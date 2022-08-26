Read full article on original website
Latest Joey Gallo comments explain why Yankees fans were sick of his tenure
New York is a tough place. Forget being an athlete in the big city. Existing day-to-day as the average citizen is a challenge only a certain kind of person can properly handle. Those people subjected to the grind with a much less desirable situation than, say, Yankees players, are obviously going to be a bit more rough around the edges.
Yankees sign ex-Twins reliever who hates Yankee fans
Despite somehow securing seven excellent innings from six different arms in the wake of Jameson Taillon’s early exit Tuesday night, the New York Yankees are still in need of bullpen help. As the final day for postseason roster additions approaches, they’re throwing a few additional things at the wall in the hope that something sticks.
Miguel Andújar showed up in unexpected place while Triple-A Yankees played in Omaha
Miguel Andújar’s been a bizarrely tough man to track since the trade deadline came and went, leaving him embedded in the Yankees’ system against his will. Once a genuine Rookie of the Year candidate in 2018, a small tear of Andújar’s shoulder suffered innocently diving back into the third-base bag threw his sophomore campaign out of whack, and when he finally returned, the job was Gio Urshela’s and the bat didn’t look so great.
Yankees sign 2 surprise lefties, including ex-Blue Jay and reunion no one wanted
On Saturday afternoon, the Yankees placed Aroldis Chapman on the IL with a leg infection (via tattoo), but declined to replace him on the active roster. Most assumed that they’d play willingly short-handed until Clay Holmes was prepared to be activated from his back injury-based IL stint. That move supposedly still awaits, prior to Monday’s series opener in Anaheim.
Best MLB Parlay Picks Today (Padres, Guardians, & Cardinals Offer Tremendous Value Together)
It's an exciting day here in Kansas City. Sportsbooks officially launch tomorrow in Kansas, so since I'm on the Missouri side, I won't have to drive over to Iowa or Illinois to get my wagers locked in. Huge news for my gas gauge, but potentially bad news for my wallet.
4 Yankees regressions that will cost them 2022 World Series
Oh, player regressions ruining the New York Yankees? Heard that one before? Sadly, it’s been a trend for three straight years now. The 2017 roster seemed to be a springboard for the next dynasty … but instead it’s been a bridge to constant disappointment. Injuries have played...
Dodgers vs. Mets Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, August 31 (Can Mets Score for Jacob deGrom?)
I probably should just wish that to New York Mets fans, as anyone facing deGrom in recent years is almost certainly having a bad day, especially in 2022. deGrom (3-1, 2.15 ERA) has a tough test at Citi Field on Wednesday, with the league’s best team, the Los Angeles Dodgers ready to do battle. Los Angeles took the opening game of this series, and it has Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.69 ERA) on the mound, who has been dominant in his own right in 2022.
Ronald Acuña Jr. injury: Braves latest update doesn’t sound promising
Ronald Acuña Jr. knows he has to grind it out to get through this season for the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves could have used Ronald Acuña Jr. in the final two games of their road series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. After obliterating the Redbirds in St....
KC Chiefs have NFL’s 10th youngest roster
The Kansas City Chiefs have the 10th youngest roster in the entire NFL, at least when comparing the initial 53-man rosters. The deadline has passed. The transactions have been submitted. Each and every NFL team is now compliant with the league’s 53-man roster demands as of Tuesday evening, which means we can begin to contrast and compare active rosters in various ways.
