Dana White is actually on board with a Jake Paul matchup. Dana White has never been a fan of Jake Paul, in fact, some might say that he hates him. Ever since Paul began to transition from YouTuber to boxer, he has been a sort of joke in the sport. Paul is an over-the-top personality who is actually making his way in the sport of boxing. He is winning, but the caliber of his opponents has been questionable. White has expressed on multiple occasions that in his opinion is that Paul is just out for himself and to make money. He seems to be doing well at that.

UFC ・ 2 HOURS AGO