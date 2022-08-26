Read full article on original website
wtaw.com
Texas A&M Football Media Day: Sam Houston State
Texas A&M Football held its first game week press conference of the 2022 seasons Monday at Kyle Field. Visiting with the media were Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, offensive lineman Layden Robinson, defensive back Antonio Johnson, safety Demani Richardson and wide receiver/punt return Ainias Smith. The Maroon & White are...
Texas A&M Soccer Defeats New Mexico State, 2-1
Madeline Osborn, Texas A&M Athletics Communications. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies (3-0-1) battled back after a second-half equalizer to top the New Mexico State Aggies (0-2-1), 2-1, in Saturday night’s Fish Camp Game on Ellis Field. The attendance for the match was 6,086, the third-largest...
No. 6 Pitt Tops Texas A&M Volleyball Sunday, 3-0
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Aggie volleyball (1-2) dropped a three-set match (19-25, 17-25, 21-25) to No. 6 Pitt (2-1) Sunday to wrap up the 2022 Texas A&M Invitational. Graduate transfer Caroline Meuth was placed on the all-tournament team, as she finished the weekend averaging 3.64 kills per set...
WTAW News And Sports Intern Is One Of Two College Station ISD Students Earning UIL Journalism Awards
A WTAW news and sports intern is one of two College Station ISD (CSISD) students earning journalism awards from the University Interscholastic League (UIL). Ian Curtis is a senior at Consolidated High School. According to a CSISD statement Curtis and College Station High School senior Elisabeth Stewart were two of...
Bryan Based John Deere Dealership Announces Its Third Acquisition In As Many Months
For the third time in as many months, an expansion is announced by Bryan based John Deere dealership United Ag and Turf. United now has 40 locations after acquiring Austin Turf and Tractor, which has three locations in Texas and their first location in New Mexico. United Ag and Turf,...
Bryan Mayor Responds To Critics Of Moving The Municipal Golf Course To Develop Midtown Park
The Bryan city council’s August 23, 2022 public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget included criticism about moving the municipal golf course to develop the new Midtown Park. The city of Bryan’s chief financial officer, Will Smith, said the old golf course was losing $150,000 to $200,000 dollars...
College Station Man Arrested For Stalking Ex-Girlfriend During A Two Week Period In Multiple Ways
A College Station man tells College Station police he placed a tracking device on his ex-girlfriend’s car and set up a hidden camera outside her apartment and texted her photos. That’s among 11 incidents during a two week period that led to the arrest of 41 year old Lyn...
College Station Police Arrest Two Bell County Men On Multiple Charges
15 College Station police officers and a K-9 officer were involved Saturday night in tracking down the driver and passenger who were in a pickup that was stolen from Killeen. The 19 year old driver from Temple and a 21 year old passenger from Killeen are being held on a combined 17 charges.
Brazos County Sheriff’s School Resource Deputy Gets Assistance With Breaking Up Multiple Fights At College Station High School
What began last Friday as a fight between two College Station High School (CSHS) students turned into multiple fights that took more than six law enforcement officers to break up. The Brazos County sheriff’s office, which provides school resource deputies for College Station ISD (CSISD), reports more than 15 students...
Brazos County Commissioners End Burn Ban
Before Tuesday’s rainfall began, Brazos County commissioners lifted a burn ban outside of city limits. The motion and second were made before deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware could get to the podium to report during the past week an increase in illegal burns. WTAW News has contacted the...
Bryan Man Admits Assaulting the Same Family Member For The Second Time In Six Years
A Bryan man admits assaulting the same family member for the second time in six years. A plea agreement between 38 year old Shamron Johnson and the Brazos County district attorney’s office imposes a 15 year sentence. The punishment covers the assault of a girlfriend in October 2017 and...
College Station City Council Agrees To Study Hosting A Safe Haven Newborn Baby Box At A Fire Station
The College Station city council agrees to a request from a citizen who spoke at the beginning of last Thursday’s meeting to study the placement of a safe haven newborn baby box at a fire station. During public comments, College Station resident Allison Flippen said the climate controlled container...
Bryan City Council Holds A Special Meeting Behind Closed Doors
A special meeting of the Bryan city council behind closed doors Monday afternoon lasted almost 90 minutes. No action was taken following the executive session. Mayor Andrew Nelson, when asked by WTAW News what could not wait until the council’s next regular meeting in about two weeks, said that the executive session allows the council to hear from staff and possibly get direction from the council.
College Station City Council Approves First “Traffic Calming” Street Improvements Requested By Neighborhood Residents
The first three College Station neighborhoods have been chosen for additions to streets in order to slow down traffic. The city council at last week’s meeting awarded a $200,000 dollar contract for traffic calming devices. Public works director Emily Fisher says neighborhood residents approved the changes, which were developed...
Brazos County Commissioners Tell 13 Public Speakers That There Is Not Enough Time To Reconsider Voting And Budget Requests
This week’s Brazos County commission meeting began with more than 30 minutes of public comments from two groups of speakers. At the end of the meeting, a commission majority decided it was too late to consider a request to return early voting for this November’s election to the memorial student center (MSC).
