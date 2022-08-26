Read full article on original website
WSYX ABC6
2 teen suspects in stolen Kia steal woman's car with dog inside, Columbus police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a pair of teenage suspects accused of striking a woman in the head and stealing her car near the Easton Town Center. Police said the victim was walking her dog to her car from the Pet Smart in the 3700...
Woman’s car with dog inside stolen near Easton pet store
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman’s vehicle was stolen while her dog was inside it outside of a pet store in Easton late last week. According to Columbus police, the 62-year-old woman was leaving the Pet Smart located on the 3700 block of Easton Market at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 26. Police said […]
WSYX ABC6
2 suspects accused of stealing over $2k worth of items from northwest Columbus Lion's Den
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for two suspects accused of stealing from a northwest Columbus Lion's Den in July. A man and woman entered the Lion's Den located along Roberts Road on July 18 around 10 p.m. According to police, the two suspects filled their backpacks with...
Shots fired after Columbus clerk refuses to sell man cigarette
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man accused of shooting at a cashier who refused to sell him a cigarette. On Saturday, an argument broke out after a cashier wouldn’t sell the armed suspect a single cigarette at an east side store on the 1200 block of Mount Vernon Avenue, according […]
Police: 2 teens carjack, steal 62-year-old woman's dog in Easton parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police are searching for two teenagers suspected of stealing a woman's car and her dog in Easton last week. Police said the 62-year-old woman just left the PetSmart located in the 3700 block of Easton Market with her 4-year-old labrador retriever, Martha, on Friday around 2:45 p.m.
Three injured in shootings near Columbus grocery store, restaurant
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what they said are two related shootings in east Columbus Tuesday night. According to police, the first report was called in at approximately 6:58 p.m. at a Kroger grocery store on the block of 2000 East Main Street. Police found a 23-year-old woman who told officers she […]
WSYX ABC6
Police searching for 2 suspects in east Columbus car theft
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are searching for a pair of suspects accused of stealing a car on the east side. Police said the car was stolen on Aug. 20, from an apartment complex on East Livingston Avenue. A male suspect broke one of the vehicle's window and...
WKYC
Bodycam video shows Columbus police officer fatally shooting man while serving warrant
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police released body camera video of three shootings involving officers on Tuesday, one of which was deadly. Mayor Andrew Ginther spoke ahead of a press coverage saying the city is committed to full transparency and sharing as much information as it can without compromising any active investigations.
WSYX ABC6
17-year-old suspect turns himself in after deadly east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 17-year-old suspect involved in an east Columbus homicide turned himself in on Tuesday. Police said Jaizion Reid is accused of killing Lavarr Madison, 21, on August 15. A murder warrant was filed for Reid's arrest last week. Officers were called to the area of...
Columbus bike thief tried to pawn stolen bicycle
Columbus, Ohio — police in Columbus are searching for a bike thief after the suspect...
WSYX ABC6
2 women injured in east Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police released new information regarding an east Columbus shooting that happened Tuesday night. A 23-year-old woman was shot near a McDonald's on Alum Creek Drive, located near Livingston Avenue. The woman then drove to a Kroger on East Main Street for help, according to police.
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police release body-cam videos from 3 police shootings in last 8 days
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In a push for "full transparency," the Columbus Division of Police released on Tuesday body-cam footage from three police shootings over the last eight days. "We're committed to full transparency and sharing as much as we can as quickly as we are able to do...
Male shot, killed by officer serving warrant at Columbus apartment Tuesday morning
COLUMBUS — An officer attempting to locate a person with an outstanding warrant for their arrest shot and killed a male inside a Columbus apartment complex Tuesday morning. >>City commissioners to declare annual ‘Deputy Matthew Yates Day’ to honor fallen deputy. The shooting happened in the early...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus police searching for breaking and entering suspect from July incident
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Property Crime division is asking for help identifying the suspect in a breaking and entering case from July in south Columbus. On July 28 around 8 a.m., an unattached garage in the 200 block of East Morrill Avenue was broken into and multiple items were stolen.
WSYX ABC6
Caught on camera: Man attempts to steal car in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man who broke into a car and attempted to steal it last week in east Columbus. Police said the suspect broke the victim's car window and tried to steal it on August 24 along Citizens Place.
Two dead after crashing into Westerville tree
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are dead after crashing into a tree in Westerville, police said. Around noon on Tuesday, a car holding two people crashed into a tree near a residence on the 400 block of Liberty Lane, prompting the street to shut down at both entrances, Westerville police Lt. Justin Alloway said. […]
Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus
You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
WSYX ABC6
Man shot and killed by officer serving arrest warrant in Hilltop, BCI investigating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man died early Tuesday morning after being shot by a Columbus police officer while officers were executing a search warrant in the Hilltop area. The shooting happened at an apartment complex along Sullivant Avenue just before 3 a.m. Sgt. Joe Albert said several uniformed...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Two found dead inside a west side home in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Residents in Chillicothe noticed a large police presence on the city’s west side this afternoon. According to initial reports from dispatchers, detectives along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after the discovery of two bodies inside a residence.
Family of man who died in Columbus hit-and-run demanding justice
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A daughter is asking for answers after her father died in a hit-and-run crash in late June. 10TV spoke with LaTasha Toone who said her father, 59-year-old Craig Harper, was riding his bike home from work after midnight on East Dublin Granville Road near Interstate 71.
