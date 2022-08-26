ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Cattlemen show off at the Nebraska State fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The fair's open class livestock shows attract hundreds of exhibitors from around the state and beyond. Colorado, Iowa, Texas, and Missouri are some of the states represented. The fair's agriculture director says the goal is to have constant activity in the Five Points Arena, whether...
Veterans find tribute, services at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair once again paid tribute to veterans Tuesday. It was Veteran’s Day on the grounds. An afternoon program highlighted those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Speaker Steven Floyd spoke about what freedom meant to him, telling those in the Heartland...
Nebraska Extension: 4-H Thriving Model of PYD

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska 4-H is taking a closer look at how they help kids grow. Nebraska Extension Educator Maria Walker has more on the 4-H Thriving Model and the science behind it. This interview is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Older Nebraskans Day returns to the Nebraska State Fair on Monday, August 29. Executive Director Bill Ogg has more on the happenings throughout the day. The day began with the Wellness Festival beginning at 9 a.m. Other activities include the Antique Tractor Pull and an...
Veteran's Day at the Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — It's Veteran's Day at the Nebraska State Fair on Tuesday, August 30. Activities will be taking place at the Heartland Event Center beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The program includes flights of honor, a ride-in motorcycle show and a memorial at the Nebraska Building.
Wayne State partners with Creighton for Grand Island nursing program

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — If Nebraska doesn't act fast, our nursing shortfall is expected to surpass 5,000 in a few short years. Recognizing that, Grand Island launched a unique partnership with Wayne State College and Creighton University. It allows students to earn degrees from both and end up with...
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies

TECUMSEH, Neb. — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate in 2017 died Monday. State prisons officials said Patrick Schroeder, 45, died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Schroeder admitted to killing his cellmate, Terry Berry, in 2017 because he said Berry was 'too talkative'. The state...
VIDEO: Alabama deputy serving papers finds goat eating documents in patrol car

Alabama Deputy Casey Thrower with the Madison County Sheriff's Office was delivering some legal papers Friday when he was beset by a pair of goats. One goat jumped in the squad car uninvited and started munching down on some of his paperwork. The second goat thought it would be fun to jump on top of the patrol car and perch itself on the light bar.
