4 Magical Harry Potter Events Happening in September!Dianna CarneyHolden, MA
Have a Drink & Help Keep Rhinos From Going Extinct: Local Family-Owned Zoo Hosts Wine Tasting FundraiserDianna CarneyMendon, MA
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Family Owned Zoo Announces Fairy-Tale Themed Lantern FestivalDianna CarneyMendon, MA
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Mass. Man Dead After Being Struck By Car in Dunkin' Parking Lot
A man died Monday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle in a Dunkin' parking lot in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police said. Wilmington police were called to the Dunkin' located at 211 Lowell Street around 1:22 p.m. for a motor vehicle crash outside the coffee and donut store. Responding officers found a 79-year-old Tewksbury man who had been struck by a car while walking in the parking lot.
franklincountynow.com
Lost And Injured Kayaker Located On Deerfield River
(Deerfield, MA) On Tuesday around 9 p.m. Deerfield Fire and Police Departments received a report of a lost kayaker on the Deerfield River. The caller said the kayaker was floating down the river, lost, and unable to get out. The Deerfield Fire Chief Darren Melnik requested assistance from the Greenfield Drone Unit.
franklincountynow.com
Accident On Route 2 In Erving Tuesday
(Erving, MA) After an accident on Route 2 near Old State Road in Erving on Monday, four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries. The accident occurred around 6:30 p.m. and involved two vehicles, a 2019 Dodge Charger and a 2009 Toyota Sienna. The injured occupants, including a juvenile passenger, were brought to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield. The accident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police out of the Athol barracks.
fallriverreporter.com
Woman who worked at Swansea emergency vet office killed in ATV crash
Police have released the name of the victim in a fatal ATV crash over the weekend. According to Coventry Police, just after 3:30 a.m., the Coventry Police Department, along with the Western Coventry Fire District responded to Cahoone Road to investigate a motor vehicle accident involving an ATV. Upon arrival,...
Warren police searching for missing man
Warren police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
amherstbulletin.com
Springfield woman killed in three-car crash in Amherst
AMHERST — Police have identified the person who died three-car crash on Route 116 on Friday as Carmen Henriquez, 36, of Springfield. Henriquez was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at around 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of Route 116 and Sunderland Road, according to the Northwestern district attorney’s office.
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to motorcycle accident on Route 202 in South Hadley
SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in South Hadley responded to Route 202 Tuesday nights for reports of a motorcycle accident. According to South Hadley Police, the collision happened in the area of the Hangar Pub & Grill of South Hadley on Route 202. Police said that the accident involved...
Crash kills 3 in Saugus, 2 others in critical condition
A crash involving two cars killed three people Sunday, authorities said. It happened at San Francisquito Canyon Road and Riverview Road in Saugus. The Los Angeles County Fire Department said the crash caused a fire around 4:12 p.m., leaving three dead at the scene and two additional victims in critical condition. Both northbound and southbound lanes of San Francisquito Canyon Road were closed between Riverview Road and Quail Trail, the California Highway Patrol reported.Two of the three people killed were identified Monday morning -- 41-year-old Shane Rivera and 28-year-old Spencer Thomas. The third person was not yet ready for public identification, according to the coroner's office.The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Driver hospitalized after crashing into pond in Millis
A driver was hospitalized after driving into a retention pond Saturday evening, the Millis Police Department announced. Police responded to the scene located at the corner of Main Street and Milliston Road at approximately 8:45 p.m. According to police, the driver was helped out of the partially sunken vehicle by a bystander and was transported to a local hospital.
fallriverreporter.com
Several crews respond to head-on crash involving two boats, 7 passengers off of Providence Point
Multiple crews responded to a boat crash on Sunday involving several passengers. According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, at 6:30 p.m., Portsmouth Fire Alarm received a 911 call for a head-on crash of two boats in the water off Potters Cove, Prudence Island with 3 or more injured. The condition of the boats involved and the total number of people on board were unknown.
Bicyclist dies after being hit by vehicle in Springfield
A man has died after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Springfield Saturday night.
Boston Globe
N.H. man suffers life-threatening injuries in fiery crash on Everett Turnpike
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email Trooper Jonathan Janosz at [email protected] or call 603-227-0039. A Nashua, N.H., man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash that left a sports car in flames on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, N.H., New Hampshire State Police said.
informnny.com
Sketches of suspect released in 1982 disappearance of Massachusetts teen
FLORIDA, Mass. (WWLP) – Police released sketches of a suspect in the 1982 disappearance of a woman who was last seen working at a store along Route 2 in Florida. Eighteen-year-old Lynn Burdick has been missing for over 40 years. She was last seen working alone at the Barefoot Peddler’s Country Store on April 17, 1982, when she disappeared between 8 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.
WCVB
Severely burned dog found in Norwood, Massachusetts; officials investigating
BOSTON — A 1-year-old dog was found as a stray in Norwood, Massachusetts, suffering from severe burns, the Animal Rescue League of Boston (ARL) said Wednesday. Officials are investigating the incident as a case of animal cruelty and abandonment and are asking the public for any assistance in the investigation.
Coventry police investigating fatal ATV accident
COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) — Coventry police are investigating a deadly ATV accident that happened early Saturday morning. According to a release from Police Chief Frederick Heise III, around 3:45 a.m., the police, along with the Western Coventry Fire District were called to Cahoone Road for a crash involving an ATV. When first responders arrived on […]
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer placed on leave after fellow officers arrest him concerning motor vehicle crash with three motorcyclists
A Massachusetts Police officer has been placed on administrative leave after being arrested for operating under the influence of alcohol following a multi-vehicle crash early Monday morning. According to Cambridge Police, Michael Daniliuk, 57, of Cambridge, was charged by officers with the Cambridge Police with operating under the influence of...
whdh.com
Man arrested after hiding in Auburn Macy’s, attempting to steal goods
AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Auburn Police arrested a 40-year-old Worcester man after he hid out for hours in a Macy’s store with a backpack full of goods, the department said. According to police social media posts, officers responded to an Auburn Mall Macy’s around 11 p.m. Monday after multiple motion alarms went off inside the store. None were triggered outside the store, indicating that the suspect was already inside. Surveillance footage showed that a man was walking through the store about 15 minutes before police arrived with “what appeared to be a very full backpack,” the department’s Facebook post said.
Police seek second vehicle possibly involved in fatal Route 1 crash
CHELSEA – Massachusetts State Police are asking for the public's help identifying a vehicle possibly involved in a Chelsea crash that killed a 22-year-old Everett man and seriously injured another woman.The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Route 1 near Route 16 when a 2005 Nissan struck the median and rolled over. State Police found the 22-year-old driver outside of the car, which was on its side. He did not survive.A 22-year-old Malden woman was rushed to Mass General Hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. Route 1 North was closed for about three hours after the crash.According to police, several witnesses said there was another vehicle that may have been involved in the crash. It was described only as a blue sedan.Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Pedestrian in breakdown lane struck, killed on Route 20 in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motor vehicle on Route 20 early Friday. The victim was apparently in the breakdown lane. The motorist called authorities. Police officers and firefighters discovered an unresponsive, injured woman over the embankment in the woods. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred about 1 a.m. in...
ABC6.com
One dead in ATV accident in Coventry
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police said a driver died early Saturday morning on an ATV. According to police, officers responded to Cahoone Road for an accident just before 3:45 a.m. When first responders arrived, they found a single ATV had been involved in an accident. The driver was...
