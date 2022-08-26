Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Classic Baseball’ Tells The Mightiest Tales About The Game We LoveIBWAAMinneapolis, MN
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
Minnesota Officers Win $1.5 Million Lawsuit in Fmr. Officer Chauvin Corrections CaseSharee B.Minneapolis, MN
Related
Latest Joey Gallo comments explain why Yankees fans were sick of his tenure
New York is a tough place. Forget being an athlete in the big city. Existing day-to-day as the average citizen is a challenge only a certain kind of person can properly handle. Those people subjected to the grind with a much less desirable situation than, say, Yankees players, are obviously going to be a bit more rough around the edges.
Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans
Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
Miguel Andújar showed up in unexpected place while Triple-A Yankees played in Omaha
Miguel Andújar’s been a bizarrely tough man to track since the trade deadline came and went, leaving him embedded in the Yankees’ system against his will. Once a genuine Rookie of the Year candidate in 2018, a small tear of Andújar’s shoulder suffered innocently diving back into the third-base bag threw his sophomore campaign out of whack, and when he finally returned, the job was Gio Urshela’s and the bat didn’t look so great.
Yankees sign 2 surprise lefties, including ex-Blue Jay and reunion no one wanted
On Saturday afternoon, the Yankees placed Aroldis Chapman on the IL with a leg infection (via tattoo), but declined to replace him on the active roster. Most assumed that they’d play willingly short-handed until Clay Holmes was prepared to be activated from his back injury-based IL stint. That move supposedly still awaits, prior to Monday’s series opener in Anaheim.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Padres, Guardians, & Cardinals Offer Tremendous Value Together)
It's an exciting day here in Kansas City. Sportsbooks officially launch tomorrow in Kansas, so since I'm on the Missouri side, I won't have to drive over to Iowa or Illinois to get my wagers locked in. Huge news for my gas gauge, but potentially bad news for my wallet.
Packers: 3 most shocking 53-man roster cuts
The Green Bay Packers made some trims to get their roster down to the requisite 53 on Tuesday. Here are the most shocking cuts. Cut day is here in the NFL, and the Green Bay Packers along with the 31 other NFL teams need to trim their roster to 53 total players. As such, as much as the Packers would love to keep everyone, some gotta go.
Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, August 31 (Can Mets Score for Jacob deGrom?)
I probably should just wish that to New York Mets fans, as anyone facing deGrom in recent years is almost certainly having a bad day, especially in 2022. deGrom (3-1, 2.15 ERA) has a tough test at Citi Field on Wednesday, with the league’s best team, the Los Angeles Dodgers ready to do battle. Los Angeles took the opening game of this series, and it has Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.69 ERA) on the mound, who has been dominant in his own right in 2022.
4 Yankees regressions that will cost them 2022 World Series
Oh, player regressions ruining the New York Yankees? Heard that one before? Sadly, it’s been a trend for three straight years now. The 2017 roster seemed to be a springboard for the next dynasty … but instead it’s been a bridge to constant disappointment. Injuries have played...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ronald Acuña Jr. injury: Braves latest update doesn’t sound promising
Ronald Acuña Jr. knows he has to grind it out to get through this season for the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves could have used Ronald Acuña Jr. in the final two games of their road series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. After obliterating the Redbirds in St....
NFL roster cuts tracker: Surprise moves we didn’t see coming (UPDATED)
On NFL roster cuts day, teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players. 4 p.m. ET is the deadline, meaning by then, your favorite team could be without several familiar faces. NFL cut day rarely includes any major surprises, but there are always a few veterans that most of...
NFL・
NFL trade grades: Eagles land star safety from Saints in shocking move
The Philadelphia Eagles made a surprising trade on NFL cut day, landing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, formerly on the New Orleans Saints. Gardner-Johnson wanted a new contract to stay in New Orleans, but those talks reportedly broke down in the middle of training camp. The two sides were engaged in what many considered a hold-in, rather than a holdout, where Gardner-Johnson still participated in camp but in a limited capacity.
3 Vikings veterans who won’t make the final cut ahead of Week 1
The Minnesota Vikings’ preseason is finished. Here are three veterans who may not make it onto the Week 1 roster. The Minnesota Vikings‘ preseason is officially over, where they finished with an 0-3 record. Let’s face it, a record in the preseason is far from indicative of how the season will go for an NFL team. These games are used to determine who will make the opening week roster for the upcoming campaign.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mike Matheny: Brady Singer's 'got the makeup of an ace'
Royals manager Mike Matheny joins 610’s Fescoe In The Morning to talk about all things Royals heading into the final month of the season.
2022 KC Chiefs practice squad tracker
Keep an eye here for the first iteration of the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad for the upcoming regular season. The dust has finally settled on the frenzy of roster activity in the National Football League, at least when it comes to releasing players to reach the 53-man limit. However, that chaos only gives way to another round of moves to be made in order for teams like the Kansas City Chiefs to form their practice squads for the coming season.
New England Patriots begin to make moves to their top 53
The Patriots have begun their process of trimming their roster down to the 53 man limit. This article will be a rolling update of the cuts made. Perhaps one of the most unfortunate times in the NFL is when teams have to trim down their roster. Dreams of playing in...
NFL・
FanSided
279K+
Followers
528K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0