construction is expected to last through Friday, September 2.
Hinson holds BBQ Bash, nearly two months ahead of midterms
Linn County — The Linn County Fairgrounds hosted Hinson's Barbecue Bash Sunday evening in Linn County. Local residents came in support of Hinson's campaign. The event featured a wide range of campaign speeches from local government officials and amenities:. Food. Live music. Barbecue. Fellow Republicans, like Sen. Chuck Grassley,...
Police shot and kill one man after responding to disturbance
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An investigation is underway after a man died after a shooting involving two Cedar Rapids Police officers early Tuesday morning. CRPD officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at the Inn Circle at 5560 6th Street SW around 1 am. Officers were...
Jones County's EMS levy to help promote funding
MONTICELLO, Iowa — Jones County is putting an EMS levy on the ballot in November to help boost funding for first responders. Jones County's EMS responders have been dealing with budget cuts lately, and this would be a big help for them. Plus, EMS has never been declared an...
Charges pending for driver injured in rollover crash in Linn County
HIAWATHA, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — One person is injured and now facing potential charges after crashing their car in Linn County. On Sunday evening, around 7:30 pm, Linn County Deputies and first responders from Hiawatha arrived on the scene of a rollover crash at Blairs Ferry Road and Waterhouse Lane.
Investigators release identity of man shot & killed by police
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — A Cedar Rapids man was the person shot and killed by police officers Tuesday morning in the southwest part of town. Investigators identified William Rich, 22, as the person shot a little before 1 a.m. at the Inn Circle at 5560 6th Street Southwest. Iowa...
Crash shuts down northbound I-380 near Swisher
SWISHER, Iowa — Authorities are on the scene of a crash in the northbound lanes of I-380 at the Swisher exit. Traffic is being detoured on and off the interstate at the exit. Right now there's no word on how many vehicles were involved or how many were injured.
