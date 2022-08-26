Read full article on original website
Related
NebraskaTV
CPI Premier Stop talks updates and services
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — CPI Premier Stop Operations Manager Bob Matthies stops by at the Nebraska State Fair to talk store updates and new projects. Check them out on Facebook.
NebraskaTV
Cattlemen show off at the Nebraska State fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The fair's open class livestock shows attract hundreds of exhibitors from around the state and beyond. Colorado, Iowa, Texas, and Missouri are some of the states represented. The fair's agriculture director says the goal is to have constant activity in the Five Points Arena, whether...
NebraskaTV
Veterans find tribute, services at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair once again paid tribute to veterans Tuesday. It was Veteran’s Day on the grounds. An afternoon program highlighted those who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Speaker Steven Floyd spoke about what freedom meant to him, telling those in the Heartland...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Extension: 4-H Thriving Model of PYD
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska 4-H is taking a closer look at how they help kids grow. Nebraska Extension Educator Maria Walker has more on the 4-H Thriving Model and the science behind it. This interview is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NebraskaTV
South African workers bring "southern" hospitality to Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Some vendors at the Nebraska State Fair serve up “southern” hospitality but not the southern accent most would expect. “I'm from South Africa,” explained Hannes Vosloo, who has to tell people he’s not German nor is he Polish despite the blonde hair and blue eyes.
NebraskaTV
Older Nebraskans Day at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Older Nebraskans Day returns to the Nebraska State Fair on Monday, August 29. Executive Director Bill Ogg has more on the happenings throughout the day. The day began with the Wellness Festival beginning at 9 a.m. Other activities include the Antique Tractor Pull and an...
NebraskaTV
With thousands of exhibitors, the Nebraska State Fair kicked off the 4-H livestock shows
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — On Saturday, the day started with rainy conditions, but that didn't stop thousands of people from showing up at the State Fair and enjoying the livestock shows. On the show ring, kids in 4-H need to showcase what they have learned and worked on throughout...
NebraskaTV
Allo provides number of services for Nebraskans
In business since 2003, Allo has been servicing Nebraskans with a number of services. Eric Kennedy has more on what they have to offer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NebraskaTV
State Fair: 4-H interview - Tanya Crawford, Nebraska Extension educator
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Nebraska Extension educator Tanya Crawford spoke with us at the State Fair about how 4-H is focusing on the health of kids across Nebraska. This segment is sponsored by Mary Lanning Healthcare.
NebraskaTV
Veteran's Day at the Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — It's Veteran's Day at the Nebraska State Fair on Tuesday, August 30. Activities will be taking place at the Heartland Event Center beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. The program includes flights of honor, a ride-in motorcycle show and a memorial at the Nebraska Building.
NebraskaTV
Wayne State partners with Creighton for Grand Island nursing program
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — If Nebraska doesn't act fast, our nursing shortfall is expected to surpass 5,000 in a few short years. Recognizing that, Grand Island launched a unique partnership with Wayne State College and Creighton University. It allows students to earn degrees from both and end up with...
NebraskaTV
Ready to dive in? What Home Innovations Spas has to offer
Going strong for 32 years, Home Innovations Spas has what you need to vamp up your home. Deb Crist stopped by at the Nebraska State Fair with what they have to offer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NebraskaTV
State Fair: Patriotic Productions honor military service members
Bill Williams with Patriotic Productions has more on the displays this year at the Nebraska State Fair. Patriotic Productions is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to honor our military service-members, past and present.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska death row inmate Patrick Schroeder dies
TECUMSEH, Neb. — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate in 2017 died Monday. State prisons officials said Patrick Schroeder, 45, died at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution. Schroeder admitted to killing his cellmate, Terry Berry, in 2017 because he said Berry was 'too talkative'. The state...
NebraskaTV
VIDEO: Alabama deputy serving papers finds goat eating documents in patrol car
Alabama Deputy Casey Thrower with the Madison County Sheriff's Office was delivering some legal papers Friday when he was beset by a pair of goats. One goat jumped in the squad car uninvited and started munching down on some of his paperwork. The second goat thought it would be fun to jump on top of the patrol car and perch itself on the light bar.
Comments / 0