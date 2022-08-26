Watch: Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Breaks up Deep Ball in New York Jets Practice
The rookie isn't getting many chances to do it in preseason games, for good reason.
CINCINNATI — Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner is getting similar treatment in the NFL as he did in the AAC over the last three years. He leads all players this NFL Preseason in coverage snaps without being targeted (18), so he has to sharpen those ball skills in practice.
That looked easy earlier this week on a Joe Flacco deep ball he deflected.
