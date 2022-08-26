ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

FanSided

Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans

Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Miguel Andújar showed up in unexpected place while Triple-A Yankees played in Omaha

Miguel Andújar’s been a bizarrely tough man to track since the trade deadline came and went, leaving him embedded in the Yankees’ system against his will. Once a genuine Rookie of the Year candidate in 2018, a small tear of Andújar’s shoulder suffered innocently diving back into the third-base bag threw his sophomore campaign out of whack, and when he finally returned, the job was Gio Urshela’s and the bat didn’t look so great.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Packers: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts

The Green Bay Packers made some trims to get their roster down to the requisite 53 on Tuesday. Here are the most shocking cuts. Cut day is here in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers along with the 31 other NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 total players. As such, as much as the Packers would love to keep everyone, some gotta go.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, August 31 (Can Mets Score for Jacob deGrom?)

I probably should just wish that to New York Mets fans, as anyone facing deGrom in recent years is almost certainly having a bad day, especially in 2022. deGrom (3-1, 2.15 ERA) has a tough test at Citi Field on Wednesday, with the league’s best team, the Los Angeles Dodgers ready to do battle. Los Angeles took the opening game of this series, and it has Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.69 ERA) on the mound, who has been dominant in his own right in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Central#The Cleveland Guardians#The San Francisco Giants#The Colorado Rockies#Wood
FanSided

NFL trade grades: Eagles land star safety from Saints in shocking move

The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising trade on NFL cut day, landing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, formerly on the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson wanted a new contract to stay in New Orleans, but those talks reportedly broke down in the middle of training camp. The two sides were engaged in what many considered a hold-in, rather than a holdout, where Gardner-Johnson still participated in camp but in a limited capacity.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1

The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FanSided

2022 KC Chiefs practice squad tracker

Keep an eye here for the first iteration of the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad for the upcoming regular season. The dust has finally settled on the frenzy of roster activity in the National Football League, at least when it comes to releasing players to reach the 53-man limit. However, that chaos only gives way to another round of moves to be made in order for teams like the Kansas City Chiefs to form their practice squads for the coming season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

New England Patriots begin to make moves to their top 53

The Patriots have begun their process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. This article will be a rolling update of the cuts made. Perhaps one of the most unfortunate times in the NFL is when teams have to trim down their roster. Dreams of playing in...
NFL
