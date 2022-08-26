Read full article on original website
Rampage Jackson Says “Dirty Fighter” Jon Jones Is the Best He’s Ever Faced, Looks To Get Back To Fighting In Either MMA or Boxing
Rampage Jackson thinks there is some uncertainty with Jon Jones at heavyweight. Longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones is making a move to heavyweight. The announcement of this intention came two years ago and during that time Jones has been making the necessary preparations for his transition. There has been some criticism lately about how Jones will fare at a higher weight class. One man who has some opinions is a man who once faced Jones at 205 pounds, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson.
Khamzat Chimaev Says He Will Never Turn Down a Fight; ‘If You Think You’re Best in The World, Fight Everyone’
Fast-rising UFC welterweight Khamzat Chimaev is gearing up for the highest-profile fight of his MMA career thus far. On Saturday, September 10th, the Chechnyan-born fighter will step into the UFC 279 main event against veteran and perennial fan-favorite, Nate Diaz. The pairing has brought mixed emotions from the MMA community....
Chael Sonnen Claims Leon Edwards Cheated ‘A Whole Bunch Of Times’ Against Kamaru Usman
There is something that happened during Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2 that no one is talking about. At least, that’s what former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen says. Sonnen claims Edwards cheated multiple times in their title rematch which took place at UFC 278. ‘Uncle Chael’ argues Edwards’ fence grabs in the fight didn’t get enough spotlight.
Joe Rogan Disagrees Holly Holm’s Head Kick On Ronda Is ‘Close Second’ To Leon Edwards’ KO Win Over Kamaru Usman
Joe Rogan told Aaron Rodgers why Leon Edwards’ head kick KO on Kamaru Usman is the greatest in history. The UFC commentator pointed out reasons why Holly Holm’s head kick on Ronda Rousey is not close to being second. It is no surprise that long-time UFC color commentator...
Demetrious Johnson Agrees To Friendly Trilogy Fight With Henry Cejudo And ‘Buy each other a beer’ After
Demetrious Johnson said he will fight Henry Cejudo in a friendly trilogy bout. Former UFC rivals Demetrious Johnson and Henry Cejudo appear to be close pals lately. In fact, the pair even trained together for Johnson’s bantamweight title fight at ONE on Prime Video 1. The training sessions with...
Zabit Magomedsharipov Says He Retired Because UFC ‘Didn’t Keep A Promise’
Zabit Magomedsharipov opened up about his decision to retire. The 31-year-old has no plans of coming back to fighting at this point. After being unbeaten for nine years, Zabit Magomedsharipov surprisingly never fought inside the octagon at least once since 2019. His last fight took place at UFC Fight Night 163 where he beat Calvin Kattar via decision. From then on, nothing progressed for the Russian MMA fighter, prompting him to call it a career earlier this year.
Dana White On Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, ‘That’s A Real Fight’
Dana White is actually on board with a Jake Paul matchup. Dana White has never been a fan of Jake Paul, in fact, some might say that he hates him. Ever since Paul began to transition from YouTuber to boxer, he has been a sort of joke in the sport. Paul is an over-the-top personality who is actually making his way in the sport of boxing. He is winning, but the caliber of his opponents has been questionable. White has expressed on multiple occasions that in his opinion is that Paul is just out for himself and to make money. He seems to be doing well at that.
Conor McGregor’s Manager Bills His UFC Return As ‘Greatest Comeback In Sports History’
Conor McGregor’s manager raved about his much-awaited MMA return. Charles Oliveira is eyeing to face “The Notorious” early in 2023. Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor may be set for his Hollywood debut, but that doesn’t mean MMA is no longer in his priorities. That’s according to his manager Audie Attar.
Israel Adesanya Says Tai Tuivasa ‘Has To Make It Ugly’ Against Ciryl Gane At UFC Paris
Israel Adesanya thinks Tai Tuivasa should try every style he knows against Ciryl Gane. Heavyweight breakout star Tai Tuivasa is heading into UFC Paris for the biggest challenge of his celebrated career. He will be taking on No. 1 contender Ciryl Gane, who is known for being an exceptional tactician inside the octagon.
Daniel Rodriguez Talks Training With Tony Ferguson: ‘He’s Put On Some Size’
Daniel Rodriguez has been training with Tony Ferguson ahead of UFC 279. Rodriguez returns to action for the first time in over a year when he takes on Kevin Holland in a welterweight bout at UFC 279 on September 10. Co-headlining the event is a welterweight bout between Ferguson and...
Donald Cerrone Lands Lead Role In Post-Apocalyptic Movie ‘Project Legion’
Donald Cerrone wasn’t lying when he said he was going to be a movie star. Following his MMA retirement at UFC 276, ‘Cowboy’ said you wouldn’t be seeing the last of him. That looks to be the case as the fighter-turned-actor landed a lead role in upcoming movie, ‘Project Legion’.
Li Jingliang Was Shocked To Get Tony Ferguson Matchup, Thinks Ferguson Knows What He Is Doing With Welterweight Move
Li Jingliang has a big fight with Tony Ferguson coming up and despite fans thinking this is a mismatch, believes Ferguson knows what he is doing. Li Jingliang aka “The Leech” is getting back into the Octagon very soon. Jingliang will be taking on Tony Ferguson on Sept. 10 at UFC 279. When announced the matchup came as a surprise to many fans and media members. Jingliang fights at welterweight and historically Ferguson has been a lightweight. Despite the differences in weight, Jingliang was excited about this undertaking and accepted the bout right away.
Report: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Boxing Match Set For October on Showtime
A new report stated that Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva is set to be announced. The YouTuber and his company have been hinting at a big-name opponent on social media. Back in May, YouTuber-turned-boxing star Jake Paul captured the attention of the fans when he claimed he could beat legendary fighters Anderson Silva and Floyd Mayweather in the same night. From then on, “The Problem Child” and the UFC legend have constantly been linked to a boxing match.
Kyle Pavao Completely Snaps Opponent’s Arm With Keylock at Cage Titans 55 (Video)
Kyle Pavao completely snapped his opponent’s arm with a keylock during their Cage Titans bout. Debuting amateur lightweights Kyle Pavao and Wayne Downer took center stage in the New England regional mixed martial arts (MMA) circuit at Cage Titans 55 in Plymouth, Massachusetts. In the second round of the...
Islam Makhachev Says Charles Oliveira Doesn’t Truly Believe He Will Win at UFC 280
At UFC 280 on October 22nd, Islam Makhachev will get his long-awaited shot at UFC gold when he meets former world champion Charles Oliveira in the evening’s main event. With the UFC lightweight title currently vacant after Oliveira’s controversial weight miss ahead of UFC 274, the two fighters will compete to crown a new king of the 155-pound division. Weeks out from their championship showdown, Islam Makhachev sat down with EPSN’s Brett Okamoto to talk about the impending lightweight clash. As the conversation began heating up, Okamoto asked the Dagestani fighter if thinks Charles Oliveira truly believes his own words when saying that he will defeat Makhachev at UFC 280.
Curtis Blaydes Believes Chimaev Will ‘Ragdolls’ Nate Diaz
Not many people are giving Nate Diaz much of a shot against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279 – including UFC heavyweight Curtis Blaydes. Curtis Blaydes Picks Chimaev To ‘Ragdoll’ Diaz. Chimaev and Diaz are slated to headline the upcoming pay-per-view (PPV) in what will be the final...
Tai Tuivasa Would Welcome The Chance To Fight ‘D–khead’ Jon Jones, Thinks ‘Nerds Behind Computers’ Are Writing Him Off
Tai Tuivasa is heading into one of the biggest fights of his career and thinks the fans are writing him off. For many years MMA was illegal in France. Although some of the biggest stars of the UFC call Paris their home, it wasn’t until now that they were able to showcase their skills in “The City of Light.” The UFC will be holding its first-ever event in Paris this weekend. The event will be headlined by French native Ciryl Gane vs. Australian Tai Tuivasa. Gane is coming off a title shot in which he lost by decision to champion Francis Ngannou. Gane has a lot of momentum coming into this fight and perhaps a lot of pressure. He is the hometown guy and should, in the eyes of the fans, beat the brawler Tuivasa easily.
