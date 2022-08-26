I probably should just wish that to New York Mets fans, as anyone facing deGrom in recent years is almost certainly having a bad day, especially in 2022. deGrom (3-1, 2.15 ERA) has a tough test at Citi Field on Wednesday, with the league’s best team, the Los Angeles Dodgers ready to do battle. Los Angeles took the opening game of this series, and it has Tyler Anderson (13-2, 2.69 ERA) on the mound, who has been dominant in his own right in 2022.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO