College Station, TX

Texas A&M Football Media Day: Sam Houston State

Texas A&M Football held its first game week press conference of the 2022 seasons Monday at Kyle Field. Visiting with the media were Aggie head coach Jimbo Fisher, offensive lineman Layden Robinson, defensive back Antonio Johnson, safety Demani Richardson and wide receiver/punt return Ainias Smith. The Maroon & White are...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas A&M Soccer Defeats New Mexico State, 2-1

Madeline Osborn, Texas A&M Athletics Communications. BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M Aggies (3-0-1) battled back after a second-half equalizer to top the New Mexico State Aggies (0-2-1), 2-1, in Saturday night’s Fish Camp Game on Ellis Field. The attendance for the match was 6,086, the third-largest...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
No. 6 Pitt Tops Texas A&M Volleyball Sunday, 3-0

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Aggie volleyball (1-2) dropped a three-set match (19-25, 17-25, 21-25) to No. 6 Pitt (2-1) Sunday to wrap up the 2022 Texas A&M Invitational. Graduate transfer Caroline Meuth was placed on the all-tournament team, as she finished the weekend averaging 3.64 kills per set...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Brazos County Commissioners End Burn Ban

Before Tuesday’s rainfall began, Brazos County commissioners lifted a burn ban outside of city limits. The motion and second were made before deputy emergency management coordinator Jason Ware could get to the podium to report during the past week an increase in illegal burns. WTAW News has contacted the...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Bryan City Council Holds A Special Meeting Behind Closed Doors

A special meeting of the Bryan city council behind closed doors Monday afternoon lasted almost 90 minutes. No action was taken following the executive session. Mayor Andrew Nelson, when asked by WTAW News what could not wait until the council’s next regular meeting in about two weeks, said that the executive session allows the council to hear from staff and possibly get direction from the council.
BRYAN, TX
College Station City Council Approves First “Traffic Calming” Street Improvements Requested By Neighborhood Residents

The first three College Station neighborhoods have been chosen for additions to streets in order to slow down traffic. The city council at last week’s meeting awarded a $200,000 dollar contract for traffic calming devices. Public works director Emily Fisher says neighborhood residents approved the changes, which were developed...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

