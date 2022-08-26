ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Woman’s car with dog inside stolen near Easton pet store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman’s vehicle was stolen while her dog was inside it outside of a pet store in Easton late last week. According to Columbus police, the 62-year-old woman was leaving the Pet Smart located on the 3700 block of Easton Market at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Police said […]
WDTN

Shots fired after Columbus clerk refuses to sell man cigarette

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a cashier who refused to sell him a cigarette. On Saturday, an argument broke out after a cashier wouldn’t sell the armed suspect a single cigarette at an east side store on the 1200 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, according […]
WSYX ABC6

Police searching for 2 suspects in east Columbus car theft

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a pair of suspects accused of stealing a car on the east side. Police said the car was stolen on Aug. 20, from an apartment complex on East Livingston Avenue. A male suspect broke one of the vehicle's window and...
WSYX ABC6

2 women injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
WSYX ABC6

Caught on camera: Man attempts to steal car in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man who broke into a car and attempted to steal it last week in east Columbus. Police said the suspect broke the victim's car window and tried to steal it on August 24 along Citizens Place.
NBC4 Columbus

Two dead after crashing into Westerville tree

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Westerville, police said. Around noon on Tuesday, a car holding two people crashed into a tree near a residence on the 400 block of Liberty Lane, prompting the street to shut down at both entrances, Westerville police Lt. Justin Alloway said. […]
NBC4 Columbus

Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus

You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Two found dead inside a west side home in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Residents in Chillicothe noticed a large police presence on the city’s west side this afternoon. According to initial reports from dispatchers, detectives along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after the discovery of two bodies inside a residence.
