Decatur, AL

Man's death at Southwest Decatur apartments investigated as homicide

By Michael Wetzel Staff Writer
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago
A deceased male was found in the parking lot of a Southwest Decatur apartment complex Friday morning and authorities are calling it a homicide investigation, the second at the complex in 15 months.

