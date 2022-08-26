Read full article on original website
Truecaller’s iOS update aims to improve call and spam detection
The update comes on the heels of some welcome news for the app from the country’s Supreme Court regarding its handling of user data and privacy. Back in March, an investigation alleged that the platform’s datasets were “comprised of details which have been collected without consent.” Just yesterday, however, the Court announced that it would decline to hear the case, effectively closing the door on the matter (for now, at least).
UK mobile and broadband carriers face fines of $117K/day, or 10% of sales, if they fail to follow new cybersecurity rules
The new requirements cover areas such as how (and from whom) providers can procure infrastructure and services; how providers police activity and access; the investments they make into their security and data protection and the monitoring of that; how providers inform stakeholders of resulting data breaches or network outages; and more. The rules will start to get introduced in October, with carriers expected to fully implement new procedures by March 2024.
Zilla Security automates identity access and governance across an organization
Today the company announced a $13.5 million Series A investment. Company CEO and co-founder Deepak Taneja says his company believes that identity has become the foundational piece in any security stack, and he says that requires a new approach to protecting it. “There’s been a bunch of companies over the...
Uber partners with ADT to let riders get in touch with a live safety agent
With the new “Live Help” feature, users have access to a live safety agent from ADT via call or text. The agent helps riders with issues that aren’t considered an emergency but still make them feel unsafe. The ADT agent will work with the rider throughout the trip, staying on the phone with them to monitor the situation or call 911 if the situation escalates.
Key issues you should consider before signing an international merger deal
Private equity was also active in the tech sector, with Thoma Bravo purchasing SailPoint for $6.9 billion and Vista Equity Partners acquiring Citrix for $13 billion. Cross-border tech M&A included Deutsche Telekom’s acquisition deal with SoftBank Group and T-Mobile U.S. for $2.4 billion and Siemens acquiring Brightly Software for $1.8 billion.
FTC sues data broker Kochava for sale of people’s sensitive location data, including visits to reproductive health clinics
This personal and private information could expose people to “threats of stigma, stalking, discrimination, job loss, and even physical violence,” the FTC explained in a press release. The suit aims to halt Kochava’s data collection practices involving sensitive geolocation data and will request that the company delete the...
Fleksy targets devs with SDK platform for smart keyboard features
CEO Olivier Plante says Fleksy now has a dozen enterprise customers for its keyboard SDK — which offers a suite of features like next word prediction, swipe and customization. He also confirmes to TechCrunch that customer wins at the enterprise end of the market powered the startup to profitability a year ago.
CodeSee’s latest product helps organizations visualize their code base
The product builds on the open source project the startup released last year called OSS Port. The initial product was designed to help visualize code in open source projects, and company co-founder and CEO Shanea Leven reports the community around the open source project has grown to more than 10,000 members. Starting with an open source project and building a strong community is a good base on which to build a commercial company.
Meta lets advertisers in India pay for their ad campaigns in ‘no-cost’ monthly installments
Announced at its annual business-focused summit on Tuesday, the feature allows Meta’s advertisers to convert their ad payments between $40 and $6,300 into equal monthly installments. Advertisers need to pay for their ad campaigns using credit cards from banks such as Citibank, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank and State Bank of India to get the no-cost EMI payment option.
Firstbase and Gusto hold forth on hard-to-find hires at Disrupt
Despite the fact that some tech companies have begun executing layoffs and others — like the Big Five — are slowing or stopping hiring altogether, the tech talent market is still hot. Knowing how to navigate this changing labor landscape is essential for founders, which is why we’re...
Snap cuts 20% of staff amid major restructuring
Snap has struggled financially for months. In May, Spiegel wrote in an internal memo that the company would miss its revenue goals for the second quarter of the year. Sure enough, even though revenue for the quarter was $1.11 billion, up 13% year over year, the company badly missed its previous guidance of 20% to 25% growth.
Duplo digitizes payment flows for African B2B enterprises, gets $4.3M seed funding
Duplo, a B2B payments startup that solves these issues by enabling African enterprises to collect payments from their clients and partners and make payments to their suppliers and vendors, has raised $4.3 million in seed funding. The news is coming just seven months after Duplo announced its $1.3 million pre-seed investment; in total, the YC-backed startup has received $5.6 million since Yele Oyekola and Tunde Akinnuwa launched it last September.
Reliance Jio to spend $25B on 5G rollout, debut in October and reach every town by 2023 end
Reliance Industries’ Mukesh Ambani said Jio will deploy a standalone 5G architecture that doesn’t rely on existing 4G network and hence offers superior performance. The company can connect 100 million homes with its 5G network and further accelerate its connectivity ambitions with fixed broadband services, he said, without sharing tariff details.
Amazon, facing ‘unfavorable’ regulatory environment, struggles to expand in India
The American e-commerce giant’s 2021 gross merchandise value in the country, where it has deployed over $6.5 billion, stood between $18 billion to $20 billion, lagging Flipkart’s $23 billion, the analysts said in a report to clients Tuesday that was obtained by TechCrunch. India is a key overseas...
Stacked gets $13M to be the Twitch for web3 gamers
Before the debate is settled, the ecosystem around blockchain games is already getting built and funded. Los Angeles-based Stacked, co-founded by serial entrepreneur Alex Lin, is making a video streaming platform for gaming content — basically Twitch for web3 users, the founder and CEO told TechCrunch. The idea is to turn creators into shareholders of the platform by giving them governance tokens, a model that will “align the interests of content operators and creators for the first time,” Lin suggested.
Microsoft launches Arm-based Azure VMs powered by Ampere chips
The Azure Arm-based VMs have up to 64 virtual CPU cores, 8 GB of memory per core and 40 Gbps of networking bandwidth as well as SSD local and attachable storage. Microsoft describes them as “engineered to efficiently run scale-out, cloud-native workloads,” including open source databases, Java and .NET applications and gaming, web, app and media servers.
Topi raises $45M to power hardware subscriptions for B2B merchants
While companies such as Klarna and Affirm have been pushing payment services that help consumers procure goods without having to pay for everything up front, Berlin-based startup Topi launched out of stealth last December with $4.5 million in funding to do something similar for B2B transactions. At the time, Topi was somewhat vague in terms of what its actual product would be, but the company today announced its first product in partnership with German electronics retailer Gravis, and unveiled a fresh $45 million in equity and debt financing.
Finally, an underwater messaging app
The communication problem underwater is simple: Rradio waves are absorbed by water, and no signal our phones send or receive can travel more than a few inches without being completely lost. That’s one reason submersibles and the like need a tether: to pass data back and forth to the surface.
Daily Crunch: Embedded finance fintech Pezesha raises $11M pre-Series A equity-debt round
Hey, hey, hey! Good to have you back with us again. Today, we’re mostly amazed at how quiet Twitter gets during Burning Man, and excited that we’re doing a Labor Day sale for TechCrunch Plus, if you’ve been wanting to read our subscription site but you’ve been holding off for whatever reason. — Christine and Haje.
Astro emerges from stealth to connect Latin American developers with US tech companies
It’s well-established that there’s a severe shortage of experienced software developers. In a February poll by Infragistics, more than half (53%) of software developers and IT professionals said that the biggest challenge this year will be recruiting developers with the right skills. If the worst-case scenario comes to pass, the talent gap could become more severe in the coming years, with the U.S. Labor Department estimating that the global shortage of software engineers could reach 85.2 million by 2030.
