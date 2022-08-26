ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Shamima Begum: Spy for Canada smuggled schoolgirl to Syria

Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State group, was smuggled into Syria by an intelligence agent for Canada. Files seen by the BBC show he claimed to have shared Ms Begum's passport details with Canada, and smuggled other Britons to fight for IS. Ms Begum's lawyers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kherson: 'Heavy fighting' as Ukraine seeks to retake Russian-held region

Fierce battles have been reported as Ukraine tries to retake the Russian-occupied southern Kherson region - but military experts have told the BBC it "won't happen quickly". "Heavy fighting is continuing, our soldiers are working around the clock," said Vitaliy Kim, who heads the neighbouring Mykolaiv region. Ukraine earlier said...
POLITICS
In Canada fears of 'dangerous' politics mounting

Online threats, racist or misogynistic insults, public harassment and outright physical intimidation are just some of the behaviours that officials warn are changing the face of Canadian politics. The issue was highlighted last weekend, when a man was filmed launching an expletive-laden verbal assault at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
AMERICAS
Asylum seekers: Hull charity says hundreds living 'under the radar'

A Hull charity believes up to 300 failed asylum seekers may be living "under the radar" in the city. The Open Doors project says people have been left destitute as the number of Home Office deportations fell over the last decade. One man, who was imprisoned for working illegally, said...
IMMIGRATION

