ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula’s TOTFEST 3 Re-Cap: Tons of Awesome Photos and Video

Let me just start by saying "THANK YOU" to everyone who came out and supported LIVE music for this year's TOTFEST. Let us raise our glass to another successful year of rocking out with friends while raising money for a good cause. According to Eddie Johnson, who organized the event, we raised over $2,000 for Tverra Photography. Jen Tverra is raising awareness for the MMIW movement, by designing and paying for billboards addressing the issue.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Survive Your Freshman Year At UM Missoula

Well, you made it to Missoula. You've unloaded your boxes and grocery bags full of clothes, moved what furniture you have into your new living space (hope you remembered to lift with your knees!) and now you're standing at the crossroads of adulthood, thinking about where to put your bed with no frame and regretting taking most of this stuff with you to your new pad:
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Good Fun, Griz Fans: Time to Gather at Weekly Football Coach Show

It's a special bunch of Montana Grizzly football fans who gather for the weekly coach's show. And we'd like you to join us. The school spirit and camaraderie these really friendly folks exude is contagious. Add to that a lot of interesting news about how the team is doing, and you've got yourself an entertaining and insightful hour.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

A Garden Party With MUD is a Down to Earth Good Time, Missoula

Did you know Missoula has a Tool Library featuring over 2,700 tools that can be checked out?. Yep, do-it-yourselfers can take advantage of checking out all kinds of items to take on those projects for a lot less than you would if you had to buy or rent the tools you need. And if you need a little expert advice to go with the tools, they can offer that, too. And they can be checked out for free as part of an extremely low annual membership fee with the Missoula Urban Demonstration Project, or MUD! Instead of checking out books, you're checking out tools.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Actor is Best at Cannes International Cinema Festival

At any level of an international film competition, being name best actor is a pretty sensational accolade. And Missoula, Montana happens to be home to this year's recipient. In his usual, low-key humble manner, the response to my congratulatory phone call was, "Isn't that cool?" Uh, yeah, we're with you on that one, pal.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Seven Places in Montana You Can Mine Your Own Gemstones

Cool rocks and gemstones have been my jam since I was a little kid. Every family road trip would have me scouring the roadsides for "Rock Shop" signs or anything of the like. One thing I never had the chance to do was actually mine for my own treasures. My folks were surprisingly tolerant about stopping at every rock shop I noticed, but doing the work of washing buckets over a screen and such was never something we did. There are several places throughout Montana where you can do this, if you want that experience:
HELENA, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe List
Person
Joe Rogan
Zoo FM 96.9

Record Heat Wave Expected for First Week of School in Missoula

Summer is long from being over in Missoula, despite the fact that the school year is underway both for elementary and high schools as well as the University of Montana. We spoke with Meteorologist Joe Messina with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula on Monday about the heat wave to start the school year.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Yes, it’s Montana! Grizzlies Spotted in the Northern Bitterroot

It's not like you have to travel to Yellowstone to see the Bears! You can catch sight of a brown bear almost anywhere in Montana, but grizzlies in the northern Bitterroot? One of my neighbors told me that they thought they had spotted a small bear that sure looked like a grizzly along the Bitterroot river while they were rafting earlier this August. It was at a distance but they thought it was too shaggy looking for a black bear. Lolo is not unused to seeing animals from the river venturing into town.
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Missoula Paddleheads#The Pioneer League#Last Comic Standing
Zoo FM 96.9

Film Festival “Camp Horror” Returns to The Roxy Theater

August is coming to a close but if you think all the summer camps are over, think again. "Camp Horror" at The Roxy Theater is Missoula's film festival that you almost-certainly won't be brutally murdered at. For reassurance, here's a quote from camp communications director Charlotte Macorn, as featured at nbcmontana.com.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Who Will End Up In This Missoula Building?

When the Subway on S Reserve St closed down in March of 2022, Missoulians (and a handful of insatiably voracious radio peeps) were left without one of our favorite lunchtime spots. We were so used to the convenience of footlongs, breakfast paninis and hordes of green and yellow napkins which graced our break rooms and studios.
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

Your Chance to Own a Missoula County Eyesore in IRS Auction

On your trek to Missoula on Highway 93, across from the Subway and the stoplight from the gas station, you might have noticed the run-down buildings and changing collection of "stuff" from hot tubs to stripped motorhomes. The old Kings Hat Cafe and the building in front of it on the corner of Glacier Drive and Highway 93 will be sold at Public Auction in Missoula on September 13th, 2022.
MISSOULA COUNTY, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula Police With Terrifying Facts about Meth and Fentanyl

On Friday’s Talk Back show, the special guest on City Talk was Missoula Police Department Lieutenant Matt Stonesifer, the local HIDTA (High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas) Program Task Force Commander. Stonesifer spent the hour describing the sometimes terrifying facts about the drug trade, specifically methamphetamine and fentanyl, at work...
MISSOULA, MT
Zoo FM 96.9

UM Move-In Day is a Fun Experience of ‘Controlled Chaos’

Imagine nearly 2,000 undergraduate students all moving into their residence halls in just one day. You don't have to imagine it, because that’s what the University of Montana's ‘Move In Day’ is all about; getting between 1,500 and 2,000 students moved into their residence halls by the end of the day on Monday.
Zoo FM 96.9

Woman With Warrant Gets Caught With Fentanyl in Missoula

On the evening of August 22, 2022, the Missoula Police Department received a call reporting drug use in a parking lot located at 111 South Avenue West. Missoula Police officers quickly responded. While en route, the officers were advised that the two involved individuals were in a green vehicle with no license plates. Police Public Information Officer Lydia Arnold picks up the story.
Zoo FM 96.9

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 1,714 Cases, 14 New Deaths

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 304,169 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,714 new confirmed cases. There are currently 2,042 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,533,165 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 572,771...
MONTANA STATE
Zoo FM 96.9

Zoo FM 96.9

Missoula, MT
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
494K+
Views
ABOUT

Zoo FM 96.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://969zoofm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy