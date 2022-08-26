Read full article on original website
DeSoto Times Today
Corsicana Mattress Co, closing Olive Branch plant
As part of its restructuring plan focused on improving the efficiency of its national manufacturing and distribution footprint, Corsicana Mattress Company said it will close its Symbol mattress production plant at 8300 Industrial Drive in October. Production will be absorbed into the company’s Corsicana, Texas, Shelbyville, Tenn. and Bartow, Florida...
panolian.com
Northwest Commencement
Northwest Mississippi Community College Board of Trustees member Dorothy Kerney-Wilbourn congratulates graduate Everette Hill of Como on receiving his Associate of Arts during the college’s 111th commencement Aug. 1. Wilbourn, who represents Panola County on the board, was Hill’s homeroom teacher at North Panola. (Julie Bauer) …
localmemphis.com
New Mediterranean market in Southaven celebrates ribbon-cutting
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Southaven has a new market to try out! It's called Mediterranean Bakery & More. City boosters said this shows the community is getting more diverse. Some of the items at the bakery are from different countries such as India and Turkey. Customers can get their hands...
thelocalvoice.net
Pokemoto Opens in Oxford, Home of University of Mississippi
Pokemoto, Muscle Maker, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: GRIL) expanding Hawaiian poke bowl restaurant concept, today announced the grand opening of its first Mississippi franchise location in Oxford, Mississippi. The new location is 101 Merchants Drive, Oxford MS 38655. The opening marks the first of three previously inked franchise deals in the...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi Alumnus Repays Career Guidance with Major Gift
Brent Wood’s contribution to help build accountancy school of tomorrow. Brent Wood‘s recent gift to the University of Mississippi will help shape new construction for the institution that launched his successful 26-year career in accounting. “I went to Ole Miss without a specific major in mind,” said Wood,...
panolian.com
Sheriff expects action soon in Thomas letter
Sheriff Shane Phelps said Tuesday the investigation into the origins of a letter that threatened the life of Panola County Supervisor John Thomas two weeks ago is active, and the concerned public can expect developments in the case soon. “This isn’t CSI,” Phelps said. “These things take time because we...
localmemphis.com
Opinion | Why are Shelby County suburbs so anxious to intervene in MLGW/TVA decision? | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some of the six suburbs' sour attitudes are understandable. After all, they represent 35% of all MLGW customers, but they don't have a single vote on the MLGW board. That should be changed. But the answer is not to approve these non-binding resolutions opposing even exploring...
LinkedIn message leads to job scam for woman who thought she found perfect opportunity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Mid-South woman searching for a job came across what she thought was the perfect work-from-home opportunity, but it turned out to be just a scam. April Rhine hopes people listen to her story so they can avoid falling victim to this elaborate scheme. “I was...
panolian.com
Community Calendar
Sept. 3-5 Annual R.L. Boyce Picnic weekend will include a Hill Country Blues guitar workshop from 11 a.m to 3 p.m., family picnic at Como Community Park on West Street at 4 p.m., and Nite Club Jam at Greg’s Guess Room (16830 Old Panola Rd.) from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, reception at Emily Pointer Public Library from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday for the R.L. Boyce in Pictures exhibit, and the Big Blues Mane guided tour 3 to 5 p.m. Monday – caravan will visit blues markers and historic sites in North Mississippi. For more information visit www.rlboycepicnic.com.
guitargirlmag.com
The Blues Foundation Names Kimberly Horton The Interim President and CEO, Effectively Immediately
Memphis, TN: Effective August , The Blues Foundation names former music manager/agent and former board member Kimberly Horton, the Interim President and CEO of the 42-year-old organization. With the recent departure of former President and CEO Judith Black, Horton says she looks forward to leading The Blues Foundation to its...
Wanda Halbert defends Jamaica trip as clerk’s office reopens
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert addressed what she called “rumors and allegations” Monday after facing criticism from local and state officials over her recent vacation. Last week, Halbert took a trip to Jamaica while her office was closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work mailing license plates […]
desotocountynews.com
Green T Road surfacing work starts
Hernando city officials have announced that paving work on Green T Road from Highway 51 east to the new section of McIngvale Road will be ongoing starting Monday, Aug. 29 through Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting. Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route. If you do travel, please slow down in the construction area and expect delays.
memphismagazine.com
Rebirth of the Wolf
When it comes to facilities for biking, hiking, kayaking, and other outdoor activities, Memphis has made astonishing progress in recent years. The city and environs now offer more than 300 miles of biking and hiking trails and lanes. Designated trails include: the Shelby Farms Greenline (11 miles from Midtown to...
localmemphis.com
How a Mid-South clinic is making sure the uninsured get needed healthcare
Just over 11% of Tennesseans were uninsured in 2020. That's more than 700,000 residents. The Wellness and Stress Clinic of Memphis helps with free healthcare.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce welcomes two new Oxford businesses
The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce, Burn Boot Camp, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke celebrated on Aug. 24 with ribbon cutting ceremonies. Burn Boot Camp offers workouts that challenge and change you. Their camps are a combination of muscle building, strength training, and heart-racing cardio designed to keep you moving. Their certified trainers will be there to push you and hold you accountable. Burn Boot Camp is located at 1201 Merchants Drive.
panolian.com
Panola County Jail Log
This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility. Aug. 22. Geronta Kentez Tribble, 207...
WREG
Live At 9: Judge Tim Dwyer Prepares for Retirement from Shelby Co. Drug Treatment Court
This week marks the end of an era within the Shelby County Drug Treatment Court. The man who started the program more than two decades ago will make his exit. Judge Tim Dwyer has spent the last 25 years helping thousands of people get the help they need.
localmemphis.com
Memphis woman uses real estate to teach people about home buying
ABC24 loves success stories about local businesses. We sat down with local realtor Jacki Metcalf on how she's hit the ground running.
Parents say 5-year-old able to leave West Memphis school with stranger
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WREG) — An Arkansas couple says they are still having nightmares after their 5-year-old daughter was able to walk away from her West Memphis school Friday afternoon. Lakisha Hester said she arrived at Richland Elementary around 3 p.m. to pick up her daughter Taylor, but the five-year-old was nowhere in sight. “Stuff […]
Oxford Eagle
The Coop named top rooftop bar
The Coop at Graduate in Oxford was named one of Big 7 Travel’s Best Rooftop Bars in The USA for 2022. The list, which includes elegant and exciting rooftop bars from across the country, places The Coop at 26. Since its opening in 2015, The Coop has been a...
