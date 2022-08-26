Read full article on original website
Wednesday Weather: Lots of sunshine, light winds and small surf
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A hot day ahead with light winds and mostly sunny skies with scattered showers. Afternoon clouds and showers are possible with afternoon sea breezes. Highs 85 to 90. Winds are light and from the northeast around 15 mph. Tonight, mostly cloudy with scattered showers Lows 68 to...
Tuesday Weather: Mix of sunshine and clouds, light winds
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Partly to mostly sunny with scattered windward and mauka showers in the morning, then isolated showers in the afternoon. Highs 85 to 90. East winds around 15 mph. Tonight, partly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows 68 to 73. East winds around 15 mph.
Tuesday Evening Weather Forecast: August 30, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Hot and humid afternoons continue this week. Tonight, a few passing trade wind showers windward and mauka. Partly cloudy skies. Lows in the middle 70s.
Hawaii airports top-ranked for least-cancelled flights
While summer travel may have been a headache for travelers coming to and from Hawaii, two airports here on the Islands were top-ranked in a recent airport study. The Insure My Trip website aggregated data from the Department of Transportation on cancelled flights, and found that Maui airport Kahului Airport and Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye Airport had the least amount of cancelled flights, coming in at #1, and #5 nationally.
Clean-up ship picks up 50 tons of trash out of Pacific Ocean
HONOLULU (KITV)- After a 25 days at sea the Ocean Voyages Institute's clean-up ship is back. It's goal is to make ocean waters cleaner and its most recent mission was to clean the eastern part of the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. This time the ship has brought back more than...
National report predicts housing prices may drop in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Core Logic release a report that predicts some homes in Honolulu have a very high chance of a price drop. Hawaii state economist Eugene Tian told KITV4 this is a national trend and we will see a decrease but he believes no more than a 20% decrease in home prices.
Sears closing its last remaining Hawaii store
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Sears is closing its last remaining store in Hawaii. An advertisement in a local newspaper says that the Sears Appliances & Mattresses store at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu is having a closing sale but has not yet released an exact closing date.
Survivor's story of 'Hurricane Iniki and I' selling ahead of 30th anniversary
As Iniki ravage Kaua'i, Bob Ward and his fishing crew, Nobuo Saito and Masa Hatanaka were caught in the middle of it. They were returning to Honolulu after a successful fishing trip off the coast of Ni'ihau when the storm hit in September 1992.
Hawaii struggles with backlog on building permits; create homeowner challenges
HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) People in Hawaii who want to build or renovate their home wait three times longer for permits, on average, than those in other states. That's according to a University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization Brief. That's why a Honolulu city council member is requesting an investigation into the...
Building permit backlogs create problems for homeowners, renovation plans
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii residents who want to build or renovate their home wait three times longer for permits, on average, than those in other states, according to a University of Hawaii Economic Research Organization Brief. That's why a Honolulu City Council member is requesting an investigation into the City...
Sacred Hearts Academy 5th grader aspires to be an astronaut
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- NASA is getting ready to kick off an exciting new era of space exploration by launching its first mission in the Artemis program. Artemis 1 aims to return astronauts to the moon for the first time since 1972.
From dream trip to nightmare: O'ahu family building back after losing everything to RV fire
WAIALUA, O'AHU (KITV4) -- An O'ahu family is picking up the pieces after their trip of a lifetime turned into a nightmare. About a week and a half ago, the Burgoyne ohana from Waialua set off on a year-long road trip across the country.
Oahu woman arrested twice for DUI overnight Tuesday by same HPD officer
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Fool me once, shame on you... An Oahu woman was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence, not once, but twice overnight in Honolulu, according to police logs. As if that’s not outrageous enough, the same Honolulu Police (HPD) officer who pulled her over the first...
Aging Well: Lunalilo Home's new CEO is passionate about serving kupuna
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Lunalilo Home has a new CEO. Keolamaikalani Dean took over late this spring, and hopes to help the legacy of King Lunalilo reach new heights. The facility is supported by the trust of King Lunalilo. Though the Hawaii Kai senior facility is under 40 miles from Dean's...
To fight mechanic shortage, some hope to recruit students to the automotive industry
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Many technicians say the mechanic shortage skyrocketed during the pandemic -- and they hope the uptick in students enrolling in trade schools translates into more mechanics in the field. “This is the foundation for everything. You need people to fix cars, build buildings, and do plumbing....
First UH home game has fans fired up, even with the first loss of the season
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The score may not have been what fans wanted, but hometown fans who stood in the stands and cheered for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors football team were still fired up about the first game of the season. There's something special about seeing it firsthand, you can't experience any other way.
Sections of turf stolen from brand new playground at Waianae Elementary School
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Someone stole a section of artificial grass from a brand new playground at Waianae Elementary School. A big white section is all that’s left where the turf is missing. School officials say they found out about the stolen turf Monday morning and project contractors alerted police.
Hawaii travel agent convicted of fraud ordered to pay $155,000 in restitution or face jail time
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former travel agent whose business was based on Oahu was convicted of felony crimes for collecting more than $200,000 for travel expenses on trips that never happened, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. Wendy Wong ran the business “House of Aloha Hawaii”...
UH Wahine Volleyball hopes to bounce back in Thursday's home opener against Texas State
After some tough losses at the Texas A&M Invitational last week, the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team is looking to bounce back. The team is trying to learn from those losses and is now focused on getting its first win of the season, when it plays its home opener on Thursday against Texas State.
Honolulu LIttle League crowned #1 in 2022 World Series tourney
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA (KITV4) - The Honolulu Little League team is crowned the champions of the 2022 Little League World Series!. In the title game Sunday, the team representing the United States took on the international winning team, Curacao, in a mercy ruled 13-3 matchup. Color commentator, Karl Ravech, called the game the most dominating performance he's seen from a Little League team after they banged out four homeruns in front of 21,000 fans in attendance at Lamade Stadium.
