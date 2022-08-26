ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Wednesday Weather: Lots of sunshine, light winds and small surf

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A hot day ahead with light winds and mostly sunny skies with scattered showers. Afternoon clouds and showers are possible with afternoon sea breezes. Highs 85 to 90. Winds are light and from the northeast around 15 mph. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers Lows 68 to...
Tuesday Weather: Mix of sunshine and clouds, light winds

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly sunny with scattered windward and mauka showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East winds around 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 68 to 73. East winds around 15 mph.
Hawaii airports top-ranked for least-cancelled flights

While summer travel may have been a headache for travelers coming to and from Hawaii, two airports here on the Islands were top-ranked in a recent airport study. The Insure My Trip website aggregated data from the Department of Transportation on cancelled flights, and found that Maui airport Kahului Airport and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye Airport had the least amount of cancelled flights, coming in at #1, and #5 nationally.
Clean-up ship picks up 50 tons of trash out of Pacific Ocean

HONOLULU (KITV)- After a 25 days at sea the Ocean Voyages Institute's clean-up ship is back. It's goal is to make ocean waters cleaner and its most recent mission was to clean the eastern part of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. This time the ship has brought back more than...
National report predicts housing prices may drop in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Core Logic release a report that predicts some homes in Honolulu have a very high chance of a price drop. Hawaii state economist Eugene Tian told KITV4 this is a national trend and we will see a decrease but he believes no more than a 20% decrease in home prices.
Sears closing its last remaining Hawaii store

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sears is closing its last remaining store in Hawaii. An advertisement in a local newspaper says that the Sears Appliances & Mattresses store at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu is having a closing sale but has not yet released an exact closing date.
Building permit backlogs create problems for homeowners, renovation plans

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii residents who want to build or renovate their home wait three times longer for permits, on average, than those in other states, according to a University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization Brief. That's why a Honolulu City Council member is requesting an investigation into the City...
Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI overnight Tuesday by same HPD officer

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Fool me once, shame on you... An Oahu woman was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence, not once, but twice overnight in Honolulu, according to police logs. As if that’s not outrageous enough, the same Honolulu Police (HPD) officer who pulled her over the first...
First UH home game has fans fired up, even with the first loss of the season

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The score may not have been what fans wanted, but hometown fans who stood in the stands and cheered for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team were still fired up about the first game of the season. There's something special about seeing it firsthand, you can't experience any other way.
Honolulu LIttle League crowned #1 in 2022 World Series tourney

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA (KITV4) - The Honolulu Little League team is crowned the champions of the 2022 Little League World Series!. In the title game Sunday, the team representing the United States took on the international winning team, Curacao, in a mercy ruled 13-3 matchup. Color commentator, Karl Ravech, called the game the most dominating performance he's seen from a Little League team after they banged out four homeruns in front of 21,000 fans in attendance at Lamade Stadium.
